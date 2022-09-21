LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area west of Ontario. This year the ODOT District 12 office in Pendleton, the District 13 office in La Grande and the District 14 office in Ontario will each issue permits, depending on the need and number of applicants. Interested parties need to contact the appropriate ODOT district office (see contact information below) between October 1 and October 31 for details and application requirements (such as appropriate ANSI 3 safety vests, etc.). Random drawings held November 1 at each ODOT office will determine who will be offered the ODOT permits.

