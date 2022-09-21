ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana’s August unemployment rate 2.8%

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lc94P_0i4gTET300
Cogs in the economic engine.

Indiana’s August jobless rate was 2.8%, up from 2.6% in July.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported the state’s August unemployment rate was below the U.S. rate of 3.7%, which was up from 3.5% in July.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose from 63.3% in July to 63.4% in August, remaining above the national rate of 62.4%. This is Indiana's highest participation rate since February 2020, the state said.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment was 3,401,693 — an increase of 7,761 from the previous month. This is the second-largest labor force in Indiana history and is only exceeded by the November 2019 labor force which was 3,401,751, the state said.

“The best news in this report is that both the number of Hoosiers employed and the Indiana labor force as a whole continue to grow,” said DWD Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson. “This means more Hoosiers are taking advantage of employment opportunities that exist.”

Richardson said while the state’s unemployment rate increased slightly, the number of job openings continues to exceed the number of Hoosiers looking for work.

“It remains a good time for Hoosiers to find a job, or pursue training to resume or advance their careers,” he said.

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 600 jobs over the last month, translating to a gain of 81,900 jobs from this time last year. Indiana is experiencing a peak in private employment, which stood at 2,766,600 in August.

Industries that experienced job increases in August included: Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+4,400); Leisure and Hospitality (+2,500); Manufacturing (+600); and Private Educational and Health Services (+600).

The state said as of Sept. 6, 2022, there were 145,304 open job postings throughout Indiana. In August, 16,409 people in Indiana received unemployment benefits.

In a separate report , the state said the Gary metro area’s August jobless rate was 4.6%, down from 4.9% in July. The Elkhart-Goshen jobless rate in August was 2.5%, down from 2.7% in July.

The Michigan City-La Porte area jobless rate in August was 3.8%, down from 4.3% in July. The South Bend-Mishawaka August jobless rate was 3.6%, down from 4% in July.

The post Indiana’s August unemployment rate 2.8% appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
indypolitics.org

Is Indiana Going to Pot?

As Indiana lawmakers began this week with hearings studying the legalizing marijuana, Indy Politics speaks with cannabis lobbyist Andy Bauman about making pot available in the Hoosier state for medicinal and recreational purposes. You can hear Bauman in the Leon-Tailored Audio above. The conversation runs for about 18 minutes.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase

The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Richardson
warricknews.com

Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants

Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana exceeds 23,500 coronavirus deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana has exceeded 23,500 coronavirus deaths, the state Department of Health reported Friday. The state has recorded 23,563 deaths and 1,051 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus through Thursday. In the previous week, a total of 32 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Good Early Yields Coming in From West-Central Indiana

Harvest is kicking in across the west-central part of Indiana with a lot of group 2 soybeans being cut. Shad Schenck, a dealer for Specialty Hybrids, believes just about everyone will be in the field next week, certainly by the end of the week. He tells HAT the soybean crop should be the best story in that part of the state.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Northwest Indiana#Hoosiers#Dwd
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Fox 59

3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana

GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
GAS CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WISH-TV

20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
704
Followers
312
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy