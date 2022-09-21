Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Blackhawks, and the Golden Knights
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs GM Dubas on RFA defenseman Rasmus Sandin: “We wish he was here … and we hope he’s here as soon as possible.”. The Rangers have added assets for the Patrick Kane...
New York Rangers won’t rely on last season’s success
The first day of New York Rangers training camp wrapped up and aside from a brief scare when Igor Shesterkin was bumped a few times during scrimmage, the team’s leaders are singing the same tune. “Last year was last year,” new captain Jacob Trouba noted. “We’ve talked about it...
Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits: Samsonov & Kallgren, Logo & Keefe’s Spin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at some of the news out of Day Two of the team’s training camp. First, I will look at goalie deployment for the first few preseason games. Second, I’ll look at the new NHL rule that corporate logos can find their way onto NHL player jerseys. Finally, I’ll look at what Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe thinks about this season’s team.
What the heck has happened to the St. Louis Cardinals offense?
For months, the St. Louis Cardinals offense was a juggernaut. Now, they have been shutout in three consecutive games. The St. Louis Cardinals offense, at least on paper, is a juggernaut. For the first few months of the season, their play on the field matched that description. Paul Goldschmidt emerged as the favorite to win National League MVP. Nolan Arenado was dominant. The other pieces around those two played at a high level. They looked like a complete unit.
FLAMES DARRYL SUTTER TAKES A SHOT AT MATTHEW TKACHUK DURING PRESS CONFERENCE
One of the biggest stories of this past off season was, of course, the Matthew Tkachuk trade. Tkachuk decided he didn't want to stay with the Calgary Flames any longer. He was eventually shipped to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a draft pick. Even...
Here’s why the St. Louis Cardinals need Moises Gomez
The St. Louis Cardinals should call on the services of Moises Gomez to start next season. The St. Louis Cardinals outfield is in shambles, and with a terror wreaking havoc at Triple-A in the form of Moises Gomez, the Cardinals may need to give him a chance to make the team out of Spring Training in 2023.
Rangers Risk Redundancy if Zac Jones Wins Spot on Defense
The New York Rangers have a vacancy on the left side of their third defense pairing going into the 2022-23 season. You wouldn’t know it, though, from listening to certain segments of the fan base. Those often-loud voices have all but anointed Zac Jones as the obvious winner of...
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
Benn and Mete get their chance, lineups against the Senators, and other notes from day two of Leafs camp
The Leafs also made their decision on the goaltending splits, and Kallgren and Samsonov will take the majority of the workload at 1pm and 7pm respectively, with Ferguson and Petruzzelli on mop up duty for them in the third. Matt Murray will get Saturday off as the Leafs ease him...
2022-23 NHL team preview: Seattle Kraken
I’m sorry. I’ll see myself out. After a disappointing inaugural season, the Seattle Kraken had a highly productive offseason helping bolster their lineup. They filled holes at forward to bolster an offense that tied for the fourth-fewest goals and helped add depth to a still-building club. Defensively, they were far from where they needed to be but they showed good signs under the hood by posting the fifth-best expected goals against per 60 at 5-on-5 in the entire league.
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, David Pastrnak, Jason Robertson, and Jakob Chychrun
The Canucks could use Nils Hoglander as trade bait for a defenseman. Matt Sekeres of the Daily Hive: Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander could find himself on the fourth line or he could be used as trade bait. The Canucks are kicking tires on Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear according to...
Auston Matthews Calls Toronto 'Home', Fully Aware of Contract Status with the Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews couldn't help but crack a smile when he was asked about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs on several occasions. "I appreciate the question, but I'm not going to be entertaining this question all year. I understand why you guys want to talk about it," Matthews said on Maple Leafs Media Day. "But at the same time, there's nothing that can be done. I'm under contract for two more years. I can't extend for another 10 months so I'll just kind of leave it at that."
NHL Injury Notes: Helm, Landeskog, Nichushkin, Gostisbehere, Ladd, Chychrun and Ellis
Darren Helm, Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin dealing with lower-body issues. Ryan Boulding: The Colorado Avalanche held forwards Darren Helm, Gabriel Landeskog, and Valerie Nichushkin off the ice yesterday because of lower-body issues. Defenseman Josh Manson missed yesterday’s session for personal reasons. Peter Baugh: Avs coach Jared Bednar said...
Flyers U25 movement pushing for roster spots
Chuck Fletcher led with a dark cloud before ending his press conference by ensuring that skeptics should expect to be surprised by the Philadelphia Flyers. The dark cloud was the injury report entering the 2022-2023 season. Sean Couturier is seeking a second opinion for a herniated disc. Bobby Brink is recovering from surgery on a torn labrum on his hip. Patrick Brown is ‘week-to-week’ as he recovers from back surgery. Fletcher said it would be a “bonus” if Ryan Ellis plays this season.
Bruins training camp: Four young players who could make the NHL roster
The Boston Bruins need to do a better job drafting younger players, developing them and giving them a real opportunity to showcase their talents at the NHL level. A failure in recent years to accomplish these objectives has forced the team to plug roster holes, especially in the bottom-six, via free agency and the trade market. That's not sustainable.
Oilers 2022 Training Camp Content
EDMONTON, AB - Edmonton Oilers Main Camp gets underway at Rogers Place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with players undergoing medicals and fitness testing ahead of Thursday's first official on-ice session. This year's camp features 52 players (5 goaltenders, 17 defencemen and 30 forwards), including three Professional Tryouts and 13 skaters...
Northwell Health Sponsors New York Islanders' Practice Jerseys
Northwell named the team's practice jersey sponsor. Northwell Health, New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, and the New York Islanders Hockey Club today announced a deepening of their already extensive decades-long relationship by naming Northwell the team's practice jersey sponsor. As the Islanders kick off their...
