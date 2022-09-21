ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot husband, then herself, police say

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation indicates the two died in a murder-suicide. Police received a call around 12:43 p.m. and responded to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
