Batesville, AR

whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Polly Weaver Leonard

Polly Weaver Leonard, 82, of Batesville passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born May 12, 1940, in Batesville, Arkansas to John (JD) Daniel Weaver, Jr. and Pauline Wyatt Weaver. Polly was a member of First United Methodist Church and a part of Batesville High School’s graduating Class of...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Gary B.: Independence County public school enrollment by the numbers

Around 6,500 students are enrolled in Independence County public schools this year. That would be 6,484 at the last count in mid-September. Here is the way the numbers stack up for student enrollment this school year:. Batesville 3,400 students. Southside 1,974 students. Cedar Ridge 645 students. Midland 460 students. Superintendents...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Community support “overwhelming” after educator loses home

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie School District and community came together to help a school employee who lost everything in a house fire. On the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, Dean of Students Randy Puckett got a call no one wanted to receive. “I left my house at about...
HOXIE, AR
City
Batesville, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Batesville, AR
Education
State
Arkansas State
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Dale Harry Smullen

Dale Harry Smullen, 78, of Cave City passed away September 22, 2022. He was born July 31, 1944, in Joliet, Illinois to Roy and Barbara (Hilger) Smullen. Dale loved the church, fishing, playing the harmonica and working with his hands. He is survived by one stepson, Rivien Swanson (Holland) of...
CAVE CITY, AR
Kait 8

Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival is just a few days away, and the city of Jonesboro is making sure it is ready when the crowds come in. This will be the first BBQ Festival in person since the pandemic, and the city expects close to 10,000 people at this year’s event.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen. A Love Story Made for the Big Screen. Tara Perry, a Jonesboro native, and husband Jordan Long from Bald Knob are...
JONESBORO, AR
onlyinark.com

Top 8 Things To Do In White County, Arkansas

Located in central Arkansas, White County includes the communities of Bradford, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Romance, Beebe and Searcy, the county seat. Nearly 80,000 people live and work in the county, which includes both suburban and rural landscapes. Centrally located, it’s easy to explore most of the state with a short drive, but you may be surprised at how much there is to see and do. Here are our picks for the top 8 things to do in White County.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

School asking for millage increase to build new high school

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District is working to get a millage rate increase passed in November. Highland Proud is the campaign slogan for raising the mill for Highland School District Patrons. Superintendent Jeremy Lewis explained the school attempted to pass an increase a few years ago but...
HIGHLAND, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Laura Pauline (Turner) George

Laura Pauline (Turner) George of Cash, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born August 1, 1948, in Newport, the daughter of Owen Bastin and Gladys Hellen (Guffey) Turner. Ms. George was a homemaker and a member of Pitts Baptist Church....
CASH, AR
Kait 8

Young boy follows in father’s footsteps

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking steps to remember those gone. A young boy followed in his dad’s footsteps, quite literally, for an annual tribute to first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. This year the 8-year-old boy wanted to do his part in the tribute. “110″,...
JONESBORO, AR
NewsBreak
Education
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Gary Lynn McClour

Gary Lynn McClour, 55, passed away on September 16, 2022, in Batesville, AR. He was born on June 8, 1967, in Batesville, AR to Clyde McClour and Janetta (King) McClour. Gary enjoyed fishing and loved his dog. Gary is survived by his mother, Janetta McClour; son, Garrison McClour; daughter, Shawna...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Yellowjackets continue winning streak

The Mountain View Yellowjackets remained unbeaten Friday night with a dominating 64-14 victory over the Rose Bud Ramblers. It was a complete team victory as the Yellowjacket offense totaled 475 yards on the night while the defense limited the Rambler offense to 113 total yards. Junior Quarterback Drew Shelton led...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
whiterivernow.com

Stone County Primary Care Clinic announces new provider

The Stone County Primary Care Clinic, soon to be the White River Health Family Care, is proud to welcome Robin Franke, APRN, FNP-C. Franke is currently seeing patients. As an APRN, Franke will provide primary care, including wellness exams, to patients of all ages. She is focused on providing quality care to residents of Mountain View and surrounding areas, as well as maintaining direct communication with her patients and the healthcare community.
STONE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

City hopes to improve fishing piers at park with new upgrades

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who love to fish around Craighead Forest Park but feel like there needs to be more, your wish will be granted. The city of Jonesboro will be adding a new fishing pier along Access 5, which is the beginning of a much bigger plan to upgrade the piers around the park.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Ribbon cut on new Lawrence County long-term care facility

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Walnut Ridge now have a new option when it comes to long-term care. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officials with the Green House Cottages of Walnut Ridge cut the ribbon on its new facility. The 32,000-square-foot facility has a large living area for residents...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Griffin: Hydroelectric bonds called by insurer

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin told White River Now’s Gary Bridgman Tuesday that very soon there will be sole ownership of the county’s hydroelectric project bonds. The judge said the new owner of the bonds will be the bonds’ insurer, ACA Financial Guaranty Corporation. Griffin told Bridgman...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Multiple agencies conduct compliance checks across Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, along with Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Pocahontas Police Department, Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, and probation and parole Officers conducted compliance checks with various convicted criminals within the county. Region 8...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR

