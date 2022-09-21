Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Liberty Middle School student, 13, dies after being hit by school district truck, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a Marion County Public School District truck. The Liberty Middle School student, identified to FOX 35 News as Douglas Zazueta, was rushed to a hospital in Ocala in critical condition and then airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. His family confirmed shortly after 4 p.m. that he had passed away.
click orlando
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
WCJB
‘It’s a dangerous intersection’: 13-year-old dies after being struck by a vehicle
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers responded to the scene at southwest 20th street between 29th terrace and 30th court, where they said the pickup hit the young man. OPD officials say the 13-year-old died after the driver of a Marion County Public Schools maintenance truck hit him. The truck was pulling a trailer with a lawn mower.
mycbs4.com
Woman killed in head-on crash in Silver Springs
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 63-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on East Highway 40 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the crash happened in the 13500 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs around 1:30 p.m. The crash took around three hours...
WCJB
Two dead, one person injured during crash on Highway 40
UPDATE: SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say that two women died during a collision on East Highway 40 Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the two women were driving west on the highway in the area of Silver Springs when they started to enter the wrong lane.
WCJB
Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to a crash that had the driver trapped in their car. Crews arrived at SW 13th St to find a crash involving a collision between a car and a motorcycle. The driver had to be cut out of their vehicle.
ocala-news.com
Man with prior theft convictions accused of stealing from Ocala Walmart
A 54-year-old Ocala man with several prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing multiple items from a local Walmart. On Monday, September 19, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in reference to a retail theft incident.
fox35orlando.com
New truck driving school opens in Apopka as driver shortage continues
APOPKA, Fla. - Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando opened a new facility in Apopka that hopes to ease the truck driver shortage by training Central Florida drivers. City commissioners were at a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. "The demand for drivers is through the roof," said president Brad Ball. "This industry...
villages-news.com
Man jailed after allegedly threatening to hit woman in face with hammer at Lowe’s
A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to hit a woman in the face with a hammer at Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. A customer at the store called 911 at about noon Wednesday at the request of a woman who said she was in fear of being struck with a hammer wielded by 30-year-old Luis Armando Garcia Lebron of Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When the first deputy arrived on the scene, Lebron “exited his vehicle in a confrontational manner.”
WCJB
‘We’re all devastated’: MCPS Crisis team helps students after 13-year-old died
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools crisis team visited Liberty Middle School to help students and staff mourn the loss of a student. 13-year-old Douglas Zazueta was hit by a Marion County maintenance truck on southwest 20th street, between 29th terrace and 30th court Thursday morning. Ocala Police...
fox35orlando.com
2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
WCJB
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has denied bond for the four prison guards, accused of beating 60-year-old Ronald Ingram to death. His body was found on Valentine’s Day in a transport van at the Florida Women’s Reception Center near Ocala. That’s according to a report by the Miami Herald.
WCJB
Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl
An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Sumter County, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 466 and County Road 223 around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the...
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack
A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
fox35orlando.com
Lake Minneola High placed on lockdown after school shooting threat
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake Minneola High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone air-dropped a photograph during class threatening a school shooting, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies said the message was sent shortly before the last class change at 1:30 p.m....
WESH
Orange City couple who put children in ‘deplorable’ living conditions arrested, deputies say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City couple is accused of keeping children in a bug-infested, filthy home. The suspects were arrested Wednesday, hours after sheriff's deputies responded to an overdose call at the home and noticed how the house looked. The suspects and children were not at the...
Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
