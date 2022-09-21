Read full article on original website
Urgent warning as credit card users targeted in massive hacking attempt – signs to watch out for
A DODGY phishing scheme has been flagged for trying to dupe credit card users into turning over their login credentials. Credit card users need to be aware of this shady scam coming from deep in cyberspace. Cybersecurity experts at ArmorBlox flagged a false email that is used to kick off...
Warning for Samsung owners as ‘data breach’ leaks customers’ personal info online
SAMSUNG has admitted that it suffered a cyber security breach in July that compromised the data of some users in the U.S. The hack revealed customers’ names, birthdays, contact information and more, the South Korean tech titan said Friday. Samsung, one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, said it...
makeuseof.com
Hackers Take Over Microsoft Exchange Servers with OAuth Apps
Multiple cloud tenants hosting Microsoft Exchange servers have been compromised by malicious actors using OAuth apps to spread spam. On September 23, 2022, it was stated in a Microsoft Security blog post that the attacker "threat actor launched credential stuffing attacks against high-risk accounts that didn’t have multi-factor authentication (MFA) enabled and leveraged the unsecured administrator accounts to gain initial access".
Watch out for phishing emails from 2K Games Support, it was hacked
When it rains, it pours: Still reeling from a GTA 6 leak over the weekend, Take-Two got nailed with another data breach. This time it was subsidiary 2K Games taking the hit when a hacker accessed an internal support account and began sending out official 2K emails with links to a phishing website. It is still unclear if Take-Two has contained the intrusion and how many customers were affected, but the entire 2K support division is shut down until further notice.
Piracy sites are bombarding users with malicious ads to download actual malware
Piracy sites are bombarding users with malicious ads, pushing victims into downloading viruses, malware, and even ransomware, a new report has warned. Research published by the Digital Citizens Alliance, White Bullet, and Unit 221B found piracy sites, where people seek free content such as movies, series, or sports events, are filled with malvertising - malicious ads that promote scare tactics and other dubious means in order to get people to click on them.
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts
Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out
I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
A Former Hacker’s 10 Tips on Staying Safe Online
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Cezary Podkul. Ngô Minh Hiếu was once a fearsome hacker who spent 7 1/2 years incarcerated in the U.S. for running an online store that sold the personal information of about 200 million Americans. Since leaving prison, Hiếu has become a so-called white hat hacker, attempting to protect the world from the sorts of cybercriminals he once was.
makeuseof.com
What Is FickerStealer Malware and How Can You Remove It?
Most types of malware are designed to steal your credentials, including sensitive information like your credit card details and personal identity, and even hijack your files. Malware usually enters a person's computer discreetly, often through email attachments, or more commonly, via social engineering attacks. One particularly worrying strain of malware...
Digital Trends
AFP investigates $1m ransom demand posted online for allegedly hacked Optus data
The Australian federal police is investigating after the data of millions of Optus customers exposed during a recent hack was allegedly put up for sale online. On Saturday morning a post appeared on a data market from a user claiming to be in possession of the information obtained from the breach with a demand for $1m in Monero cryptocurrency.
Optus cyber-attack could involve customers dating back to 2017
Optus customers dating as far back as 2017 could be caught up in the massive hack of the telecommunications company’s database, CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has revealed. Bayer Rosmarin told reporters on Friday that the company is still not sure exactly how many customers had their personal information compromised in the attack, but that 9.8 million was the “worst case scenario”.
TechRadar
Optus confirms customer data breach, says passport data may be affected
Optus, one of the biggest telecommunications services providers in Australia, has suffered a data breach, with sensitive information on its customers being exposed, the company has confirmed. In an official announcement, Optus said that following the cyberattack, it started investigating the “possible unauthorized access” of both current, and former, customers’...
Business Insider
How to turn on Data Saver mode on your Android to save internet data and battery life
To turn on Data Saver mode on your Android, open the "Network & internet" menu. Data Saver stops apps from using the internet in the background, saving data and battery life. Even with Data Saver on, you can allow certain apps to keep using internet data. Mobile internet data can...
2K Games helpdesk hacked to spread malware to players
The helpdesk platform of popular publisher 2K Games has been hacked in an attempt to spread malware (opens in new tab) among gamers, the company has confirmed. In a tweet, 2K Games said it recently discovered that hackers managed to “illegally access” the credentials of one of its vendors to the helpdesk platform.
technewstoday.com
How to Access Router Remotely
If you are traveling and want to check up on your home network, you can do so by remotely accessing its router. Most users we interacted with were not familiar with this feature, but accessing the router remotely allows you to check up on your family, roommates, and even access devices connected to the router via a USB drive.
Optus CEO breaks down as she issues grovelling apology to 10 million Aussie customers after their personal details were leaked in one of the biggest cyber attacks in country's history
The Optus CEO has issued an emotional apology after the personal details of nearly 10 million customers were potentially stolen by overseas hackers. The massive cyber breach allowed hackers to access the personal details of the telco's customers including passport and driver's licence numbers, email and home addresses, dates of birth and telephone numbers.
Digital Trends
Beware: Hackers are using a clever Microsoft Edge malvertising scam
If you’re still using Microsoft Edge, you need to beware — a new malvertising campaign has just been discovered, and if you fall victim to it, your PC might be at risk. According to Malwarebytes, the attackers are abusing Microsoft Edge’s News Feed feature to target their victims. Here’s what we know about this clever new scam.
Digital Trends
