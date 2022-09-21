ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Liberty Middle School student, 13, dies after being hit by school district truck, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a Marion County Public School District truck. The Liberty Middle School student, identified to FOX 35 News as Douglas Zazueta, was rushed to a hospital in Ocala in critical condition and then airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. His family confirmed shortly after 4 p.m. that he had passed away.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Woman killed in head-on crash in Silver Springs

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 63-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on East Highway 40 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the crash happened in the 13500 block of E Highway 40 in Silver Springs around 1:30 p.m. The crash took around three hours...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Ocala, FL
Accidents
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Two dead, one person injured during crash on Highway 40

UPDATE: SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say that two women died during a collision on East Highway 40 Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the two women were driving west on the highway in the area of Silver Springs when they started to enter the wrong lane.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Man with prior theft convictions accused of stealing from Ocala Walmart

A 54-year-old Ocala man with several prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing multiple items from a local Walmart. On Monday, September 19, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in reference to a retail theft incident.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

New truck driving school opens in Apopka as driver shortage continues

APOPKA, Fla. - Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando opened a new facility in Apopka that hopes to ease the truck driver shortage by training Central Florida drivers. City commissioners were at a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. "The demand for drivers is through the roof," said president Brad Ball. "This industry...
APOPKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Fla#Accident#Ocala Police
villages-news.com

Man jailed after allegedly threatening to hit woman in face with hammer at Lowe’s

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to hit a woman in the face with a hammer at Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. A customer at the store called 911 at about noon Wednesday at the request of a woman who said she was in fear of being struck with a hammer wielded by 30-year-old Luis Armando Garcia Lebron of Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When the first deputy arrived on the scene, Lebron “exited his vehicle in a confrontational manner.”
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Marion County girl goes missing after leaving home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County girl is considered missing and endangered after she left home and disappeared. Allison Sykes, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving her home on Spring Lane in Ocala. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies do not know what she was last...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl

An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack

A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
BUSHNELL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lake Minneola High placed on lockdown after school shooting threat

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake Minneola High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone air-dropped a photograph during class threatening a school shooting, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies said the message was sent shortly before the last class change at 1:30 p.m....
MINNEOLA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy