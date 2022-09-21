Read full article on original website
Fox17
Spectrum Health Sports Medicine is designed to keep patients active and moving
Sports medicine may sound like a medical specialty that caters solely to serious athletes, but at Spectrum Health sports medicine encompasses a whole lot more. The team of health care professionals at Spectrum Health wants you to know that you don’t have to be a long-distance runner or semi-pro athlete to benefit from their knowledge and expertise.
Fox17
Medical Moment: West MI native Jennie Kortman shares inspirational colon cancer survivor story
Colon cancer, also called colorectal cancer, is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States. It's expected to cause about 52,580 deaths by 2022. But with early detection and regular screenings, colon cancer is preventable, treatable, and beatable. Jennie Kortman is a West Michigan resident & colorectal cancer...
Fox17
Gold Coast Doulas hosting 7th annual Diaper Drive now thru Oct. 2
Diapers are expensive, and no government programs currently cover them. To help parents out in West Michigan in need of diapers for their kids, the Gold Coast Doulas are hosting their. 7th annual Diaper Drive. The diaper drive benefits Nestlings Diaper Bank of West Michigan and Great Start Parent Coalition...
Fox17
National cross-country poll ranks GRCC teams among best in US
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is celebrating the success of its cross-country teams, who are now ranked among the best teams in the nation. The women’s team ranked sixth in the U.S. while the men ranked 13th, according to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 22
1. A favorite book store in Grand Rapids is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Schuler Books will mark 40 years of service at its Grand Rapids, Okemos, and Ann Arbor stores on Saturday. There will be prizes, activities, cookies, and of course, books. Schuler is also known for their...
Fox17
Revolutionary driverless trucks changing the industry at an evolutionary pace
Arizona's typically dry climate and, at times, predictable traffic patterns are key reasons autonomous vehicle companies are testing their tech on our roads. That same technology applied to semi-trucks is starting to now expand here, as well. Virtually everything — from infrastructure to goods delivered to your door — got...
Fox17
Friday's Friends: The Gem Kittens
Are you excited about the brand new Bark in the Dark?!. It's the 10th anniversary of this event, so HSWM is giving it a fresh new look, and ditching the run to dial up the FUN! Join us from 5-10 p.m. on October 1 for the party of a lifetime, featuring food trucks, local breweries, furry friends, and live music!
Fox17
What's new at Grand Rapids Brewing Company
Grand Rapids Brewing Company is a name locals know quite well, offering dozens of different brews, good food, and a friendly atmosphere. Head Brewer Ramsey Louder discusses what Grand Rapids Brewing Company has to offer, especially now during ArtPrize. Learn more by visiting grbrewingcompany.com Stay up to date on events...
Fox17
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
Fox17
Why you should visit Mackinac Island during the fall
If you think Mackinac Island is a magical place in the summer, fall is when the island starts showing its peak beauty. From the changing colors to the cooler weather, it's a must-see destination before the snow flies in northern Michigan. Steph Castelein, Events & Marketing Manager for Mackinac Island...
Fox17
Barry County K9 Grizzly retires after 7 years
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A Barry County K9 has retired after nearly seven years on the job!. Grizzly retired on July 26, which the Barry County Sheriff’s Office says was also his eighth birthday. We’re told Grizzly succeeded in tracking down his first subject on his first day...
Fox17
3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Fox17
Deputies investigate suspicious incident involving 11-year-old in Port Sheldon Twp.
PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are following up on a suspicious incident that allegedly occurred in Port Sheldon Township Thursday evening. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a man approached an 11-year-old boy near Blair Street and Rainbow’s End Lane at around 6:30 p.m. We’re...
Fox17
Tudor Dixon, Trump Jr. hold campaign rally in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon held a campaign rally in Muskegon Friday. The gubernatorial candidate was joined by two high figures in the Republican Party. Don Jr. and Kellyanne Conway, who did throw their support behind their candidate. Dixon got national attention early Friday when she made...
