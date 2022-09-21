Inflation has driven up costs across the board over the past year. And in an environment where nearly two-thirds of Americans already delay or avoid healthcare because of uncertainty related to their finances, this benefits open enrollment period has the potential to be more complicated and confusing than normal for employees. A driving factor in that confusion is the temporary regulatory changes affecting flexible spending accounts (FSAs) that were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO