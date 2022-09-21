ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 The Hawk

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Morris, NY
City
Medina, NY
City
Nunda, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Cuba, NY
City
Olean, NY
City
Alabama, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
DANSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Developer Angelo Natale plans 12-story residential tower on Niagara

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angelo Natale, one of the first developers to build on a gateway stretch of Niagara Street, wants to build a second residential tower, up to 12 stories. Depending on final design, the Crescendo Tower could have up to 80 market-rate apartments and 10 condos. The tower would connect to Natale's Crescendo building, which opened in 2018, by a weather-protected walkway between the sixth floor of both buildings. Plans call for the tower to be developed on the roof of the Crescendo parking garage.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Casual Restaurant#Suburbs#Vegan#Food Drink#Main
96.9 WOUR

10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?

New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
TRAVEL
WETM 18 News

Canisteo restaurant permanently closing

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
CANISTEO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?

Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 4 Buffalo

Orchard Park chase ends in crash on Milestrip Rd.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo male is facing a host of charges following a chase on Milestrip Road early Saturday morning. Orchard Park police say that just after 12:05 a.m. Saturday, they initiated a traffic stop of Damien G. Starks on Milestrip Road near Amelia Drive due a tail lamp out and […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
visitrochester.com

Things To Do in Rochester, NY This October

There are so many things to see, do, and experience when you visit Rochester this October! Check out this list of just some of the special events and activities happening in the area. Whatever you choose to do, share your adventures in Rochester with us using #VisitROC. Fun at Festivals.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack

POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy