Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Vince Wilfork wants to meet with Patriots ahead of Ravens matchup
Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is no stranger to the rivalry between the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots played the Ravens 10 times during his 11 seasons with New England, including some heated postseason battles. The rivalry has quieted down a bit since then, as New England and Baltimore have met just three times since 2014. New England defeated Baltimore by a 23-17 margin the last time the two teams met in a torrential downpour of rainy conditions.
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick says Lamar Jackson's next contract will answer early questions about his ability in the pocket
With a game against the Baltimore Ravens up next on the schedule, it seems natural that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is fielding questions about Lamar Jackson. Belichick is, after all, a defensive-minded head coach, and his top priority this weekend will be slowing Jackson down. That's easier...
Bill Belichick keeping an eye on Lamar Jackson's contract
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in line for a big payday. His contract has been a hot topic of discussion around the league, so much so that it even got a great comment from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Jackson has put together a stellar career. He has...
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage Faces Big Moment Sunday
Over the past few weeks, the football world has been inundated with news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship is on the rocks. According to multiple reports, Gisele isn't happy with Tom's decision to come out of retirement for the 2022 season. Despite their rough patch, Brady is reportedly hoping that she'll attend the Buccaneers home game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
So much for Tom Brady taking every Wednesday off
Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed an earlier report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that quarterback Tom Brady was planning to take every Wednesday off from practice this season. Bowles also added that Brady wasn’t the only veteran player getting a designated off day...
Hurley's Week 3 NFL Picks: Tom Brady seems weird right now
BOSTON -- As an international celebrity, bridegroom of a supermodel, millionaire pitchman, and hoarder of Super Bowl trophies, Tom Brady has more or less said that his personal life becoming public fodder is more or less fair game. I don't necessarily agree.Coming at it from a sports media standpoint, there's only so far you can go before you've gone full-on tabloid. There are certain elements that -- from a sports consumer/observer standpoint -- just make it an uncomfortable endeavor.So, leaving all of the reporting and gossiping about his marriage aside, we can say this about Tom Brady the football player:...
Bucs elevate Cole Beasley from practice squad for game against Packers
Three days after signing veteran receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad, the Bucs have announced they’re elevating him for Sunday’s home opener against the Packers. Beasley, 33, was moved up with veteran guard John Molchon, who has spent the majority of the past two seasons on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Realistically, Beasley could provide a handful of quality reps for a unit that will be without Mike Evans (one-game suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring), and could be missing Julio Jones (knee).
Julian Edelman Jokingly Chides Tom Brady Over Buccaneers' Latest Signing: 'I Didn't Get a Call!'
The Buccaneers recently signed wide received Cole Beasley to their roster, something that former wide receiver Julian Edelman noticed Julian Edelman is keeping receipts. While appearing on Paramount Plus' Inside the NFL, the former Super Bowl MVP joked that he didn't "want to talk" about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing wide receiver 33-year-old Cole Beasley to their practice squad. Edelman hinted that he was a little jealous that his old friend and former quarterback on the New England Patriots, Tom Brady, didn't reach out to him about the...
Here's the broadcast map for Lions vs Vikings in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings are about to enter the third week of the Kevin O’Connell era as they take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The game will feature two NFC North divisional foes who enter the game with 1-1 records. Both teams got a win at home and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bill Belichick 'Couldn't Stop Saying How Good' Former Patriot Vince Wilfork Looks After Weight Loss
Wilfork, a former star defensive tackle for the team, will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday Former NFL defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has slimmed down significantly since he retired from pro football in 2017, and his former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had quite the reaction to his new look. On Thursday, Wilfork, 40, appeared at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts ahead of his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday and told reporters an amusing story of...
Vince Wilfork gets his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket
FOXBORO -- The Patriots are holding a big party for Vince Wilfork this weekend. But first, he had to get fitted for some new threads.WATCH LIVE: Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday at 4 p.m.Wilfork will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday, and was fitted for his red Hall of Fame jacket on Thursday. A massive nose tackle during his career, Wilfork has slimmed down quite a bit since his playing days ended in 2016.He's looking pretty svelte these days, and boy does he look good in red."I never once, when I played, ever though...
Lamar Jackson remembers getting Bill Belichick to smile during pre-draft visit
The love fest between Lamar Jackson and Bill Belichick continues as Jackson recalls getting Belichick to smile during their pre-draft meeting in 2018.
