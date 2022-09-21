ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NY

WHEC TV-10

Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
WHEC TV-10

Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Brighton Police try to combat rise of catalytic converter theft

Brighton, N.Y. — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. Just in Monroe County, more than 1,000 catalytic converters have been stolen so far this year. The Brighton Police Department are now acting by holding an even to try to lower the theft rate in the area. “It goes...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man convicted of possessing revolver and ammunition

Rochester, N.Y. — A federal jury convicted a man of being in possession of a revolver and ammunition in his Rochester residence. Alberto Alfaro, 50, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In October of 2015, Alfaro was convicted of conspiracy to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Simran Gordon killed man on Weld Street in June 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have closed a homicide case from 2021—but the suspect isn’t going to jail. He was killed by Rochester Police last October. RPD says Simran Gordon—the man who shot at police at a family dollar store—killed a man on Weld Street four months earlier.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Woman With No Known Address Allegedly Steals Car in Delevan

A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.
DELEVAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Greece police looking for license plate burglars

Greece police are looking for a group of people who took license plates off vehicles at a dealership. The incident happened back on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say the group came into the lot in a red Ford F-150. Two license plates were taken off two vehicles, and a window...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of threatening Monroe County Jail employee with knife

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is charged with menacing after he allegedly threatened an employee at the Monroe County Jail with a knife. Curels Walker-Thompson, 27, of Rochester, entered the jail records lobby around 3 p.m. Tuesday, brandished a knife and made the threat, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man found guilty in 2020 North Clinton Avenue homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — A 26-year-old man has been convicted of murdering another man in Rochester in 2020. BACKGROUND | Arrest made in fatal Rochester shooting. A Monroe County Jury found Tywayne Ivery guilty of shooting and killing 24-year-old Chrishon Youmas in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue on December 11, 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Senior citizen scam busted by Hornell shipping company

AIMS Self Storage and Moving Center staffers intervene to save approximately $14,000. Scam prevention tips by Allegany County Undersheriff Scott Cicirello. The owners of a Hornell based business, AIMS Self Storage Pack and Ship Store on the south side of the city are very conscientious and civic-minded people. As sponsors of this site, we have gotten to know Eric and Mary Weyand enough to realize they love this community and care what happens to their neighbors.
HORNELL, NY
WHEC TV-10

Spencerport school bus collides head-on with vehicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A head-on crash involving a Spencerport school bus happened Thursday afternoon in Rochester. The collision happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. at Dewey and Driving Park Avenues in the city. The bus was taking two students home from a private school when it was hit. The...
ROCHESTER, NY

