3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.
Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet's strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds.
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today.
3 Reasons To Keep Holding GameStop Stock

According to so-called "smart money," GameStop's share price is not justified by the company’s underlying fundamentals. However, as we’ve learned over the past eighteen months, fundamentals do not hold much sway for GME shareholders.
What is Behind the AMTD Stock (HKD) Surge This Time?

AMTD Digital (HKD) is a subsidiary of AMTD Idea Group (AMTD) - Get AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares each representing one Class A Report. The Hong Kong-based company offers digital banking services and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses. AMTD Digital also offers an ecosystem called SpiderNet, which consists of a platform for improving investor communication.
Tech Stocks Now Offer Good Value Here

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street.
Stocks Extend Slide, Costco, DocuSign, Boeing, Apple in Focus - 5 Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, September 23:. 1. -- Stock Futures Extend Slide Amid Global Market Slump. U.S. equity futures extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth.
