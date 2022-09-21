ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

kchi.com

City Council To Review Playground Drawings

The Chillicothe City Council will see drawings of the proposed playground at Danner Park as part of Monday’s meeting. The Council will meet Monday at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall. Other items on the agenda include An ordinance authorizing a contract with 42 C.A.R.E.S. for medical services for...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Power Protection On County Commission Agenda

Power Protection is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners Tuesday. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am, in the Commission Room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 11:00 am, they will meet with Matt Hopper from CMU to discuss Power Protection. Other items on the agenda for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Water Rates And Changes To A Sewer Project Are On The Trenton Council Agenda

Trenton City Council considers water rates, changes for a sewer project, and their personnel policy when they meet Monday evening. The Trenton City Council meets at 7:00 pm at City Hall. Humphreys will lead a discussion about the dangerous dog ordinance. The council considers approval of the personnel policy. They...
TRENTON, MO
mycameronnews.com

Cameron City Council prioritizes $2 million Bob F. Griffin Road project

Traveling down Bob F. Griffin Road may soon get much smoother after Cameron officials unveiled a $2 million plan for paving the road next Spring. Cameron Interim Public Works Director Tad Johnson said shoulder work could get underway this winter if the Cameron City Council approves moving forward with the project.
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork Projects

The MoDOT Roadwork schedule for Northwest Missouri includes several pothole projects and pavement repairs. In the local counties, scheduled work includes:. I-35 – Continuing the resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 through October. Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Route HH...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe EAA Fly In, October 1st

The Chillicothe EAA chapter 944 Fly-In is October 1st, one week from today, at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The 27th annual Fly-In/Drive-In will start at 7:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast served until 10:30 am. Young Eagle Flight for youth age 8 – 17 will be provided free. A parent...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol conduct child safety checks

The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol checked 14 vehicles during a child safety compliance operation near S. M. Rissler Elementary School on September 22nd. The police report numerous warnings were issued for occupant restraint-related violations. The operation was the product of communication and cooperation between local and state agencies.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown

Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Jail Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Six Headed To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport six men to the Missouri Department of Correction under court order. The six include:. 33-year-old Donald Franks of Chillicothe, sentenced to 2 years for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 28-year-old Donnie Matheson of Chillicothe, sentenced to 7 years for Endangering the...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman

JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
JAMESPORT, MO
kchi.com

One More Booked Wednesday

One additional booking was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. 37-year-old Jonathan Allen Peterie was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Parole Warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Serious injuries sustained in head on collision

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – Two drivers sustain serious injuries in a head on collision Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 13 north of Route FF. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary E. Jones, of Lexington, crossed into the center path and struck a northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Bradley S. Coffey, of Centerview.
CENTERVIEW, MO

