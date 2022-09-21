ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Vince Wilfork wants to meet with Patriots ahead of Ravens matchup

Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is no stranger to the rivalry between the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots played the Ravens 10 times during his 11 seasons with New England, including some heated postseason battles. The rivalry has quieted down a bit since then, as New England and Baltimore have met just three times since 2014. New England defeated Baltimore by a 23-17 margin the last time the two teams met in a torrential downpour of rainy conditions.
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage Faces Big Moment Sunday

Over the past few weeks, the football world has been inundated with news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship is on the rocks. According to multiple reports, Gisele isn't happy with Tom's decision to come out of retirement for the 2022 season. Despite their rough patch, Brady is reportedly hoping that she'll attend the Buccaneers home game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Hurley's Week 3 NFL Picks: Tom Brady seems weird right now

BOSTON -- As an international celebrity, bridegroom of a supermodel, millionaire pitchman, and hoarder of Super Bowl trophies, Tom Brady has more or less said that his personal life becoming public fodder is more or less fair game. I don't necessarily agree.Coming at it from a sports media standpoint, there's only so far you can go before you've gone full-on tabloid. There are certain elements that -- from a sports consumer/observer standpoint -- just make it an uncomfortable endeavor.So, leaving all of the reporting and gossiping about his marriage aside, we can say this about Tom Brady the football player:...
Bucs elevate Cole Beasley from practice squad for game against Packers

Three days after signing veteran receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad, the Bucs have announced they’re elevating him for Sunday’s home opener against the Packers. Beasley, 33, was moved up with veteran guard John Molchon, who has spent the majority of the past two seasons on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Realistically, Beasley could provide a handful of quality reps for a unit that will be without Mike Evans (one-game suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring), and could be missing Julio Jones (knee).
Julian Edelman Jokingly Chides Tom Brady Over Buccaneers' Latest Signing: 'I Didn't Get a Call!'

The Buccaneers recently signed wide received Cole Beasley to their roster, something that former wide receiver Julian Edelman noticed Julian Edelman is keeping receipts. While appearing on Paramount Plus' Inside the NFL, the former Super Bowl MVP joked that he didn't "want to talk" about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing wide receiver 33-year-old Cole Beasley to their practice squad. Edelman hinted that he was a little jealous that his old friend and former quarterback on the New England Patriots, Tom Brady, didn't reach out to him about the...
Bill Belichick 'Couldn't Stop Saying How Good' Former Patriot Vince Wilfork Looks After Weight Loss

Wilfork, a former star defensive tackle for the team, will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday Former NFL defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has slimmed down significantly since he retired from pro football in 2017, and his former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had quite the reaction to his new look. On Thursday, Wilfork, 40, appeared at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts ahead of his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday and told reporters an amusing story of...
Vince Wilfork gets his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are holding a big party for Vince Wilfork this weekend. But first, he had to get fitted for some new threads.WATCH LIVE: Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday at 4 p.m.Wilfork will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday, and was fitted for his red Hall of Fame jacket on Thursday. A massive nose tackle during his career, Wilfork has slimmed down quite a bit since his playing days ended in 2016.He's looking pretty svelte these days, and boy does he look good in red."I never once, when I played, ever though...
