Los Angeles, CA

beverlypress.com

BHPD arrests suspects in smash-and-grab burglary at jewelry store

The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrests of three male suspects on Sept. 21 in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary in March at a jewelry store on South Beverly Drive. Police identified two of the suspects as Deshon Bell, 20, of Long Beach, and Jimmy Lee Vernon, 32, of...
LONG BEACH, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Sherman Oaks homeless crisis: LAPD arrests man caught on video throwing bag of poop

LOS ANGELES - Business owners in Sherman Oaks are getting help from police after a viral video showed a homeless man throwing feces at an SUV and defecating on the street. Two days after FOX 11 News shed light on the homeless crisis affecting Sherman Oaks business owners, LAPD officers arrested the homeless man who was caught on video throwing a bag of his own feces onto business owner Paul Scrivano’s SUV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

Suspect wounded after being shot by deputies in Willowbrook

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in South LA's Willowbrook neighborhood late Wednesday night, officials said. Century Station deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the intersection of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD searching for downtown LA hit-and-run driver

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman seriously hurt in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of San Pedro Street and 9th Street at about 8 p.m. on September 8. A 46-year-old woman was crossing the street when a light-colored sedan ran her over.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Thousand Oaks bakery hit by burglars

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A Thousand Oaks bakery is picking up the pieces after burglars ransacked the business. FOX 11 spoke with the owners of Historia Bakery Cafe on East Hillcrest Drive about a week after the business was targeted. "It's hard in the best of circumstances, unfortunately," said Robyn...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested after racially-motivated attack: Westminster PD

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 36-year-old man is behind bars after he threw a cup of gasoline on another man and tried to set him on fire in what authorities say was a racially-motivated attack in Westminster. On Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Westminster Police Department were called to...
WESTMINSTER, CA

