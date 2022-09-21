ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

mainstreetclarksville.com

Bikers Who Care resume annual Toy Run

Nearly 1,000 motorcycles made the trek from Clarksville Speedway to Governor’s Square Mall on Saturday, each carrying a toy or toys that will be donated to local kids in need this Christmas, all part of the 41st Annual Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run. The event is hosted each...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Elkton HarvestFest a big success

Rain moved out of the area just in time for Elkton’s HarvestFest to be a big success Saturday, bringing families to the town for fun, food and festivities. Mayor Arthur Green says HarvestFest is even more cherished as the world moves on from the pandemic. Businesses, churches, organizations and...
ELKTON, KY
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Elkton, Hopkinsville harvest festivals taking place this weekend

Hopkinsville and Elkton will host their annual harvest festivals Saturday and the schedules allow you attend both if you please. Elkton’s HarvestFest begins at 9 on the Public Square and goes until 3 p.m. and there will be vendors around the square and onto the adjoining streets. City Clerk Laura Brock says they have so many vendors this year, they had to expand the layout of the festival.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
foodgressing.com

Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022: Food, Music, Oktober

Plan a trip to enjoy the fall season and great Nashville’s Big Back Yard Fall Festivals 2022 with music, BBQ and arts & crafts. Nashville’s Big Back Yard offers fall travelers some of the season’s best outdoor festivals and adventures. To connect and ignite opportunity for all...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival Saturday, September 24 & Sunday, September 25 239 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN Purchase tickets online for the music festival in Franklin. Robertson County Fair Friday, September 23-Saturday, September 24 4635 Highway 41 N, Springfield, TN Purchase […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Taco Johns, Whataburger, Starbucks making plans for more Clarksville locations

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Multiple fast food chains are planting their flags in Clarksville, along with a few other well-known franchises. According to building officials with the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, plans are in place for three Whataburger locations. Two more Taco John’s locations are planned. In addition, a local Starbucks is set to reopen in the coming months following a lengthy remodel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Kraft Street given commemorative name to honor Rev. Jerry G. Jerkins

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kraft Street was dedicated as Pastor Jerry G. Jerkins Memorial Highway in honor of the late pastor and community leader on Wednesday. State Rep. Jason Hodges, who helped commission the memorial street name, said, “He was a vital part of our community, and the sign is a way to honor and commemorate what he has done for our community.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has voted to approve a new 48-unit apartment complex on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green. The new complex will be built across from Aviation Heritage Park and between Silver Lakes and Silver Springs homes. With the ever-growing...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
styleblueprint.com

A Ralph Lauren-Inspired Nashville Home You Need to See

For many homeowners, their house serves as a sanctuary to relax after a long day and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones. Such was the design goal for a client of interior designer Marcelle Guilbeau. What started as a basic, Tudor-style home located on the outskirts of Nashville was transformed into a masculine yet inviting space. “The home was brick [on the outside], [and there were] some nice details and pretty color palette stuff,” explains Marcelle of the home’s original design. “Then, on the inside, it was builder basic. So, in a way, it was a white box for you to do whatever you want.”
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water. SPRINGFIELD/GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It would seem that the excessive heat and lack of rain came with a bit of a price tag. As an agricultural community, it is not unusual to see traces of chemicals in our rivers, lakes, and yes drinking water. Most of the time the levels are very low but after an extended period of dry weather, chemicals can accumulate until we get a good rain. That is likely the culprit in a recent small spike in Atrazine found in Springfield and subsequently Greenbrier drinking water.
SPRINGFIELD, TN

