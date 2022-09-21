A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to hit a woman in the face with a hammer at Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. A customer at the store called 911 at about noon Wednesday at the request of a woman who said she was in fear of being struck with a hammer wielded by 30-year-old Luis Armando Garcia Lebron of Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When the first deputy arrived on the scene, Lebron “exited his vehicle in a confrontational manner.”

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO