More than 12% of South Dakota’s population eligible for student loan forgiveness
SOUTH DAKTOA – Data from the White House shows approximately 109,100 South Dakotans – 12.3% of the population – will benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Biden announced last month that students would be forgiven $10,000 of their student loans. Pell Grant recipients...
Comparing standards revision processes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite intense criticism throughout much of the past year, the South Dakota Department of Education has stood by its process for revising the state’s social studies content standards, even though some involved in the process have not. Speaking before public comments at hearing...
Why American Oversight is suing Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington D.C.-based group, American Oversight, has filed suit against the office of Governor Kristi Noem. The group bills itself as a non-partisan watchdog group that uses public records laws to seek transparency and accountability from government officials, according to the group’s Executive Director Heather Sawyer.
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem’s use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
Former McLaughlin teacher’s license revoked after relationship with student
MCLAUGHLIN, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked the teaching certificate of a McLaughlin teacher for having a romantic relationship with a student. An investigation found an 18-year-old student stayed over at Christopher E. Albert’s house on prom night last year. Albert was a...
South Dakota Democrats focused on abortion ahead of November election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting has begun in South Dakota and the Democratic Party is rallying to connect with voters before they head to the polls. Executive director Berk Ehrmantraut told KELOLAND News that the party will be hosting a rally this weekend in Sioux Falls to address reproductive health in South Dakota.
Your South Dakota 2022 midterm election guide: Gubernatorial, federal races, ballot measures and more
Election Day is quickly approaching, meaning South Dakotans will turn out to the polls to vote for the next governor as well as a few ballot measures, including one that could seek to legalize recreational marijuana and another that could expand Medicaid. From who's challenging first-term Gov. Kristi Noem to...
Brian Bengs criticizes use of eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipeline in South Dakota
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brian Bengs, U.S. senate candidate for South Dakota, released the following statement in response to the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline that would stretch approximately 469 miles across South Dakota. Multiple landowners in eight South Dakota counties have filed lawsuits against Summit Carbon Solutions...
Former AG Jackley says Noem cases could have been handled differently
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Attorney General Marty Jackley says issues brought before the Government Accountability Board concerning Governor Kristi Noem would have been handled differently under his watch. Jackley served as AG from 2009 to 2019 and is on the November ballot. Governor Kristi Noem faced two...
Jackley transition to South Dakota A.G. already underway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a new Attorney General in the first week of 2023. And it looks like it will be a familiar face. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley isn’t doing much campaigning to win back his old seat. Look at the upcoming...
Longtime South Dakota ethanol industry leader Dana Siefkes-Lewis joins Summit Carbon Solutions
AMES, I.A.(Press Release) – Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday the hiring of Dana Siefkes-Lewis as the company’s Director of Public Affairs in South Dakota. Lewis is a lifelong resident of the state and a longtime leader in the ethanol industry. “Summit Carbon Solutions was formed to open new...
South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
As 2022 election approaches, vast majority of South Dakota voters see civility declining in America
RAPID CITY, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - With the 2022 midterm elections approaching soon, a vast majority of South Dakotans feel that our nation has become less civil — and they place the responsibility for improving civility on a variety of institutions and individuals, including themselves, according to a new statewide poll.
What led Smith to challenge for governor?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
South Dakota’s Attorney General to hire missing Indigenous coordinator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from...
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
Nesiba talks state law, complaint filed against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2006, South Dakotans voted on Initiated Measure 5, a ballot measure to place restrictions on use of state aircraft. The measure was added to the ballot following backlash over then Gov. Mike Rounds’ use of state planes to travel for personal family matters. At the time, Rounds opposed the bill, stating, “When an opportunity arises to combine state business and a personal or family event, the governor should be allowed to do so.“
South Dakota crop progress and condition
For the week ending September 18, 2022, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27 percent very short, 44 percent short, 28 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 24 percent very short, 43 percent short, 31 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Field Crops…
Man admits to bringing meth to South Dakota from California
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after South Dakota troopers found two pounds of meth in his car, a 64-year-old man admits to the crime. Brian David Jackson pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Friday. Court documents say he was caught bringing meth from California to western South Dakota – something he admits to doing multiple times.
‘It’s really affecting everyone’: South Dakotans turning to food pantries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — More and more families that haven’t needed help in the past are finding themselves turning to Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota and the Good Samaritan Society are collaborating to end food insecurity which has been on the rise here in South Dakota.
