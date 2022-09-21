Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
dmagazine.com
BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit
DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
dallasexpress.com
New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades
The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
kurv.com
Report Ranks Dallas Among World’s Best Cities
An annual report lists Dallas as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit. The Best Cities Report from Resonance Consultancy, a global group of industrial advisors, rank the top urban destinations based on two-dozen criteria. The 2022 report ranks Dallas number-14 among 100 cities listed....
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
dallasexpress.com
California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas
A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
dallasexpress.com
New UT Southwestern Medical Center Opens in Dallas
The new UT Southwestern Medical Center at RedBird in South Dallas opened on Saturday. Located at 3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., this is the first academic medical center for North Texas. “In addition to primary care services, we’ll have some medical specialties like cardiology, neurology, and even oncology,” Dr. Ericka...
historynet.com
Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?
It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
I’m a Fertility Doctor in Texas. It’s Getting Bad Here.
I am a fertility doctor in Dallas, Texas, and I practice at the opposite spectrum of the abortion debate, I help people become parents. My patients, staff, and colleagues could not be more pro-family, pro-pregnancy, pro-life. That is all we do!. Let me welcome you into a day in my...
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions
The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
Rising Interest Rates Put a Squeeze on Dallas-Fort Worth Homebuilders, But is The Market Bottoming Out?
Business for Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilders has changed drastically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While demand for new housing stock created market conditions that had builders canceling contracts with buyers and cutting out agents, a new report from the National Association of Home Builders shows a steep decline in outlooks for homebuilders in the nation.
WFAA
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
Texas Restaurant Criticized for Tone Deaf Painting Praising Narco Culture
Texas Monthly did a review of a new restaurant in the Dallas area called "Odelay Tex-Mex". While the author did say that the food was good, he noted that a painting inside the restaurant was a big distraction from what he was eating. The article is titled:. This Dallas Tex-Mex...
CandysDirt.com
Impeccable Design Defines This Dallas Bluffview Home
Just north of Dallas’s bustling Lemmon Avenue, Bluffview boasts some of the most unique homes in North Texas. This tight-knit community exudes Americana with architectural aesthetics that call to mind mid-century class mixed with a modern feel. Here, the beautiful shores of Bachman Lake abute the bustling shopping and dining districts that make Dallas so unique.
Dallas pop-up store Thrift Studio transforms lives through design
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're looking for high-end furniture and home décor at a big discount, Thrift Studio in Dallas will likely have what you're looking for – and you can shop guilt free. Every dollar you spend helps a family in need. "Our entire goal is to transform lives through design," said Ashley Sharp, the executive director of Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit that works with families getting back on their feet after experiencing homelessness. All proceeds from Thrift Studio during its pop-up run in the Design District, go toward Dwell with Dignity. "I was just walking around, and I'm like, 'Oh...
dallasexpress.com
‘Medical Terrorist’ Has Apparent History of Terrorizing Women and Animals
New details continue to emerge about the troubled Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz following his recent arrest for allegedly tainting IV bags, which apparently caused several severe medical complications and one death. The Dallas Express first broke the story that linked Ortiz to the recently shuttered Baylor Scott & White...
The Chestnut House: Historic Northside Address is as Cowtown as it Gets
The Fort Worth Northside has been on my mind of late, realizing that in my seven years writing Fort Worth Friday I’ve not written one post about this interesting and historically important sector of the city, which has also been a vital part of the city’s development and economy.
fox29.com
Charter Spectrum ordered to pay $1.1B to family of North Texas grandmother killed by cable technician
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - A Dallas judge has ordered cable company Charter Spectrum to pay $1.147 billion to the family of an 83-year-old grandmother robbed and stabbed to death in her home by one of the company's cable technicians. Cable field technician Roy Holden killed Betty Thomas at her home...
Former Dallas ISD police chief says there's a trend on when threats happen
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A student was arrested Thursday in Keller ISD after carrying a gun and ammunition onto the campus of Timber Creek High School. Everman ISD was hit with another threat on Thursday after authorities saw a shooting threat posted on social media. "I think we are seeing more threats being made right now," said Craig Miller, a school security expert who was previously Dallas ISD's chief of police. Miller said there's a trend on when these threats seem to happen."School threats have always surrounded the end of the year, the start of the year, when Christmas break comes, you'll see...
rtands.com
TEXRail gets a visit from the Federal Transit Administration
Texas commuter rail TEXRail, a subsidiary of Trinity Metro, the transit agency for Tarrant County in north central Texas, got a visit from the FTA this week. Laura Hanna, director of Communications for Trinity Metro, prepared the following statement on the visit:. “Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool...
