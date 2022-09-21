Are you excited about the brand new Bark in the Dark?!. It's the 10th anniversary of this event, so HSWM is giving it a fresh new look, and ditching the run to dial up the FUN! Join us from 5-10 p.m. on October 1 for the party of a lifetime, featuring food trucks, local breweries, furry friends, and live music!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO