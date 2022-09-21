Read full article on original website
40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
Plains Township Bank Robbery
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Plains Township Police say FNCB Bank on State Route 315, was the site of the robbery. According to Sergeant Michael Smith, the bank was robbed around 9:20am, where the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. According to our newsgathering partners...
Suspect in Kingston homicide apprehended in NJ
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce announced that the U.S. Marshals Service, County Detectives, and Kingston Police have taken a man into custody in Hackensack, NJ, for a homicide on September 10th in Kingston Borough. Law enforcement located 26-year-old Tyquan Lassiter and took...
Kingston man arrested after robbery
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Kingston man was held down by a customer after he forcefully stole money from a clerk at the Sunoco service station in Wilkes Barre. It happened at the station on Academy Street last night. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader--30-year-old...
Furniture industry facing post-pandemic hiccup
FORTY FORT, Pa. — It's standing room only inside Kurlancheek's showroom in, unless you take one of the many seats filling up the space. "My store is 6500 square feet. Most stores are 20 to 60,000 square feet," said Ronnie Kurlancheek, president. Right now, it's 15 percent more full...
Man indicted for trafficking drugs in Luzerne County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man has been indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for distributing multiple drugs including heroin in Luzerne County. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Dario George, 31, of Nanticoke, distributed fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine between November 23, 2021, and May 19, 2022, in Luzerne County. George […]
International trade representatives come to NEPA
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — 13 International trade representatives were in Scranton today for Bringing the world to Northeastern Pennsylvania. The event helps local businesses go international. "There are many sectors that PA is strong at: Advanced manufacturing, AI Robotics, life sciences even traditional agriculture that has high demand in...
No mail ballot drop-box at Hazleton City Hall for upcoming election
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY - (WOLF) — Luzerne County won’t have a mail ballot drop box inside Hazleton City Hall for the Nov. 8 general election. This is due to issues with surveillance and officials are not sure if they can resolve things before the election. Many employees of...
Man accused of intimidating witness
Catawissa, Pa. — A man threatened a neighbor who was set to testify against him in court, police say. Joseph France Bewley Jr., 57, was cited for an argument with his wife in May and his upcoming summary trial, which was set for Sept. 29, was continued until October 14, according to court records. The neighbor, who lives in the other half of the double home on Pine Street, is...
Rallies Continue at Berwick Hospital
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — Many came out tonight to continue the fight to save area hospitals, even after the closure of the ER here at Berwick Hospital. “Now we have to go twelve miles for emergency care or twenty-five to thirty miles the other way” says Bette Grey, rally organizer.
Central Pa. business was front for illegal drug manufacturing, feds claim
WILLIAMSPORT – The federal government claims a Lewisburg business was a front for the manufacture of illegal narcotics. The allegation is contained in a search warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court in the investigation into the synthesis of illegal narcotics that resulted in the 2019 indictments of three men.
Police look to identify access device fraud suspects
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects they say committed access device fraud on September 13th. According to police, the three unknown suspects stole a woman's wallet and credit cards and used them to buy...
Wegmans remove plastic bags from their grocery stores
The supermarket chain Wegmans removed single use plastic bags from all their 18 of Pennsylvania stores today. Customers will now have the option to purchase reusable bags or pay 5 cents per paper bag. Customers at the Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre Township seemed to have mixed opinions on the plastic bag...
Mazezilla Corn Maze
SAYLORSBURG, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — The season of pumpkin picking is here, and one fall hot spot in the Poconos is open for that and more. Mazezilla is an 11-acre corn maze with a new and unique design each year. It also includes wagon rides, pumpkin launches, mountain slides,...
Pumpkin season is here! Farmers worked all year to give the ultimate fall experience
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WOLF) — Many people are excited to get out to pick pumpkins. Farmers having been working all year round to make that happen. Farmers tell us that while pumpkins are not as big as they would like, overall, the season treated them well. People have been coming...
Bloomsburg women's soccer moving up rankings
The Huskies were picked to finish 3rd in the PSAC this season but so far the 16th ranked team has beaten Kutztown and lost to team picked to finish first. The defending champs lost some All Americans but returned a solid nucleus. Lauren Bull, Bloomsburg Junior(Central Columbia) says, ” We...
