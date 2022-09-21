ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, OH

'Kind, down-to-earth person': Tony Hawk takes photo with staff at local restaurant

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
Employees at a Milford restaurant recently had an unexpected visit from a skateboarding legend.

On Tuesday, Tony Hawk stopped by Pickles & Bones Barbecue in Milford, just hours before he was scheduled to speak at an entrepreneur conference in downtown Cincinnati.

Pickles & Bones Barbecue co-owner Josh House said he didn't know what brought Hawk to the restaurant, but that staff members immediately recognized him when he walked through the doors.

"Most of the people that work there are around my age, and Tony Hawk's like an idol for everybody our age," House, 40, told The Enquirer. "He introduced everybody to skateboarding. So, they all recognized him."

House said Hawk stopped for a bite and posed for a photo with staff.

"They all said he was a very nice, kind, down-to-earth person, which is always refreshing," he said.

One employee got a laugh out of Hawk by pretending not to know who he was, a running joke on social media about the retired pro-skater.

"One of our cooks went out there and said, 'Has anyone ever told you that you look like Tony Hawk?' 'Cause he knew the running joke," House said. "I think he (Hawk) appreciated that and kind of got a laugh out of it."

Hawk, funk legend Bootsy Collins and others gave talks at the Westin Cincinnati on Tuesday as part of Xcentric, an annual conference for business owners and entrepreneurs. The conference continues in Downtown through Sept. 22.

