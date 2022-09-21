ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Walton man who molested three children sentenced to life

By S. Brady Calhoun
 2 days ago

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB) — A man who sexually abused three children under the age of 12 will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to prosecutors.

On Tuesday, a Walton County jury found Jacob Ramirez guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim who is 12 or older.

According to an incident report filed at the time of his arrest, the victims described the incidents in detail. When confronted by investigators Ramirez denied the accusation.

After his conviction, Judge Kelvin Wells sentenced Ramirez to two consecutive life sentences followed by a consecutive 15 years in prison.

