Greensburg state store temporarily closed

There is no timeline for the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Greensburg to reopen after its temporary closure in early August because of what state officials described as “potential safety concerns.”

The building’s co-owner John Rause said Wednesday that he has contractors lined up to assess moisture issues in the basement. The ground-level store uses the basement for storage of some stock and state officials opted to temporarily close it for employee safety until the issues could be fixed, Rause said. The rest of the building, which was constructed in the early 1900s and houses The ASH Club on an upper floor, is not affected.

Several windows at the Harrison Avenue store are filled with signs of the closure, which was announced Aug. 5, though merchandise appears to remain inside. A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board declined to elaborate on the safety issues.

The next closest Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores are behind Westmoreland Mall or in the Greengate East plaza on Route 30.