Obituary: Polly Weaver Leonard
Polly Weaver Leonard, 82, of Batesville passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born May 12, 1940, in Batesville, Arkansas to John (JD) Daniel Weaver, Jr. and Pauline Wyatt Weaver. Polly was a member of First United Methodist Church and a part of Batesville High School’s graduating Class of...
‘We just want the trailer back:’ A-State alumni search for iconic trailer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The next Arkansas State Red Wolves home game is about one week away, and while many fans will fill the stadium, something is missing outside at Tailgate City. The Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University started tailgating in the late...
Gary B.: Independence County public school enrollment by the numbers
Around 6,500 students are enrolled in Independence County public schools this year. That would be 6,484 at the last count in mid-September. Here is the way the numbers stack up for student enrollment this school year:. Batesville 3,400 students. Southside 1,974 students. Cedar Ridge 645 students. Midland 460 students. Superintendents...
Community support “overwhelming” after educator loses home
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie School District and community came together to help a school employee who lost everything in a house fire. On the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, Dean of Students Randy Puckett got a call no one wanted to receive. “I left my house at about...
Obituary: Dale Harry Smullen
Dale Harry Smullen, 78, of Cave City passed away September 22, 2022. He was born July 31, 1944, in Joliet, Illinois to Roy and Barbara (Hilger) Smullen. Dale loved the church, fishing, playing the harmonica and working with his hands. He is survived by one stepson, Rivien Swanson (Holland) of...
Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival is just a few days away, and the city of Jonesboro is making sure it is ready when the crowds come in. This will be the first BBQ Festival in person since the pandemic, and the city expects close to 10,000 people at this year’s event.
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen. A Love Story Made for the Big Screen. Tara Perry, a Jonesboro native, and husband Jordan Long from Bald Knob are...
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
Top 8 Things To Do In White County, Arkansas
Located in central Arkansas, White County includes the communities of Bradford, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Romance, Beebe and Searcy, the county seat. Nearly 80,000 people live and work in the county, which includes both suburban and rural landscapes. Centrally located, it’s easy to explore most of the state with a short drive, but you may be surprised at how much there is to see and do. Here are our picks for the top 8 things to do in White County.
School asking for millage increase to build new high school
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District is working to get a millage rate increase passed in November. Highland Proud is the campaign slogan for raising the mill for Highland School District Patrons. Superintendent Jeremy Lewis explained the school attempted to pass an increase a few years ago but...
Obituary: Laura Pauline (Turner) George
Laura Pauline (Turner) George of Cash, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born August 1, 1948, in Newport, the daughter of Owen Bastin and Gladys Hellen (Guffey) Turner. Ms. George was a homemaker and a member of Pitts Baptist Church....
Young boy follows in father’s footsteps
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking steps to remember those gone. A young boy followed in his dad’s footsteps, quite literally, for an annual tribute to first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. This year the 8-year-old boy wanted to do his part in the tribute. “110″,...
Obituary: Gary Lynn McClour
Gary Lynn McClour, 55, passed away on September 16, 2022, in Batesville, AR. He was born on June 8, 1967, in Batesville, AR to Clyde McClour and Janetta (King) McClour. Gary enjoyed fishing and loved his dog. Gary is survived by his mother, Janetta McClour; son, Garrison McClour; daughter, Shawna...
Yellowjackets continue winning streak
The Mountain View Yellowjackets remained unbeaten Friday night with a dominating 64-14 victory over the Rose Bud Ramblers. It was a complete team victory as the Yellowjacket offense totaled 475 yards on the night while the defense limited the Rambler offense to 113 total yards. Junior Quarterback Drew Shelton led...
Stone County Primary Care Clinic announces new provider
The Stone County Primary Care Clinic, soon to be the White River Health Family Care, is proud to welcome Robin Franke, APRN, FNP-C. Franke is currently seeing patients. As an APRN, Franke will provide primary care, including wellness exams, to patients of all ages. She is focused on providing quality care to residents of Mountain View and surrounding areas, as well as maintaining direct communication with her patients and the healthcare community.
City hopes to improve fishing piers at park with new upgrades
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who love to fish around Craighead Forest Park but feel like there needs to be more, your wish will be granted. The city of Jonesboro will be adding a new fishing pier along Access 5, which is the beginning of a much bigger plan to upgrade the piers around the park.
ARDOT looking to replace the bridge over Hicks Creek near Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will soon present a proposed plan to replace a bridge in Mountain Home. An in-person public involvement meeting addressing the Hicks Creek bridge on Arkansas Highway 5 will be held Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m. at East Side Baptist Church.
Ribbon cut on new Lawrence County long-term care facility
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Walnut Ridge now have a new option when it comes to long-term care. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officials with the Green House Cottages of Walnut Ridge cut the ribbon on its new facility. The 32,000-square-foot facility has a large living area for residents...
Griffin: Hydroelectric bonds called by insurer
Independence County Judge Robert Griffin told White River Now’s Gary Bridgman Tuesday that very soon there will be sole ownership of the county’s hydroelectric project bonds. The judge said the new owner of the bonds will be the bonds’ insurer, ACA Financial Guaranty Corporation. Griffin told Bridgman...
Multiple agencies conduct compliance checks across Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, along with Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Pocahontas Police Department, Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, and probation and parole Officers conducted compliance checks with various convicted criminals within the county. Region 8...
