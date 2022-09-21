Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Related
Police seek 2 persons of interest in brutal Boyle Heights hit-and-run caught on camera
Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday in locating two people in connection with a brutal felony hit-and-run in Boyle Heights that left the victim seriously injured. The incident occurred on Aug. 27 at Fickett and Boulder Streets and was captured on security video. In the footage, a […]
beverlypress.com
BHPD arrests suspects in smash-and-grab burglary at jewelry store
The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrests of three male suspects on Sept. 21 in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary in March at a jewelry store on South Beverly Drive. Police identified two of the suspects as Deshon Bell, 20, of Long Beach, and Jimmy Lee Vernon, 32, of...
Video shows suspects stealing 200 gallons of gasoline from high desert gas station, authorities say
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations this week.
Police Investigating Shooting Near Inglewood as Gang-Related
A man who was shot near an unincorporated area east of Inglewood is near death and sheriff's homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
Beverly Hills smash-and-grab robbery: 3 suspects arrested in $5 million jewelry heist
Three suspects were arrested this week in connection with a brazen smash-and-grab robbery where $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a high-end Beverly Hills store earlier this year, police said.
VIDEO: LAPD asking public's help identifying suspect in hit-and-run
The LAPD is seeking help from the public to identify the driver involved in a felony hit and run that resulted in severe injury to the victim.
foxla.com
Sherman Oaks homeless crisis: LAPD arrests man caught on video throwing bag of poop
LOS ANGELES - Business owners in Sherman Oaks are getting help from police after a viral video showed a homeless man throwing feces at an SUV and defecating on the street. Two days after FOX 11 News shed light on the homeless crisis affecting Sherman Oaks business owners, LAPD officers arrested the homeless man who was caught on video throwing a bag of his own feces onto business owner Paul Scrivano’s SUV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard
A 15-year-old teenage boy from Oxnard has been charged with the murder of another 14-year-old boy after reportedly shooting the victim while he was standing near a bus stop in Oxnard. The post Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court documents reveal she was tipped off before raid
LOS ANGELES - New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe. On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14.
foxla.com
Suspect wounded after being shot by deputies in Willowbrook
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in South LA's Willowbrook neighborhood late Wednesday night, officials said. Century Station deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the intersection of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tarzana homeowner, armed with shotgun, confronts break-in suspects, scares them off, LAPD says
The homeowner, armed with a shotgun, confronted the suspects and scared them off before they were able to steal anything from the Tarzana mansion, police said.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are trying to identify a suspect who stole an electric bicycle
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 3:30 AM, the pictured suspect entered the victim’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Suspect used garage’s door opener that he found inside vehicle to open the garage. He entered and stole a black Jetson Bolt Pro foldable electric bicycle and rode away.
foxla.com
LAPD searching for downtown LA hit-and-run driver
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman seriously hurt in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of San Pedro Street and 9th Street at about 8 p.m. on September 8. A 46-year-old woman was crossing the street when a light-colored sedan ran her over.
foxla.com
Thousand Oaks bakery hit by burglars
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A Thousand Oaks bakery is picking up the pieces after burglars ransacked the business. FOX 11 spoke with the owners of Historia Bakery Cafe on East Hillcrest Drive about a week after the business was targeted. "It's hard in the best of circumstances, unfortunately," said Robyn...
foxla.com
Man arrested after racially-motivated attack: Westminster PD
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 36-year-old man is behind bars after he threw a cup of gasoline on another man and tried to set him on fire in what authorities say was a racially-motivated attack in Westminster. On Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Westminster Police Department were called to...
KTLA.com
Beverly Hills police announce multiple arrests in March smash-and-grab robbery of jewelry store
Three more people have been arrested in the mid-day smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in March. On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced they had taken into custody two suspected thieves in Long Beach, while another suspect was arrested overnight in Barstow. Wednesday morning, the BHPD...
Woman Re-Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Setting Man on Fire
A woman was re-sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison for a September 2019 attack in which a man was lit on fire in South Los Angeles.
Police identify man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment complex
Police in Anaheim say the man has been identified but isn't in custody. Now, they're trying to track him down and check on the health of the animal.
Comments / 0