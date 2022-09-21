Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
nbc16.com
House fire on Lookingglass Road under investigation, displaces 2 adults, 3 children
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An investigation is underway following a fire Thursday at a Douglas County home. At 12:20 p.m. on September 22, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 1595 W. Lookingglass Road. The reporting party stated all residents had evacuated the residence. Arriving firefighters...
kqennewsradio.com
STRUCTURE FIRE DISPLACES ROSEBURG FAMILY
A structure fire displaced a Roseburg family on Thursday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said at 12:20 p.m. firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of West Lookingglass Road. The initial report said all residents had evacuated the home. Jewell said when crews arrived,...
iheart.com
Illegal Marijuana Grow Near Grants Pass Shutdown
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Bust Josephine Co., Sept. 22
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property were thirty-two (32) greenhouses that contained 6,848 illegal marijuana plants, several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana that had been recently harvested, two (2) handguns, and a double-barreled shotgun. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana stored in large black plastic garbage bags contained in a trailer for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and ultimately destroyed. At least two (2) workers initially fled the property however, one (1) individual was detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. Josephine County Code Enforcement responded to the scene to investigate as well. The property is subject to multiple code violations for solid waste and unpermitted structures (greenhouses). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. Additionally, Oregon Water Resources Department staff responded to assist and identified violations for the unlawful appropriation of groundwater and unlawful diversion of surface water. Violations of this kind are subject to both civil and criminal penalties. OSP SWR DES and IMET were also assisted by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
KDRV
Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
kezi.com
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
kqennewsradio.com
DOUGLAS COUNTY LEASES NEW BUILDING IN UMPQUA DUNES CAMPGROUND
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress have announced that the County Park’s Department has leased the 3,400 square foot commercial retail building being constructed on the grounds of Umpqua Dunes County Park & Campground in Winchester Bay to Fritz, Jeff and Steve Bailey. A release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA RIVER CLEAN UP IS SATURDAY
Umpqua Watersheds and the Native Fish Society are leading the 38th annual Umpqua River clean-up day on Saturday. Organizers say there is a lot of trash that needs to be removed before the high water comes. They are asking for volunteers to help clean up the shores of the river from the headwaters to the sea. Those helping can work as teams or individuals.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUG VIOLATION
Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a drug violation by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 8:00 p.m. an officer contacted the suspect during an unrelated incident in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street and learned he had a warrant for his arrest. The 43-year old man was detained on the warrant and admitted that he had methamphetamine in his pocket.
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
kqennewsradio.com
HOMELESS COMMISSION MEETING MONDAY MORNING
The City of Roseburg Homeless Commission will meet Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. Commissioners will get updates on the Homeless Transitions Action Group, the Gary Leif Navigation Center, and on the Warming Center. The there will also be a discussion about the potential for an Urban Campground and what would be needed to establish one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Highway 199 crash leaves man dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 199, near milepost 38, left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel arrived at about 4 p.m. to find that a white Ford pickup was driving northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, then drove off the road and hit several trees.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER BURGLARY AND THEFT INVESTIGATION
Sutherlin Police jailed a man after an investigation into an alleged burglary and theft on Thursday. Captain Kurt Sorenson said at about 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a call regarding a burglary in progress in the area of East Comstock Avenue and East Central Avenue. Sorenson said the suspect had left the scene but through an ensuing investigation, officers began looking for a lone male driving a sedan.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Driver crashes into fence after eluding Bend Police; Later captured
A Medford man with a felony conviction who briefly eluded Bend Police early Friday morning was arrested after crashing into a fence, the police department said. Bend PD says officers got a report around 2:16 a.m. of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of SE 6th Street. The vehicle had been returned when officers arrived, but they learned that the suspect — identified as Jacob Randall Granger, 32, of Medford — had left the area in another vehicle that had firearms inside.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
kqennewsradio.com
U.S. MARKET NOW OPEN ON NORTHWEST AVIATION DRIVE
U.S. Market + Space Age Fuel is now open in Roseburg. The 4,000 plus square foot store and adjacent fueling station is at 3150 Northwest Aviation Drive, just east of Interstate 5. Director of Marketing for U.S. Market Enterprises Ian Koenig told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the company is expecting to hire between 15-30 employees for the new location. Koenig said they offer some of the cheapest fuel in Roseburg along with fresh chicken and deli food, and some of the best pricing on tobacco products. There is a milkshake machine, slushie machines, plus snacks including both frozen and healthy options.
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT
Roseburg Police cited two women following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday night. A report from RPD said just before 9:40 p.m. a 24-year old and a 48-year old allegedly fought with other at a residence in the 700 block of West Pilger Street. Both were cited for harassment and were released at the scene.
oregontoday.net
DINT makes Dent in Fentanyl, Sept. 19
On August 30, 2022, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana operation occurring in the remote timber area in Tiller, Oregon. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives seized and destroyed 15,925 marijuana plants, 4,120 pounds of processed marijuana, and seized three firearms. The illegal operation was occurring on privately owned land, surrounded by federal timber land. Parts of the operation were also being conducted on the federal timber land. In addition to the unlawful manufacture of marijuana, detectives found multiple unpermitted structures, trash, debris, and human waste spread throughout the property. Water was also being illegally impounded and diverted to holding tanks on the property to be used for the illegal operation. Multiple individuals attempted to flee on foot from law enforcement. The following individuals were arrested and transported to the Douglas County Jail: Leonel Sanchez Correa, 28 years of age, from Modesto, California; Eduardo Zuniga Mora, 26 years of age, Unknown address; Jose Luis Perez Hernandez, 25 years of age, Unknown address; Jacob Salomon Perez Hernandez, 22 years of age, Unknown address; Luis Mora Rivas, 56 years of age, from Santa Rosa, California; Luis Mora Fernandez, 28 years of age, from Santa Rosa, California; Avelino Salomon Cerrano, 42 years of age, Unknown address; Braulio Gomez Tapia, 49 years of age, Unknown address. This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. DINT was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service, Winston Police Department, Douglas County Watermaster, and Douglas County Code Enforcement.
Comments / 1