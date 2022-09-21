Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash
Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
WMTW
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine — A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can't afford this. Summit...
foxbangor.com
Road construction on Broadway in Bangor
BANGOR– There will be construction on Broadway today, September 22, underneath the I95 overpass and one inbound lane will be closed. Work should be completed by noon but could take longer, expect delays. Call 207-989-2530 with any questions or concerns.
wabi.tv
A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
foxbangor.com
Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor
BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
wabi.tv
Officials release cause of Union Street fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
wabi.tv
The world’s first hybrid ship was in Rockland Thursday
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Cruise ships anchored along the coast of Maine in the fall are nothing new, but this week, there’s been a new kind of cruise ship making its debut on Maine’s coast. The M-S Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, was in Rockland...
wabi.tv
Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
WMTW
Maine homeowner fires gun at would-be burglar
GREENBUSH, Maine — Police say a homeowner in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush fired at a man who had broken into their home. Deputies say Justin Masters, 33, broke into a home on Greenfield Road by going through a window Monday night. Police say he ran off when the homeowner fired at him.
35-Year-Old Fairfield Man Arrested With $65,000 of Drugs in Possession
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Fairfield man is in custody after being arrested for multiple drug offenses, including aggravated drug trafficking. The release goes on to explain that the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency had been conducting an investigation into the sale of...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
foxbangor.com
Searsport looks to begin downtown revitalization project
SEARSPORT — The town of Searsport is working on a plan to rebuild its downtown. Town Manager James Gillway says the downtown has a number problems including challenges for ADA compliance and traffic flow . He says the project was put out to bid earlier this year but nobody...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
foxbangor.com
65 year-old man seriously injured in Garland crash
GARLAND — There are new details in a crash that seriously injured an elderly man in Garland Wednesday. Maine State Police responded to a reported car versus pedestrian crash located on the Dexter Road in Garland Wednesday. State Police say 67 year-old Rodney Scott was directing traffic, as they were moving farm equipment from one field to another.
WMTW
Community reacts to plans to close Franklin County papermill
JAY, Maine — Community members and state agencies are working to get ahead of the expected fallout from the planned closure of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. The closure was announced Tuesday by Pixelle, the mill's owner. The facility has been a cornerstone of the Jay and Franklin County...
