Aiden Sattler finally gets chance, thrives as leader of Central Catholic defense

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE - There was a point where Aiden Sattler started to doubt his abilities.

He was a junior, playing two ways, on Central Catholic's roster and he had to fight the mental hurdle that maybe he just wasn't good enough to be a major contributor. Instead, he just kept going.

On Friday nights, he was mostly resided to rooting on his teammates from the sideline, guys he'd grown up playing alongside. Sattler had 28 tackles in limited opportunities.

"As a junior, he could have sat around and pouted and wondered why he wasn't in more or getting as many reps as the guys in front of him," Central Catholic coach Brian Nay said. "He didn't. He changed his body in the offseason and really committed himself to the weight room. It showed. He wanted to be as prepared as possible for his senior season."

More than midway through the regular season, results show Sattler was prepared.

Not only to play on Friday nights, but to lead Central Catholic's defense.

The latest in a seemingly annual line of senior linebackers elevated from the JV as a junior, Sattler is following in the footsteps of guys like Andrew Kline, Sam Seaburg and Evan Munn before him as the top tackler for the Knights.

Sattler is averaging 9.4 tackles per game after racking up 13 in last Friday's 35-21 win at Tipton. He has eight tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

"I've had three great role models, people that didn't see the field much or at all until their senior year," Sattler said. "When they got out there, they were like, this is my season, my chance to go do something with the time I am getting on the field."

Three times in the last four games, Sattler has compiled double-digit tackles.

To those around him, it's no surprise.

"I worked out with him over the offseason and we did some hard workouts. I knew he had the ability to start on Friday nights," senior defensive lineman Aiden Schaefer said. "He's shown that with the double digit tackles he's been getting every night. He is a dog, I don't know what else to say.

"For me, if I was a coach, I would put our best two tacklers on our defense at linebacker. (Isaac) Buche and Sattler are probably the best surehanded tacklers we have and it has shown on film."

This week, though, Sattler's role becomes of even more importance.

Rensselaer has an offense predicated on throwing defenders off. A gain of 3 yards is a victory for the Bombers, who play physical, grind-it-out, possession-style football.

"It is going to be up to him and Isaac Buche to stay extremely disciplined with all the eye candy they present with the motion game and multiple pullers," Nay said. "It is important for them to read their keys and let their keys take them to the ball and not get caught up in the window dressing that they can do. They do a great job of getting you off your keys and that's when they hit you for big plays."

Sattler has embraced the weekly challenge though.

Not once has he taken for granted being on the field and finally getting his chance to showcase his abilities.

"It is a week to week battle. It is still remembering, that first week it's like I finally got my chance," Sattler said. "But I have to come with that same outlook every single way. I have to keep coming ready to work with an open mind and pick up the new offense and lead the guys around us and make sure we are all getting it."

The best thing about Sattler is he picked things up quickly.

But, he's far from a finished product, which the Knights hope he becomes in time for a postseason run.

"This is his first year as a full-time starter. He's able to make up for some things maybe technique wise with his style of play and being relentless to the ball," Nay said. "He had 13 tackles against Tipton. He's done a pretty good job of getting himself in position. We continue to really lean on him and want to see his growth at a rapid rate."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Rensselaer (3-2) at Central Catholic (3-2)

Time: 8 p.m.

Sagarin ratings: Rensselaer 51.89, Central Catholic 52.95

Series history: Central Catholic has won 18 or 24 meetings and three in a row, including 35-0 last season.

About Rensselaer: The Bombers average 24.4 points and allow 15.2 per game. ... Rensselaer has been 3-3 through six games the past two seasons and is trying to avoid a third. ... The Bombers average 38.6 passing yards and 209.4 rushing yards per game. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Corbin Mathew (13-27, 193 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT). ... Rushing: Kadyn Rowland (84 car., 547 yards, 11 TD). ... Receiving: Diego Hernandez-Reyes (5 rec., 94 yards, 1 TD). ... Tackles: Kadyne Doyle (46), Jordan Cree (45). ... Sacks: Cree (3), Adam Ahler (3), Chaz Mullins (2). ... Interceptions: Aaron Barko (1), Trenton Simmons (1), Doyle (1). ... Kicking: Carter Drone (14-16 PAT).

About Central Catholic: The Knights average 30.6 points and allow 30.8 per game. ... Central Catholic has been 3-3 through six games the past three seasons and is trying to avoid a fourth. ... The Knights are ranked ninth in the Class 2A Associated Press and coaches polls. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Bobby Metzger (86-146, 907 yards, 13 TD, 7 INT). ... Rushing: Baylor Smith (118 car., 719 yards, 5 TD). ... Receiving: Evan Dienhart (42 rec., 358 yards, 5 TD), Owen Munn (17 rec., 291 yards, 6 TD). ... Tackles: Aiden Sattler (47), Nick Page (33), Isaac Buche (32). ... Sacks: 6 with 1. ... Interceptions: Brinn Robbins (2). ... Kicking: Thomas Henry (20-20 PAT, 2-2 FG, long of 27).

Coach Nay's take: "Coach (Chris) Meeks is a hall of fame football coach, no doubt about it. They know what they are and do what they do. Having an identity both offensively and defensively, there's something to be said for that in high school football. They execute it at a very high level. Up front, they are scary. This is definitely one of the best fronts we've seen all year and we are going to have to match physicality, which at times this year has been a question mark."

