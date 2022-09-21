ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges dropped against Paula Raiford

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Charges have been dropped against Paula Raiford, owner of a Downtown disco, according to the District Attorney’s office.

“After reviewing video evidence, our office determined that there was no cause to pursue the charges,” said Mary Pritchard, a spokesperson for the DA’s office.

Raiford was charged with assault after an altercation with an acquaintance Downtown.

A pair of affidavits reveal the details about what happened between Raiford, 54, and the person she was accused of assaulting.

According to one affidavit, an altercation between Raiford and Janielle Adams, 32, occurred Monday, Sept. 12, at 1354 Madison Ave., which is listed as the address for Soul Haven on Google.

Adams told officers she was involved in a verbal altercation with Raiford, who she said was an acquaintance. Adams told officers Raiford became angry and kicked her in the chest.

Adams, who was not injured, wanted to prosecute. Two days later, Adams gave officers a recorded statement and positively identified Raiford from a six-person photographic lineup.

According to another affidavit, the day after the alleged assault on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Adams approached Raiford at Bardog Tavern, 73 Monroe Ave.

The two had a verbal argument, which quickly escalated to a physical altercation when Adams allegedly struck Raiford several times in the head and face.

Raiford received visible injuries to her lip and right eye, the affidavit reads.

Both Raiford and Adams were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Court records show Adams’ charges being dropped Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Both parties have been released from jail.

