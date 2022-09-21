Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Don’t post campaign signs on Oregon highway rights-of-way, ODOT says
The Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding people that political signs are not allowed on state highway rights-of-way. The department says they will be removed if spotted. “Every election season, we receive complaints from the public and from candidates regarding the improper placement of political signs on the state highway...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Apply Now to Obtain I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits for the Pendleton, La Grande or Ontario area
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area west of Ontario. This year the ODOT District 12 office in Pendleton, the District 13 office in La Grande and the District 14 office in Ontario will each issue permits, depending on the need and number of applicants. Interested parties need to contact the appropriate ODOT district office (see contact information below) between October 1 and October 31 for details and application requirements (such as appropriate ANSI 3 safety vests, etc.). Random drawings held November 1 at each ODOT office will determine who will be offered the ODOT permits.
kezi.com
11 new electric vehicle charging stations to be built along Oregon roads
OREGON -- The state is building up new infrastructure to support greener travel thanks to new funding from the federal government. The Oregon Department of Transportation is mapping out where to put 11 new electric vehicle charging stations at various sites along Interstates 5 and 205, as well as on US Highway 97 starting in 2023. ODOT says each charging station will have four DC fast chargers. Officials say they haven’t figured out the exact locations, but new stations will be within one mile of an exit and spaced at least 50 miles apart from other stations.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
County has trouble buying cars
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners have approved ordering 15 new vehicles for various departments. If that sounds familiar, it’s because ordering vehicles is not the same things as actually getting them. “As of this point, we haven’t seen the vehicles from 2021 nor the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Good deputies are hard to find
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says that not very long ago advertising to hire a deputy could bring forth 100 applications. Those days are gone as he tries to fill out his staff of patrol deputies. The last hiring notice brought in only eight applicants. The sheriff’s office sent all eight notifications about the date and time for testing.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW to build new office near Southgate
PENDLETON – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved purchasing 9.25 acres of land on Southwest 37th Street to build a new John Day Watershed District Office. The land is currently owned by Gale Marshall and is appraised at more than $1 million. He is selling it to ODFW for $550,000, stating in the purchase agreement that he intends for the discount to be treated as a charitable contribution.
kcfmradio.com
News – 9/21/22
September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwpb.org
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
nbc16.com
Oregon to require that no new gas vehicles to be sold come 2035
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is on track to follow California's emission standards, requiring that new gas vehicles no longer be sold come 2035. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in the process of reviewing a tentative rule and has about three months to submit it for approval. Under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon State Police spots driver using phone with both hands on I-84
You already know it’s against the law to drive with one hand on your cell phone. That doesn’t mean it’s legal to drive with both hands on the device. That’s what Oregon State Police said they spotted recently on Interstate 84. They tweeted a photo showing a driver of a Kia Soul with a hand on the steering wheel while holding the phone with the very same hand.
WSP trooper shot in the face. Then he drove himself to a Walla Walla hospital
The trooper was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
Certain streets in Walla Walla closed to public, law enforcement official may have been shot
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation. While the...
Controversial map labeling Oregon properties at risk of wildfire to be re-released next year
Oregon will release a new map March 1 identifying properties at risk of wildfire, marking a significant shift to the timeline following public blowback this summer over the initial map. The Oregon Department of Forestry released its first draft in June but shelved it in August, saying the agency failed...
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Of Oregon Demands For A New Tax Credit And Other Incentives For Semiconductors
On April 5, 2022, Governor Kate Brown signs the “Future Ready Oregon” workforce spending plan, a $200 million initiative, at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In order to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to boost Oregon’s semiconductor industry, Gov. Kate Brown is urging the Legislature to move swiftly the following year.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal Crash on US95 East of Nyssa
NYSSA, OR – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on September 19, 2022, southbound US95 at milepost 53.5, just east of Nyssa, Oregon, in Canyon County. A 50-year-old female, of Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, northbound on US95. A...
focushillsboro.com
Wildfire Update In Sturgill Oregon, As Of September 21, 2022!
The Sturgill Fire is now raging in the North Minam Drainage and is comprised of mixed coniferous forest. The firefighters are continuing to adopt plans to preserve neighboring private property and inholdings, such as Red’s Horse Ranch, the Minam River Lodge, and the area along Lostine River Road. In...
Comments / 0