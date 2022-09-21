Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
5 Red Wings Roster Spots up for Grabs at Training Camp
With the Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to Detroit Red Wings NHL training camp. Plenty of NHL players, AHL regulars, and young prospects will be in attendance on Thursday, Sept. 22, when training camp opens in Traverse City, Michigan, all fighting for one thing: a spot on the Red Wings’ NHL roster.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Missing Thursday's skate test
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's physical tests but is expected to be a full participant in training camp, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie underwent a surgical procedure in the offseason but has been a regular participant during informal skating sessions at the Capitals training facility in recent days. The 35-year-old's preseason availability is not expected to be threatened and his absence from Thursday's tests is likely just a precaution.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
Hurricanes shopping defenseman Ethan Bear; Canucks interested?
Earlier this summer, Carolina gave Ethan Bear permission to speak to other teams heading into restricted free agency. At the time, it seemed like he was a candidate to be non-tendered but in the end, the Hurricanes qualified him and signed the 25-year-old to a one-year, $2.2M deal. However, Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports that even with the new contract, Carolina is still trying to move the young defender.
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: May not return this year
Polanco is still feeling issues with his left knee and may not return this season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Polanco hasn't played in nearly a month due to left knee inflammation. Given that the Twins have endured a late-season collapse and are out of the playoff picture, there's now little reason to rush Polanco back if he's anything short of 100 percent.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Ready to rock
Connauton (leg) will participate in an intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports. Connauton was sidelined to end last season due to a leg injury. The 32-year-old defenseman is in contention for a roster spot, though he's on a two-way deal and will need to prove himself over Cam York to begin the year in the NHL.
FOX Sports
For Panthers, the Paul Maurice era gets underway at camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have been through exactly one day of practice. Preseason games start next week. The regular season starts next month and goes until mid-April. The grind is just beginning. Nonetheless, Paul Maurice is in playoff mode. The Maurice era started Thursday with...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks' Jakub Galvas Dealing With Oblique Injury
As the Chicago Blackhawks convened for their second practice of training camp, one new injury came to light. Defenseman Jakub Galvas is dealing with a groin strain that will cause him to miss Friday's practice. The Blackhawks selected Galvas in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. He signed...
The Hockey Writers
Matheson Could Become an Underrated Acquisition for Canadiens
One of Kent Hughes’ biggest priorities during the offseason was to find a new destination for Jeff Petry, who had requested a trade following a lengthy tenure with the Montreal Canadiens. Not only was the general manager able to move the entirety of the remaining three years on Petry’s contract in a July deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he was also able to acquire Michael Matheson, a perfectly capable top-four defenceman who brings a lot to the table, both on and off the ice.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Will Have a Difficult Time Extending Artem Zub
Heading into the offseason, the Ottawa Senators had several things they needed to get done. First on the list was signing burgeoning star Josh Norris to a long-term contract, followed closely by shoring up their goaltending and acquiring players to help them win now. Then there were extensions for Tim Stutzle and Artem Zub, two young stars on the cusp of greatness.
Yardbarker
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman Anton Stralman to PTO
The Bruins have made a late addition to their training camp roster, signing veteran defenseman Anton Stralman to a professional tryout agreement, per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. Stralman had been lingering on the market as an unrestricted free agent to this point, and while some speculated that retirement could...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Youth Competing for 4 Roster Spots at Training Camp
The Montreal Canadiens will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Brossard on Sept. 22. With them, 74 players will either prepare for their NHL seasons, try to supplant a current roster player or do what they can to be noticed by management to earn a larger role in the team’s plans or earn a professional contract. However, before on-ice sessions at camp could begin, they delivered some bad news to the fans as they announced that newly-named team captain Nick Suzuki (lower-body injury, out for two weeks) and Joel Edmundson (lower-body injury, out indefinitely) will join six others at camp on the injured list.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return
Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
NFL・
NHL
Senators sign defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year, entry-level cont
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year, entry-level contract. Donovan, 18, is expected to enter his second major junior season with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs following a 2021-22 campaign which saw him rank second among all first-year skaters in plus/minus rating (+25) while leading Hamilton rookie rearguards in scoring with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists).
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Höglander Might Benefit From Time in the AHL
The Vancouver Canucks opened training camp in Whistler on Thursday split into three groups balanced with veterans, rookies and prospects. After head coach Bruce Boudreau teased the fact that he would be unveiling line combinations that he could use on opening night, that’s exactly what fans saw when the players took to the ice at the Meadow Park Sports Centre at various times throughout the day.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Jake Cousins: Sent down Friday
Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Cousins was called up by the Brewers on Monday and struck out five in 3.1 scoreless innings over three appearances following his promotion. However, he'll head back to the minors after Eric Lauer (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's start against Cincinnati.
