Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
WGAL
Former township supervisor in Cumberland County dies
A former township supervisor in Cumberland County has died. Tom Faley Jr., who served as South Middleton Township supervisor for 24 years, died on Sept. 18. The retired U.S. Army colonel spent 30 years in the military, serving in Vietnam and earning combat awards. Faley was 82.
Two Chester County Roundabouts Have Saved Lives, Reduced Collisions
A recent PennDOT transportation safety report touted the safety of roundabouts in the state, including two in Chester County, noting that fatalities, injuries, and crashes have all decreased compared from when those areas were traditional intersections, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch. “Though not the right option for...
warwicktownship.org
PADOT Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week on Route 772 (Main Street) in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County
Resurfacing Project Begins Next Week on Route 772 (Main Street) in Lititz Borough, Lancaster County. Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a 1.5-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 772 (Main Street) in Lititz Borough from Route 501 (Broad Street) eastward to the borough line. Also included is work on Water Street (Route 1035) from Route 772 (Main Street) to the Warwick Township line.
3 Lancaster County men arrested in Indiana for transporting illegal substances
LANCASTER, Pa. — Three Lancaster County men were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. by Indiana State Police. Jamarr Parker, 25, from Manheim, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, from Mountville, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, from Lancaster were arrested on multiple criminal charges. Parker faces criminal charges for possession...
Pennsylvania drivers encouraged to get REAL ID ahead of deadline
PennDOT is encouraging Pennsylvania drivers who want one to get a REAL ID license before the May 3, 2023, deadline.
abc27.com
Weekend repairs planned for Interstate 81 North in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is advising Dauphin County motorists that repairs are planned for this weekend on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County. The repairs will be performed from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 24, and...
PennDOT’s I-83 expansion takes more than 200 properties. Where does the project stand?
Editor’s note: This is the first of a series on PennDOT’s Interstate 83 expansion and its impact on the local community. A decades-long planned expansion of I-83 in Harrisburg is aimed at reducing congestion and repairing a crumbling elevated highway. But it will come at a human cost: Hundreds of residents and business owners will lose their properties and the resulting closures will tear at the already frayed fabric of a fragmented community.
Car crashes decrease after roundabouts are installed, according to PennDOT
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) showed the number of fatalities, injuries, and crashes were reduced when roundabouts were placed at busy intersections. Based on data taken by police-submitted crash reports, from 2001 through 2021, PennDOT identified 33 intersections with high crash volume...
Lancaster Farming
Silo Fires Persist in Lancaster County
Silo fires continue to be a problem, especially in Lancaster County, as drought conditions resulted in drier corn ahead of silage season. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, said he has reports of 10 silo fires since late August, including two this week that occurred in Brecknock Township in Lancaster County less than a mile apart. Most of the fires are in the Lancaster area, and eight of them were the direct result of dry silage, Rickenbach said.
abc27.com
2 injured in Camp Hill accident involving concrete truck
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a concrete truck injured two people on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, a concrete truck driven by 24-year-old Alexander Yohn of Mechanicsburg was in the left lane of Pa. Route 581 westbound in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. An SUV driven by Sawa Tamang was traveling in the middle lane of the highway.
Perry Co. woman ‘disgusted’ with solar panel company: says electric bill ‘tripled’
SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Peggy Gorman, Shermans Dale, is one of the thousands of people who purchased solar panels from a solar energy company based in North Carolina, called Pink Energy. That company has now closed its doors, leaving many consumers asking where they can turn for help. “I am really disgusted,” said Peggy […]
Rabbittransit and CAT to offer 50% off all fixed routes
YORK, Pa. — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced big savings for the month of October. Beginning Oct. 1 through the Oct. 31, the two transportation services will offer 50% off all fixed route and EXPRESS Token Transit bus passes, including multi-ride and single-ride trips. These passes may...
abc27.com
Make that 661 tires: Cumberland Co. man’s creek cleaning ‘didn’t start out like an obsession’
CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pat Strine texted us after we met him, but before the story aired, to update something he had told us. He has no longer retrieved only 660 tires from the Conodoguinet Creek since 2013. Now — after a kayak trip today — make that 661. Plus a vinyl record.
abc27.com
Man dies in York County motorcycle crash
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man died at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:57 p.m. after being in a motorcycle accident in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The name of the man is pending release while next...
WGAL
Deceased first responder honored in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Outside of the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, fallen EMT Jonathian Myers was honored and remembered for what he loved most. For more than 10 years, he was a valued member of the East Pennsboro EMS. There were brief breaks from time to time, but family member Dan Hackenberger says he always came back.
Legislation would require drivers to pay outstanding tolls for vehicle registration
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Future legislation could require drivers to pay any and all outstanding tolls before they can register their vehicle. State Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced Monday that he intends to introduce legislation that does just that. In a letter to all Pennsylvania State Senate members, Flynn wrote,...
Shootings won’t stop in Harrisburg until Black people feel they can trust police | PennLive Editorial
It happened again this week. Gunfire rang out in the 1300 block of Derry Street in Harrisburg, and two men fell. They weren’t killed, but that doesn’t mean they were lucky. Ask Cal Hollman. He survived being shot in 1991, but he still worries that the bullet lodged...
Doug Mastriano meets with Perry County voters
MARYSVILLE, Pa. — On Friday, dozens of voters gathered in Marysville, Perry County to meet with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. “It was nice to be able to meet him, greet him, and say hello," said patron Denny Shambaugh. "I really agree with a lot of his platform.”. “I’m...
FOX 43
