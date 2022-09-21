Quinnipiac University Poll gives Lamont, Blumenthal double-digit leads

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski by 57% to 40% in a new survey of likely voters by Quinnipiac University Poll.

“Seventeen points is by any measure a huge lead. Barring a calamity, it certainly looks like a cruise control ride up I-91 and back to the statehouse in Hartford for Gov. Lamont,” said Quinnipiac University Poll Director Doug Schwartz.

The poll also revealed a significant gender gap, with women supporting Lamont, a Democrat, by 63% to 35%. Men are divided in their support, with 50% siding with Lamont and 47% backing Stefanowkski.

In the race for U.S. Senate, the poll also found that Democratic incumbent Richard Blumenthal leads Republican challenger Leora Levy by a 57% to 40% margin. Women support Blumenthal by a 64% to 33% margin.

“Is it shaping up to be a big blue state blowout for Blumenthal? GOP Senate candidate and Trump enthusiast Leora Levy certainly gets no assist from Trump’s 27% favorability rating in the state as Blumenthal gets strong support from women,” Schwartz said.

In both races, both voters appear to have made up their minds. Nearly 90% of voters who support a candidate in the Senate race say they have made a decision, while 84% said they have made a final decision in the governor’s race.

The Quinnipiac poll also found that nearly 60% of voters approve of the job Lamont is doing as governor.

Earlier this month a survey by WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College Polling gave Lamont an edge of more than 10 points among likely voters. In the poll, Lamont led Stefanowski by 48.5% to 38.4% The poll also found that nearly 55% of voters had a very favorable or somewhat favorable opinion of Lamont.

A May Quinnipiac poll had Lamont leading Stefanowski by a 51% to 43% margin. In that poll, 50% of voters said they had a favorable opinion of Lamont, while 37% had a favorable opinion of Stefanowski.

