Columbia Middle School student made threat towards school, principal says

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A Columbia Middle School student is in trouble after administrators say they made a threatening statement towards the school in front of numerous students and staff.

According to Principal Holly Barnes, the incident occurred during class transition Wednesday and the student was immediately detained by CCBOE police. A search of the student turned up no weapons. Despite the incident, there was no disruption to the school day and operations continued as normal.

Barnes says the student will be disciplined based on the Code of Conduct, and has been charged by CCBOE police. The extent of those charges were not given.

“Safety is a top priority and threats of any nature will not be tolerated,” said Barnes in a statement provided to WJBF NewsChannel 6, “Safety is also a shared responsibility. Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the seriousness of making threats of any nature, even in a joking manner.”

The school district is encouraging anyone who has reports of suspicious activity or behavior to contact school administrators or the CCBOE anonymous tip hotline at (706) 541-3600.

