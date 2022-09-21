Read full article on original website
Related
Free Money: How To Get Inflation Relief Payments in 2022
This year has been difficult financially for many Americans, with the cost of gas, groceries and just about everything else rising amid inflation. If you've felt the pinch in 2022, you probably also...
Stimulus Relief Checks: Who’s Getting More Money This Fall?
Gas prices and inflation as a whole have come down somewhat in recent weeks. However, prices are still much higher than they were a year ago, and that is leaving Americans feeling short-changed. The...
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. The Future of...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
Honda Asks Ohio Employees To Return Money From Overpaid Bonuses
Honda has asked employees in Ohio that it needs to be refunded for overpaid bonuses that it made. The car manufacturer recently informed workers that recent bonuses were overpaid. It has given employees until September 22 to decide if they would like to pay back the money upfront or have it deducted from future paychecks or future bonuses.
Food Stamps: 4 Discounts California (CalFresh) SNAP Benefits Provide To Save You Money
There were reasons the U.S. government moved away from calling its monthly food assistance program “food stamps,” but most people still refer to it as such. However, it affords its beneficiaries many non-food-related discounts. Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022. Learn: This Credit Score...
CNET
Grandparents Can Use 529 College Saver Plans for Grandkids Without Hurting Financial Aid
Getting a higher education degree can lead to big benefits for graduates, but it can also come with an ever increasing price tag. The average college student pays $35,551 a year for school, according to the Education Data Initiative. Grandparents can be an untapped source of college money, but historically...
3 Key Ways You Can Help a Child or Grandchild Pay for College
As college costs continue to rise, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for students to pay for it themselves. The total student loan debt in the United States has risen to a staggering $1.75 trillion. This has led many parents and grandparents to want to help carry a portion of their child’s or grandchild’s college debt. They shouldn’t jeopardize their own financial future by entering retirement with someone else’s student loan debt, though.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aarp.org
Billions of Dollars in Everyday Aid Goes Unused
Older adults leave billions of dollars in government aid on the table each year and don’t even realize it. That money could go to cover utilities, rent, health care, prescription drugs and groceries at a time when inflation remains stubbornly high. Consumers are paying more for everything from eggs...
Hr Morning
Flexible Spending Accounts: Employees need the basics during open enrollment
Inflation has driven up costs across the board over the past year. And in an environment where nearly two-thirds of Americans already delay or avoid healthcare because of uncertainty related to their finances, this benefits open enrollment period has the potential to be more complicated and confusing than normal for employees. A driving factor in that confusion is the temporary regulatory changes affecting flexible spending accounts (FSAs) that were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DWP ‘on track’ with £150 cost-of-living payments to people with disabilities
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said it remains on track to deliver one-off £150 cost-of-living payments to the vast majority of eligible people with disabilities by the start of October. Consumer champion Martin Lewis has said that people should be kept informed about exactly when they...
U.K.・
Comments / 0