New ABQ Passport aims to help people explore the city

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque is launching a new ABQ Passport in celebration of the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The passport is a mobile digital pass that will help visitors and locals explore and discover almost 200 businesses and various neighborhoods throughout the city.

The ABQ Passport offers a way to explore neighborhoods, restaurants, breweries, shops attractions, tours and entertainment throughout the city. Between September 26 and October 15, all ABQ Passport holders who check in at one or more places in one of five different areas will be entered to win a prize package. The pass is free and all holders need to do is check in on their mobile device when near the location of the business. Another special offer that comes with the passport is a chance to win a New Mexico True commemorative pin by being one of the first 2,000 people who go to the Visit Albuquerque Visitor Center in Old Town and mention the passport or bring it up on their phone.

To pre-register for the pass or to learn more information visit the Visit ABQ website .

