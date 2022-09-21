ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

dmagazine.com

BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit

DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades

The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
DALLAS, TX
kurv.com

Report Ranks Dallas Among World’s Best Cities

An annual report lists Dallas as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit. The Best Cities Report from Resonance Consultancy, a global group of industrial advisors, rank the top urban destinations based on two-dozen criteria. The 2022 report ranks Dallas number-14 among 100 cities listed....
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
City
Irving, TX
State
Texas State
Irving, TX
Education
City
Italy, TX
Local
Texas Education
dallasexpress.com

California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas

A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

New UT Southwestern Medical Center Opens in Dallas

The new UT Southwestern Medical Center at RedBird in South Dallas opened on Saturday. Located at 3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., this is the first academic medical center for North Texas. “In addition to primary care services, we’ll have some medical specialties like cardiology, neurology, and even oncology,” Dr. Ericka...
DALLAS, TX
historynet.com

Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?

It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
FORT WORTH, TX
#College Rankings#College Life#Private Colleges#Linus College#Ud#Tx#The University Of Dallas#The Princeton Review#Social Mobility#The Carnegie Foundation
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions

The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Rising Interest Rates Put a Squeeze on Dallas-Fort Worth Homebuilders, But is The Market Bottoming Out?

Business for Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilders has changed drastically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While demand for new housing stock created market conditions that had builders canceling contracts with buyers and cutting out agents, a new report from the National Association of Home Builders shows a steep decline in outlooks for homebuilders in the nation.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CandysDirt.com

Impeccable Design Defines This Dallas Bluffview Home

Just north of Dallas’s bustling Lemmon Avenue, Bluffview boasts some of the most unique homes in North Texas. This tight-knit community exudes Americana with architectural aesthetics that call to mind mid-century class mixed with a modern feel. Here, the beautiful shores of Bachman Lake abute the bustling shopping and dining districts that make Dallas so unique.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas pop-up store Thrift Studio transforms lives through design

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're looking for high-end furniture and home décor at a big discount, Thrift Studio in Dallas will likely have what you're looking for – and you can shop guilt free. Every dollar you spend helps a family in need. "Our entire goal is to transform lives through design," said Ashley Sharp, the executive director of Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit that works with families getting back on their feet after experiencing homelessness. All proceeds from Thrift Studio during its pop-up run in the Design District, go toward Dwell with Dignity. "I was just walking around, and I'm like, 'Oh...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Medical Terrorist’ Has Apparent History of Terrorizing Women and Animals

New details continue to emerge about the troubled Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz following his recent arrest for allegedly tainting IV bags, which apparently caused several severe medical complications and one death. The Dallas Express first broke the story that linked Ortiz to the recently shuttered Baylor Scott & White...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School. Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media. "I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police. Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen."School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see...
DALLAS, TX
rtands.com

TEXRail gets a visit from the Federal Transit Administration

Texas commuter rail TEXRail, a subsidiary of Trinity Metro, the transit agency for Tarrant County in north central Texas, got a visit from the FTA this week. Laura Hanna, director of Communications for Trinity Metro, prepared the following statement on the visit:. “Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Community Policy