James Franklin praises early work and success of freshman RB Kaytron Allen
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen lived up to his 4-star recruiting hype on Saturday with another stellar game. Allen rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, helping to boost a run game that struggled in the first half against Central Michigan. For Penn State head coach...
State College
Ugly but Necessary, Win Illuminates Penn State Football’s Fix-It List
There are two different truths to take from Penn State’s 33-14 sleepwalk over Central Michigan on Saturday. The first, a self-evident observation: Penn State has plenty to work on. There’s no sugarcoating the slog everyone was subjected to on Saturday, the sort of game that makes you brush your teeth afterwards just to get the taste out of your mouth. After scoring 14 points in the open seven minutes, Penn State subjected everyone to something similar to the experience of watching a movie you know the ending to but features no interesting plot points and lasts several hours. It just sort of happened, and then it was done. And everyone was grateful.
James Franklin addresses Penn State's focus, performance in win over CMU
Penn State head coach James Franklin is a man who is hard to please with his team’s performance and expectations. One week after a huge road win at Auburn, No. 14 Penn State came back home to defeat Central Michigan 33-14. Penn State outgained Central Michigan 403 to 363...
Penn State capitalizes on special teams blunder for quick score vs. CMU
Penn State struggled against Central Michigan in the first half, and got an opportunity to correct those mistakes early in the third quarter. The Central Michigan returner called for a fair catch, and could not catch the ball. Penn State recovered the muffed punt in positive territory. Sean Clifford found...
Johnny Dixon secures Penn State's 2nd interception vs. CMU with tough grab near sideline
Penn State tallied its second interception of the day against CMU as Johnny Dixon went up in the air for an acrobatic pick of CMU QB Daniel Richardson. Richardson was forcing a throw to a completely covered Carlos Carriere when Dixon gets in front of the ball and pulls down the pick. Watch Dixon’s grab:
It’s official: Penn State gets OK to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium during games
Five trustees voted in opposition to the plan.
Penn State vs. Central Michigan: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Central Michigan 1-2; Penn State 3-0 The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Central Michigan Chippewas at noon ET. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Penn State didn’t tell townships, EMS about stadium alcohol plans beforehand. Some have concerns
If approved Friday by the board of trustees, service would not begin Saturday when Penn State plays Central Michigan, a spokesperson wrote in an email.
H.S. Football: Crestwood uses running game to rout Williamsport
WRIGHT TWP. — The Crestwood game plan was obvious from the opening drive. Take advantage of Williamsport’s rush defense. Run as much as possible. The only wrinkle to the Comets’ game plan was that their defense was, well, too good at its job. Crestwood stifled Williamsport in...
Furniture maker responds to lawsuit over injured Little Leaguer
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — An update on the lawsuit filed by the parents of the boy seriously injured after falling from a bunk bed at the start of this year's Little League World Series tournament. A Philadelphia law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Easton Oliverson's family, saying the...
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
Radar speed signs placed on Atherton Street in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Radar-controlled speed signs have been placed along Route 3014 on Atherton Street to remind drivers of work zone speed limits. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two display boards along the roadway in an effort to help curb speeding which they say is a common type of aggressive driving. […]
State College
Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon Opens in Former Baby’s Burgers and Shakes Location
A new diner serving American classics and French dishes is open for business at the former Baby’s Burgers and Shakes location in downtown State College. Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon (that’s French for “Egg, Beef and Bacon”), a French diner, opened on Friday at 131 S. Garner St.
State College police ask for help in ID’ing person who posted extremist stickers
The stickers were placed on public streetlights and traffic signal poles downtown early Tuesday morning.
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
HALIFAX and BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — On balance, they’re an ecological disaster. But if you’re struggling to find something nice to say about spotted lanternflies, consider what seems to be a role they’re playing in sustaining honeybees. Or more precisely, the role lanternfly excrement —...
Three people died from silo gas in Penns Valley. What is it and why is it so dangerous?
A father and his sons died Wednesday after being trapped in a silo on a Penns Valley farm.
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
