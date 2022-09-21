Read full article on original website
Police: Woman in custody for allegedly shooting, killing another woman
The shooting was reported around 7:32 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue.
Woman shot husband, then herself, police say
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation indicates the two died in a murder-suicide. Police received a call around 12:43 p.m. and responded to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Stolen Torah recovered by Las Vegas police, no suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ancient Torah that was reported stolen in July has been recovered by police. This summer the religious artifact was reportedly stolen from a Las Vegas Strip hotel. It happened in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 12, according to Metro police. At the time, police released […]
No bail for Las Vegas man accused of 2nd deadly DUI crash
Prentiss Bates, 50, had his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday morning for charges resulting from a crash that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man who has been identified by the Clark County Coroner as Demarr Desean Sims of Las Vegas.
‘He took my dad’s life,’ Family of Las Vegas man killed in DUI crash says driver’s 2nd fatal offense was preventable
The family of a Las Vegas man who a driver -- high on drugs -- killed 10 years ago said hearing the same driver faces charges of DUI resulting in death again highlights how the system is failing.
Las Vegas woman faces charges for driving 90 mph on wrong side of road, over medians to avoid police
with her headlights turned off for approximately 50 minutes while police attempted to stop her just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, the report stated.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Friday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, officers received a call about the incident, near Centennial Parkway and North Hualapai, at about 9:59 a.m. Police said the incident involves a pickup...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless individuals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with four stabbings of homeless people within a week. According to Las Vegas police, the suspect, identified as Christopher Martell, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he stabbed two people, a male and a female.
news3lv.com
1 woman dead, 1 detained after shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the southeast valley Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police. Someone had reported that another person was shot around 7:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas serial stabber kills 2, injures 2 unhoused people in week-long spree, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man has stabbed at least four people around the university district over the course of a week, leaving two dead and two critically injured, police said in a media conference Thursday. Christopher Martell, 33, has been on a stabbing spree around the area of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway since […]
KTNV
Motorcyclist dead after collision on Hualapai Way at Centennial Parkway, police say.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle on West Centennial Parkway and North Hualapai Way on Friday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department transported the rider of the motorcycle to UMC Trauma after arriving on the scene, where the rider was eventually pronounced dead.
Las Vegas woman, 20, accused of murdering roommate, 63
A 20-year-old woman is accused of stabbing and killing an older woman she lived with, Las Vegas Metro police Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed Thursday.
Teen believed to be impaired in deadly crash that left man in wheelchair dead, police say
According to North Las Vegas Police Department, the crash was reported around 6:41 a.m. near N. Carey Avenue and N. Las Vegas Boulevard.
2 injured in east Las Vegas valley stabbing, suspect custody
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing in the east valley that left two people injured and caused a lockdown at Desert Springs Hospital. It happened in the 2000 block of east Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway near the hospital, according to police. Once officers arrived they found two people with multiple stab […]
Las Vegas police respond to crash in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash on the northeast side of the valley. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday, along Nellis Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue. According to police, the person injured was taken to a nearby hospital. No details on the extent of that person’s injuries were available.
Both drivers die in Las Vegas Boulevard crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have closed down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly two-vehicle crash. The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash, according to NSP. It happened at 4:04 p.m. on Friday along Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Lane. According to a tweet from NSP, the […]
Las Vegas man convicted of DUI resulting in death, who was out on bail for DUI, accused of 2nd fatal DUI
A Las Vegas man accused of killing another driver Thursday while under the influence previously served prison time for a fatal DUI and was awaiting a court appearance for a DUI arrest earlier this summer, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Fox5 KVVU
Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
Suspect in Henderson barricade surrenders to police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police said a suspect surrendered three hours after a standoff first began with authorities. It happened on Thursday at approximately 7 p.m. at the 10 block of Desert Rain Lane (near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Wigwam Parkway). According to police, officers were called to the home due to a domestic […]
Report: Robbery suspect hid in 'underground flood tunnels' before arrest
A suspect involved in the robbery at Anthem Smoke and Gift Shop on Tuesday was taken into custody by Las Vegas police on Tuesday night.
