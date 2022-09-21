LOS ANGELES - Business owners in Sherman Oaks are getting help from police after a viral video showed a homeless man throwing feces at an SUV and defecating on the street. Two days after FOX 11 News shed light on the homeless crisis affecting Sherman Oaks business owners, LAPD officers arrested the homeless man who was caught on video throwing a bag of his own feces onto business owner Paul Scrivano’s SUV.

