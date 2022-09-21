ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Lita Brown, Hornell's newest representative?

By Chris Potter, The Evening Tribune
 2 days ago
A self-described “people person,” Lita Brown is ready to get to know more of her neighbors in Hornell’s 6th Ward.

Brown was appointed to the Common Council on Monday night to fill the vacancy created by Jessica Cleveland, who resigned her post to accept the new full-time deputy mayor’s position.

Brown, originally from Wayland, has lived in Hornell since around 2011 and resides on East Avenue with her husband and two children.

“I really like meeting new people and hearing their ideas, and hearing what their concerns are,” said Brown. “I think that will be beneficial.”

Brown is a familiar face for many of Hornell’s youngest residents. She has worked at Hornell Area Concern for Youth since 2015, first as a youth educator and, since 2020, as a prevention educator. That position has taken Brown into school districts throughout western Steuben County teaching social and emotional learning to grades K-6, as well as drug and alcohol prevention for the older age groups.

The Steuben County Youth Bureau named Brown its 2020 Youth Service Worker of the Year “for her natural ability to connect with youth and handle crises with grace and professionalism.”

“I’m very youth-based, so anything that can impact the future of our kids in this community is what I will be focused on,” she said. “I also think Hornell has a lot of opportunities that everyone doesn’t take advantage of. There’s a lot of people who don’t even know about Concern for Youth, for example. I’d like to help people get to know that there are resources out there.”

One of the biggest issues facing residents of the 6th Ward in recent years was the fate of the Bryant School. The Hornell City School District closed the Terry Street building at the end of the 2020-21 school year, citing greater efficiencies, and sold it to Park Grove Realty for $500,000. Park Grove recently broke ground on a $14 million adaptive reuse that will turn the former elementary school into 39 apartments for residents earning up to 60% of Steuben County’s median income.

The proposal generated some pushback from residents and Cleveland was among three aldermen who opposed a resolution to rezone the property. One of the issues was public access to the playground at the school, with Park Grove and the city eventually reaching an agreement to keep the playground open for community use.

“We have a lot of young kids in the 6th Ward who utilize that playground,” said Brown.

Plans in place for old Tribune building:Here's how a developer envisions downtown Hornell space

Housing in the 6th Ward:When Hornell's Bryant School Apartments will open, how much rent will cost

Steuben County industry:More Polly-O products planned for Campbell cheese plant

Jessica Cleveland moves into new full-time deputy mayor's position

Cleveland had represented the 6th Ward for the last seven years. The city made the deputy mayor’s position full-time in August, and Cleveland resigned from the Council on Monday to formally accept the appointment by Mayor John Buckley. She will start her new duties Sept. 26.

“Jessica really kept things going smoothly in the 6th Ward,” said Brown. “I would like to continue to run this Ward as smoothly as she did while helping whoever I can help.”

Brown, like Cleveland, is a Republican. The city has a longstanding tradition of appointing members of the same political party to fill vacancies on the Common Council. Republicans currently have a 7-3 edge over Democrats on the Council.

Brown will complete Cleveland’s term through 2023. She said she hasn’t yet decided if she will run for a full term next year.

“Lita has been heavily involved in Concern for Youth and in the community for a great number of years,” said Buckley. “She’s spearheaded some of the projects and programs with Concern. She works closely with not just the kids from Hornell, but also some of the students from Alfred University that come down and act as mentors and work with the kids as well. She’s been a great advocate for the children of the community and I think she’ll be a wonderful advocate for the residents of the 6th Ward.”

The Council had one other resignation earlier this year after Democrat John Allison moved out of the 3rd Ward. Pastor Cedric Cooper was appointed to fill that vacancy.

Chris Potter can be reached at cpotter@gannett.com or on Twitter @ChrisPotter413. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Daily Messenger

The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation

CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville American Legion Auxiliary News

A major donation and the “Breakfast Buffet” is back!!. On September 21, 2022, JoAnne White, Morrison Hayes Unit 702 American Legion Auxiliary Chaplin, presented a check for $2,000 to Hart Comfort House of Allegany County. Receiving the check was Scott Swift, Hart House Executive Director. The ALA is...
WELLSVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Rochester Men Sentenced After West Elmira Home Invasion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men were sentenced as a result of a home invasion in West Elmira that took place back in 2020. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's office, Benny Warr was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on each of the felony charges. Also, one year on each of the misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Interview: Robert Starks retires after four decades of service in Allegany County

Starks started a career in the Allegany County Probation Department in 1982. Read what Starks had to say about the infamous escape of Paul Ceglia. Probation is a major component of law enforcement. Many of us, myself included, have run afoul with the law and had to face the consequences. At some point our society realized that people make mistakes and incarceration isn’t necessary, especially for those willing to atone and stay out of trouble. For those who are given a second chance in Allegany County over the last forty years: It has likely been Robert “Bob” Starks making sure the terms of probation are respected, or else.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Doug Mastriano to visit Potter County next week

GALETON, Pa. (WETM) — Residents of Potter county and the surrounding area will get a chance to meet Pennsylvania Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano next week, as part of his promise to visit every Pa. county before election day. Mastriano will be visiting Galeton, Pa. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Larry’s Sport Center around noon. At […]
POTTER COUNTY, PA
