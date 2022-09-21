Phone data shows missing Moses Lake couple last recorded in remote part of Lincoln County

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — New cell phone data show a missing Moses Lake couple was last pinged in a remote part of Lincoln County.

Theresa Bergman, 53, and Charles Bergman, 54, were last seen at the Spokane Airport early Sunday morning. Charles was picking Theresa up.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Charles was last seen at home Sunday afternoon. But after reviewing surveillance footage from the area, detectives determined that was inaccurate.

After reviewing their cell phone data, detectives notified the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Their detectives went to the remote part of Lincoln County where their phones pinged, but they did not locate the Bergmans.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact MACC Dispatch at (509) 762-1160, Sgt. G. Mansford (509) 750-8805, or Crime Tips at CrimeTips@grantcountywa.gov, with reference case number 22GS11284.

