ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review

Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
MUSIC
NME

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Whitley
Person
Chris Janson
withguitars.com

Klara Keller releases mini-album ‘Bang’

Klara Keller is pleased to share her full new project Bang. This mini-album showcases the Swedish songwriter’s depth of skill across six uniquely magical songs that encapsulate a particular period of time for Klara in her musical journey. The project comes after Klara shared her first single in English...
MUSIC
Complex

Premiere: Sidders Offers Hope With Indie-Rap-Soul Hybrid “Live For Something”

North London singer-songwriter Sidders got his career off to an incredible start, racking up serious numbers for his debut EP About Time. After that, he decided to regroup, teach himself guitar, and take things up a gear. Since then he’s released a steady stream of rap-soul hybrids, building up to his latest, “Live For Something”, which also comes with a set of visuals.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

White Lung Announce Final Album Premonition, Share Videos for New Songs: Watch

White Lung will return with a new album later this year: Premonition is due out December 2 via Domino. The follow-up to 2016’s Paradise was produced by longtime collaborator Jesse Gander and recorded in their hometown of Vancouver. The album will include two singles—“Date Night” and “Tomorrow”—both of which arrive with new music videos. Find the clips below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Video#Country Radio#Big Machine#Harpeth 60 Records
Loudwire

Steve Perry Suing Two Journey Members Over Song Trademarks

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has taken issue with one of the band's current business practices and has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by two of the band's other members back in 2020. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Perry filed the petition against longtime Journey members...
MUSIC
NME

Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’

Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy