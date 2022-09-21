Auston Matthews couldn't help but crack a smile when he was asked about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs on several occasions. "I appreciate the question, but I'm not going to be entertaining this question all year. I understand why you guys want to talk about it," Matthews said on Maple Leafs Media Day. "But at the same time, there's nothing that can be done. I'm under contract for two more years. I can't extend for another 10 months so I'll just kind of leave it at that."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO