Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies

A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
warwicktownship.org

PADOT Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week on Route 772 (Main Street) in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County

Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week on Route 772 (Main Street) in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County. Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a 1.5-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 772 (Main Street) in Lititz Borough from Route 501 (Broad Street) eastward to the borough line. Also included is work on Water Street (Route 1035) from Route 772 (Main Street) to the Warwick Township line.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

PennDOT’s I-83 expansion takes more than 200 properties. Where does the project stand?

Editor’s note: This is the first of a series on PennDOT’s Interstate 83 expansion and its impact on the local community. A decades-long planned expansion of I-83 in Harrisburg is aimed at reducing congestion and repairing a crumbling elevated highway. But it will come at a human cost: Hundreds of residents and business owners will lose their properties and the resulting closures will tear at the already frayed fabric of a fragmented community.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Silo Fires Persist in Lancaster County

Silo fires continue to be a problem, especially in Lancaster County, as drought conditions resulted in drier corn ahead of silage season. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, said he has reports of 10 silo fires since late August, including two this week that occurred in Brecknock Township in Lancaster County less than a mile apart. Most of the fires are in the Lancaster area, and eight of them were the direct result of dry silage, Rickenbach said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 injured in Camp Hill accident involving concrete truck

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a concrete truck injured two people on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, a concrete truck driven by 24-year-old Alexander Yohn of Mechanicsburg was in the left lane of Pa. Route 581 westbound in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. An SUV driven by Sawa Tamang was traveling in the middle lane of the highway.
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

Rabbittransit and CAT to offer 50% off all fixed routes

YORK, Pa. — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced big savings for the month of October. Beginning Oct. 1 through the Oct. 31, the two transportation services will offer 50% off all fixed route and EXPRESS Token Transit bus passes, including multi-ride and single-ride trips. These passes may...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Man dies in York County motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man died at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:57 p.m. after being in a motorcycle accident in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The name of the man is pending release while next...
WGAL

Deceased first responder honored in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — Outside of the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, fallen EMT Jonathian Myers was honored and remembered for what he loved most. For more than 10 years, he was a valued member of the East Pennsboro EMS. There were brief breaks from time to time, but family member Dan Hackenberger says he always came back.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Doug Mastriano meets with Perry County voters

MARYSVILLE, Pa. — On Friday, dozens of voters gathered in Marysville, Perry County to meet with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. “It was nice to be able to meet him, greet him, and say hello," said patron Denny Shambaugh. "I really agree with a lot of his platform.”. “I’m...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

