ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Plains Township Bank Robbery

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Plains Township Police say FNCB Bank on State Route 315, was the site of the robbery. According to Sergeant Michael Smith, the bank was robbed around 9:20am, where the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to our newsgathering partners...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Suspect in Kingston homicide apprehended in NJ

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce announced that the U.S. Marshals Service, County Detectives, and Kingston Police have taken a man into custody in Hackensack, NJ, for a homicide on September 10th in Kingston Borough. Law enforcement located 26-year-old Tyquan Lassiter and took...
KINGSTON, PA
WOLF

Kingston man arrested after robbery

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Kingston man was held down by a customer after he forcefully stole money from a clerk at the Sunoco service station in Wilkes Barre. It happened at the station on Academy Street last night. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader--30-year-old...
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scranton, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Scranton, PA
Scranton, PA
Lifestyle
Scranton, PA
Food & Drinks
Scranton, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Newswatch 16

Furniture industry facing post-pandemic hiccup

FORTY FORT, Pa. — It's standing room only inside Kurlancheek's showroom in, unless you take one of the many seats filling up the space. "My store is 6500 square feet. Most stores are 20 to 60,000 square feet," said Ronnie Kurlancheek, president. Right now, it's 15 percent more full...
FORTY FORT, PA
WBRE

Man indicted for trafficking drugs in Luzerne County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man has been indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for distributing multiple drugs including heroin in Luzerne County. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Dario George, 31, of Nanticoke, distributed fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine between November 23, 2021, and May 19, 2022, in Luzerne County. George […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

International trade representatives come to NEPA

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — 13 International trade representatives were in Scranton today for Bringing the world to Northeastern Pennsylvania. The event helps local businesses go international. "There are many sectors that PA is strong at: Advanced manufacturing, AI Robotics, life sciences even traditional agriculture that has high demand in...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

No mail ballot drop-box at Hazleton City Hall for upcoming election

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY - (WOLF) — Luzerne County won’t have a mail ballot drop box inside Hazleton City Hall for the Nov. 8 general election. This is due to issues with surveillance and officials are not sure if they can resolve things before the election. Many employees of...
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of intimidating witness

Catawissa, Pa. — A man threatened a neighbor who was set to testify against him in court, police say. Joseph France Bewley Jr., 57, was cited for an argument with his wife in May and his upcoming summary trial, which was set for Sept. 29, was continued until October 14, according to court records. The neighbor, who lives in the other half of the double home on Pine Street, is...
CATAWISSA, PA
WOLF

Rallies Continue at Berwick Hospital

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — Many came out tonight to continue the fight to save area hospitals, even after the closure of the ER here at Berwick Hospital. “Now we have to go twelve miles for emergency care or twenty-five to thirty miles the other way” says Bette Grey, rally organizer.
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

Police look to identify access device fraud suspects

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects they say committed access device fraud on September 13th. According to police, the three unknown suspects stole a woman's wallet and credit cards and used them to buy...
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#Caf#Scams#Food Drink#Alfredo S Caf
WOLF

Wegmans remove plastic bags from their grocery stores

The supermarket chain Wegmans removed single use plastic bags from all their 18 of Pennsylvania stores today. Customers will now have the option to purchase reusable bags or pay 5 cents per paper bag. Customers at the Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre Township seemed to have mixed opinions on the plastic bag...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Mazezilla Corn Maze

SAYLORSBURG, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — The season of pumpkin picking is here, and one fall hot spot in the Poconos is open for that and more. Mazezilla is an 11-acre corn maze with a new and unique design each year. It also includes wagon rides, pumpkin launches, mountain slides,...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
WOLF

Bloomsburg women's soccer moving up rankings

The Huskies were picked to finish 3rd in the PSAC this season but so far the 16th ranked team has beaten Kutztown and lost to team picked to finish first. The defending champs lost some All Americans but returned a solid nucleus. Lauren Bull, Bloomsburg Junior(Central Columbia) says, ” We...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy