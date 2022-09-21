Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elizabethton.com
ETSU surrenders late goal to Gardner-Webb
JOHNSON CITY – ETSU men’s soccer played Gardner-Webb to a scoreless battle for the first 85 minutes on Tuesday night, but the Buccaneers surrendered a goal in the final stages of the match, falling 1-0 to the Runnin’ Bulldogs inside Summers-Taylor Stadium. The Bucs suffered its second...
elizabethton.com
To kick or not kick…Two late kicking decisions crucial in Cyclones OT loss to Mavericks
CLINTON – The Elizabethton Cyclones played arguably one of their best games of the 2022 season on the road at the state’s #2 ranked Class 4A team in Anderson County. However, two late decisions related to the kicking game could have cost the Cyclones a shot at one of the biggest upsets of the season to date as Anderson County stuffed a two-point conversion in overtime to thwart the Cyclones in a potential precursor to a playoff game in the postseason, 35-34.
The Tomahawk
Longhorns defeat Bulldogs 38-22
Johnson county middle school football fans had a treat this evening after their young team defeated the Hampton Bulldogs in an exciting bout. The longhorns tied the game 16-16 at half time. While Hampton fought hard, Johnson County was able to take advantage of a pair of fumbles as well as put four extra points on the board with two, two-point conversions on two touchdowns.
elizabethton.com
Jr. Cyclones dealt first loss of season
JOHNSON CITY – It was a David versus Goliath matchup on Thursday evening at Kermit Tipton Stadium as the T.A. Dugger Jr. Cyclones were looking to keep their record unblemished on the season against a tremendously oversized Liberty Bell team that also came into the contest unbeaten. After dealing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Unaka Rangers spoil Happy Valley’s Homecoming
You could get a parking spot at Neyland Stadium faster than on Warrior Hill Friday night. It was Homecoming night and half of the City Police force had traffic stopped from every direction for the parade that started at Happy Valley Elementary School. Ten contestants were dressed to kill and riding in some of the nicest cars with the tops down. At game time the temperature had dropped to the mid 50’s, a great night for football.
Tennessee-Florida watch parties add excitement to gameday weekend
The highly-anticipated Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium is a sell-out, but there are plenty of indoor and outdoor venues that will be showing the game.
elizabethton.com
Junior Warriors topple Cloudland Middle School
On Thursday afternoon Happy Valley Middle School brought both the lightning and the thunder in opening a 22-0 first-quarter lead over Cloudland Middle School at Orr Field. In the end, HVMS was able to hold off a determined Junior Highlanders by a 30-14 tally. The Jr.’ Landers dominated time of...
atozsports.com
Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen has strong opinion on Neyland Stadium and Vols fanbase
Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen appeared on ESPN this week to talk about UF’s upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Knoxville. Mullen, who is 5-0 against Tennessee as a head coach (4-0 at Florida and 1-0 at Mississippi State), had plenty to say about Neyland Stadium and the Vols fanbase during his appearance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elizabethton.com
W.G. “Dub” Ward
W.G. “Dub” Ward, 90, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. “Dub” was born in Buladean, N.C., on December 29, 1931 to the late Everett and Sally Butler Ward. In addition to his parents, Dub was preceded in death by his first wife, Vivian Ward, and his daughter, Kimberly Ward.
elizabethton.com
Terry Parks Church
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Terry Parks Church, of the Poga Community in Butler, Tenn., took her Lord and Savior’s hand and entered into eternal rest after a valiant battle with cancer at the age of 66. Terry was preceded in death...
elizabethton.com
Mark Allen Chesser
Mark Allen Chesser, 58, died peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Elizabethton, Tenn., January 3, 1964, to the late Dewey Allen Chesser and Minnie Katharine Baird. He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Ann Shell Chesser; daughter, Courtney...
What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities?
(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25 Saturday, Sept. 24 50th Fall Folk Arts FestivalWhat: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest seasonWhen: Sept. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elizabethton.com
ETSU predicts ‘spectacular’ fall color
Expect a “spectacular showing” from fall foliage in the Appalachian Highlands this year. That’s the prediction from East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson. “For the most part, the Appalachian Highlands region has seen ample rainfall this summer, which means the trees have kept a lot of leaves,” said Watson, the university’s campus arborist who holds a master’s degree in biology. “The cooler temperatures over the last two weeks combined with the sunny weather should make for a spectacular showing of fall color across our region.”
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
elizabethton.com
Bob Peoples the Hometown Hero: Part 9
The bustle of humanity crammed into the auditorium was anxiously waiting to witness their hometown hero, Bob Peoples, attempt to break his own world record in the deadlift. The final few acts at the Red Shield Boys Club Variety Show in Johnson City, TN in 1949 prepared for their time in the limelight, but to be honest, they all knew they were just a sideshow attraction to the main event. Peoples already completed two successful lifts on the night and was preparing for one final assault to push the record even higher. As the final acts performed, the crowd managed a polite smile with a few smattering claps, but they were waiting for the headliner.
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of September 26-30: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; Lunch — Chopped Steak/Gravy, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
elizabethton.com
JC Civic Chorale announces concert
The Johnson City Civic Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Rodney Caldwell, will present its first concert of the 2022-2023 season Sunday, Oct. 16. The concert, entitled “Selections from Choral Masterworks,” will feature choral movements from some of the major monuments of choral repertoire. Selections include works from the Vivaldi Gloria, Haydn Lord Nelson Mass, Beethoven Mount of Olives, Brahms, Mozart, and Faure’ Requiems, and others. The concert will close with the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah.
elizabethton.com
Covered Bridge Days off to strong start following Kick-Off Concerts
Covered Bridge Days appeared to be off to a great start Wednesday and Thursday night, with the first-ever Covered Bridge Days Kick-Off Concerts featuring contemporary Christian artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave on Wednesday, followed by country music artists Dylan Scott and Kip Moore on Thursday. More than 3,500 music...
elizabethton.com
Happening Now!
Set up is underway for tonight’s 7:30 concert with Crowder and Big Daddy Weave at Citizen’s Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School.
elizabethton.com
Local woman has collection of poetry published
While the Whippoorwill Called, a poetry collection by Ann Shurgin, a native of Elizabethton, has been published by Redhawk Publications of Catawba Valley Community College in North Carolina. Shurgin, a journalist and communications professional who worked in Southeast Texas and retired from Texas A&M AgriLife Communications, earned her Bachelor of...
Comments / 0