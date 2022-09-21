ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Carscoops

Honda Asks Ohio Employees To Return Money From Overpaid Bonuses

Honda has asked employees in Ohio that it needs to be refunded for overpaid bonuses that it made. The car manufacturer recently informed workers that recent bonuses were overpaid. It has given employees until September 22 to decide if they would like to pay back the money upfront or have it deducted from future paychecks or future bonuses.
Kiplinger

3 Key Ways You Can Help a Child or Grandchild Pay for College

As college costs continue to rise, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for students to pay for it themselves. The total student loan debt in the United States has risen to a staggering $1.75 trillion. This has led many parents and grandparents to want to help carry a portion of their child’s or grandchild’s college debt. They shouldn’t jeopardize their own financial future by entering retirement with someone else’s student loan debt, though.
aarp.org

Billions of Dollars in Everyday Aid Goes Unused

Older adults leave billions of dollars in government aid on the table each year and don’t even realize it. That money could go to cover utilities, rent, health care, prescription drugs and groceries at a time when inflation remains stubbornly high. Consumers are paying more for everything from eggs...
Hr Morning

Flexible Spending Accounts: Employees need the basics during open enrollment

Inflation has driven up costs across the board over the past year. And in an environment where nearly two-thirds of Americans already delay or avoid healthcare because of uncertainty related to their finances, this benefits open enrollment period has the potential to be more complicated and confusing than normal for employees. A driving factor in that confusion is the temporary regulatory changes affecting flexible spending accounts (FSAs) that were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.
