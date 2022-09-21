ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comparing standards revision processes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite intense criticism throughout much of the past year, the South Dakota Department of Education has stood by its process for revising the state’s social studies content standards, even though some involved in the process have not. Speaking before public comments at hearing...
Why American Oversight is suing Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington D.C.-based group, American Oversight, has filed suit against the office of Governor Kristi Noem. The group bills itself as a non-partisan watchdog group that uses public records laws to seek transparency and accountability from government officials, according to the group’s Executive Director Heather Sawyer.
Former McLaughlin teacher’s license revoked after relationship with student

MCLAUGHLIN, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked the teaching certificate of a McLaughlin teacher for having a romantic relationship with a student. An investigation found an 18-year-old student stayed over at Christopher E. Albert’s house on prom night last year. Albert was a...
South Dakota Democrats focused on abortion ahead of November election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting has begun in South Dakota and the Democratic Party is rallying to connect with voters before they head to the polls. Executive director Berk Ehrmantraut told KELOLAND News that the party will be hosting a rally this weekend in Sioux Falls to address reproductive health in South Dakota.
Former AG Jackley says Noem cases could have been handled differently

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Attorney General Marty Jackley says issues brought before the Government Accountability Board concerning Governor Kristi Noem would have been handled differently under his watch. Jackley served as AG from 2009 to 2019 and is on the November ballot. Governor Kristi Noem faced two...
Jackley transition to South Dakota A.G. already underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a new Attorney General in the first week of 2023. And it looks like it will be a familiar face. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley isn’t doing much campaigning to win back his old seat. Look at the upcoming...
South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
What led Smith to challenge for governor?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
South Dakota’s Attorney General to hire missing Indigenous coordinator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from...
Nesiba talks state law, complaint filed against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2006, South Dakotans voted on Initiated Measure 5, a ballot measure to place restrictions on use of state aircraft. The measure was added to the ballot following backlash over then Gov. Mike Rounds’ use of state planes to travel for personal family matters. At the time, Rounds opposed the bill, stating, “When an opportunity arises to combine state business and a personal or family event, the governor should be allowed to do so.“
South Dakota crop progress and condition

For the week ending September 18, 2022, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27 percent very short, 44 percent short, 28 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 24 percent very short, 43 percent short, 31 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Field Crops…
Man admits to bringing meth to South Dakota from California

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after South Dakota troopers found two pounds of meth in his car, a 64-year-old man admits to the crime. Brian David Jackson pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Friday. Court documents say he was caught bringing meth from California to western South Dakota – something he admits to doing multiple times.
