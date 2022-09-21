Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
Rochester felon convicted for 2021 high-speed chase, possessing firearm
During the chase, the vehicle struck approximately seven vehicles and nearly hit a pedestrian.
WHEC TV-10
Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
Man arrested after attempting to steal electronics from Walmart in Warsaw
A Rochester man is facing charges after attempting to steal over $3,500 worth of electronics from Walmart in Warsaw, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.
13 WHAM
Brighton Police try to combat rise of catalytic converter theft
Brighton, N.Y. — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. Just in Monroe County, more than 1,000 catalytic converters have been stolen so far this year. The Brighton Police Department are now acting by holding an even to try to lower the theft rate in the area. “It goes...
13 WHAM
Rochester man convicted of possessing revolver and ammunition
Rochester, N.Y. — A federal jury convicted a man of being in possession of a revolver and ammunition in his Rochester residence. Alberto Alfaro, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October of 2015, Alfaro was convicted of conspiracy to...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Simran Gordon killed man on Weld Street in June 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have closed a homicide case from 2021—but the suspect isn’t going to jail. He was killed by Rochester Police last October. RPD says Simran Gordon—the man who shot at police at a family dollar store—killed a man on Weld Street four months earlier.
Woman With No Known Address Allegedly Steals Car in Delevan
A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.
WHEC TV-10
Greece police looking for license plate burglars
Greece police are looking for a group of people who took license plates off vehicles at a dealership. The incident happened back on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say the group came into the lot in a red Ford F-150. Two license plates were taken off two vehicles, and a window...
Irondequoit man found guilty for the death of Rochester woman
The man will be sentenced on November 1, 2022.
13 WHAM
70-year-old man convicted of stabbing woman to death in 2020 in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man from Irondequoit was found guilty for the murder of a 57-year-old woman over two years ago. James McKnight, 70, was convicted of second-degree murder for his role in the death of Cathy Heinrich. On March 22, 2020, Rochester Police found her with multiple stab...
Niagara Falls man sentenced to 17 years on multiple drug charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Niagara Falls man is going to prison. Jeffrey Richards was sentenced Thursday morning to 17 years in prison after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute acetyl fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen firearm. On Dec. 14, 2018, a […]
RPD: Suspect in custody after drawing gun at man on Longview Terr.
Captain Sam Lucyshyn addressed the increase in city violence, saying there's been a 150% rise in Rochester shootings since 2020.
WHEC TV-10
Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of two Rochester police officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a guilty plea on Friday in a murder and the attempted murder of two Rochester police officers. Nicholas Deleon faces 20 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder, two attempted aggravated murder and gun charges. Deleon shot and killed 19-year-old Christian...
13 WHAM
Man accused of threatening Monroe County Jail employee with knife
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is charged with menacing after he allegedly threatened an employee at the Monroe County Jail with a knife. Curels Walker-Thompson, 27, of Rochester, entered the jail records lobby around 3 p.m. Tuesday, brandished a knife and made the threat, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
13 WHAM
Man found guilty in 2020 North Clinton Avenue homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — A 26-year-old man has been convicted of murdering another man in Rochester in 2020. BACKGROUND | Arrest made in fatal Rochester shooting. A Monroe County Jury found Tywayne Ivery guilty of shooting and killing 24-year-old Chrishon Youmas in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue on December 11, 2020.
Man arrested after robbing 82-year-old in Rochester
The 34-year-old was transported to Monroe County Jail and officials say he is expected to be arraigned late Wednesday morning.
Town of Hamburg police warn of surge in stolen vehicles
Police said the easiest way to protect your property is to lock the doors at night and remove valuables.
wellsvillesun.com
Senior citizen scam busted by Hornell shipping company
AIMS Self Storage and Moving Center staffers intervene to save approximately $14,000. Scam prevention tips by Allegany County Undersheriff Scott Cicirello. The owners of a Hornell based business, AIMS Self Storage Pack and Ship Store on the south side of the city are very conscientious and civic-minded people. As sponsors of this site, we have gotten to know Eric and Mary Weyand enough to realize they love this community and care what happens to their neighbors.
WHEC TV-10
Spencerport school bus collides head-on with vehicle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A head-on crash involving a Spencerport school bus happened Thursday afternoon in Rochester. The collision happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. at Dewey and Driving Park Avenues in the city. The bus was taking two students home from a private school when it was hit. The...
