ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skowhegan, ME

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash

Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Road construction on Broadway in Bangor

BANGOR– There will be construction on Broadway today, September 22, underneath the I95 overpass and one inbound lane will be closed. Work should be completed by noon but could take longer, expect delays. Call 207-989-2530 with any questions or concerns.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skowhegan, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Skowhegan, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
foxbangor.com

Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor

BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Officials release cause of Union Street fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Pattern#High Street#Construction Maintenance
Kool AM

Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence

According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
GREENBUSH, ME
wabi.tv

The world’s first hybrid ship was in Rockland Thursday

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Cruise ships anchored along the coast of Maine in the fall are nothing new, but this week, there’s been a new kind of cruise ship making its debut on Maine’s coast. The M-S Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, was in Rockland...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage

Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder

BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine homeowner fires gun at would-be burglar

GREENBUSH, Maine — Police say a homeowner in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush fired at a man who had broken into their home. Deputies say Justin Masters, 33, broke into a home on Greenfield Road by going through a window Monday night. Police say he ran off when the homeowner fired at him.
GREENBUSH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty

AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Searsport looks to begin downtown revitalization project

SEARSPORT — The town of Searsport is working on a plan to rebuild its downtown. Town Manager James Gillway says the downtown has a number problems including challenges for ADA compliance and traffic flow . He says the project was put out to bid earlier this year but nobody...
SEARSPORT, ME
95.9 WCYY

Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine

The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
CASTINE, ME
foxbangor.com

65 year-old man seriously injured in Garland crash

GARLAND — There are new details in a crash that seriously injured an elderly man in Garland Wednesday. Maine State Police responded to a reported car versus pedestrian crash located on the Dexter Road in Garland Wednesday. State Police say 67 year-old Rodney Scott was directing traffic, as they were moving farm equipment from one field to another.
GARLAND, ME
WMTW

Community reacts to plans to close Franklin County papermill

JAY, Maine — Community members and state agencies are working to get ahead of the expected fallout from the planned closure of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. The closure was announced Tuesday by Pixelle, the mill's owner. The facility has been a cornerstone of the Jay and Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy