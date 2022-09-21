Read full article on original website
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review
Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
Living Colour Releases Remake Of ‘Cult Of Personality’ With Steve Vai After Rock In Rio Set
Living Colour and Steve Vai would be a supergroup we could really get on board with. The two recently collaborated on a remake of LC's mega hit "Cult of Personality," released yesterday, September 16. It comes after the two acts teamed up at the Rock In Rio festival where Vai...
Todd Rundgren announces details of new album Space Force
Todd Rundgren will release new collaborative album Space Force in October
withguitars.com
Klara Keller releases mini-album ‘Bang’
Klara Keller is pleased to share her full new project Bang. This mini-album showcases the Swedish songwriter’s depth of skill across six uniquely magical songs that encapsulate a particular period of time for Klara in her musical journey. The project comes after Klara shared her first single in English...
Complex
Premiere: Sidders Offers Hope With Indie-Rap-Soul Hybrid “Live For Something”
North London singer-songwriter Sidders got his career off to an incredible start, racking up serious numbers for his debut EP About Time. After that, he decided to regroup, teach himself guitar, and take things up a gear. Since then he’s released a steady stream of rap-soul hybrids, building up to his latest, “Live For Something”, which also comes with a set of visuals.
White Lung Announce Final Album Premonition, Share Videos for New Songs: Watch
White Lung will return with a new album later this year: Premonition is due out December 2 via Domino. The follow-up to 2016’s Paradise was produced by longtime collaborator Jesse Gander and recorded in their hometown of Vancouver. The album will include two singles—“Date Night” and “Tomorrow”—both of which arrive with new music videos. Find the clips below.
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
Steve Perry Suing Two Journey Members Over Song Trademarks
Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has taken issue with one of the band's current business practices and has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by two of the band's other members back in 2020. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Perry filed the petition against longtime Journey members...
Chris Canterbury’s ‘Kitchen Table Poet’ Inspired by a Chance Encounter [Exclusive Premiere]
Chris Canterbury drew on a very unusual and striking personal encounter for his new song and video, "Kitchen Table Poet." The Louisiana native, who now calls Nashville home, is releasing his new album, Quaalude Lullabies, and he's letting fans see the new video for one of its tracks first via an exclusive Taste of Country premiere.
NME
Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’
Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
Whey Jennings Draws on ‘Very, Very Dark Time in My Life’ for New ‘Heartache and Serenade’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Whey Jennings draws on one of the worst periods of his own life for his gritty new video for "Heartache and Serenade." The hard-hitting new clip premieres exclusively with Taste of Country on Friday (Sept. 23). The somber country song talks about the devastating fallout that comes at the end...
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
Billie Eilish Shares Live Videos for “TV” and “The 30th” Filmed in Singapore
Acclaimed Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish has released two new live videos for her songs “TV” and “The 30th.”. Both videos were filmed in the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, an iconic attraction that symbolizes innovation, sustainability, and conservation. Known for its lush urban greenery and beautifully designed spaces.
Sleater-Kinney Detail Dig Me Out Covers Album, Share Courtney Barnett’s “Words and Guitar”: Listen
Sleater-Kinney are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their third studio album Dig Me Out with the release of a new covers album: Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album is due out October 21. A portion of the proceeds from the album will be donated to SMYRC, an LGBTQIA+ youth center based in Portland.
