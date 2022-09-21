For many homeowners, their house serves as a sanctuary to relax after a long day and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones. Such was the design goal for a client of interior designer Marcelle Guilbeau. What started as a basic, Tudor-style home located on the outskirts of Nashville was transformed into a masculine yet inviting space. “The home was brick [on the outside], [and there were] some nice details and pretty color palette stuff,” explains Marcelle of the home’s original design. “Then, on the inside, it was builder basic. So, in a way, it was a white box for you to do whatever you want.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO