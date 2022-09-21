ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
Markets Insider

Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says

A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
The Independent

How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances

Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
CBS Minnesota

Stocks tumble on Wall Street as Fed escalates inflation fight

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by sharply raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.7%, on Wednesday to end at 3,789 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.8%.
US News and World Report

Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
US News and World Report

Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
US News and World Report

Goldman, Barclays, SG Raise Fed Rate Projections

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs, Barclays and a bunch of investment banks raised their estimates for U.S. policy rates on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate rise and hawkish message the previous day. Goldman said in its note "the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is willing to...
960 The Ref

US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates

Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% as of 3:37p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground as traders wait to see how far the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.
