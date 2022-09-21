Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk warns the Fed could send prices spiraling downward if it hikes interest rates too sharply this month
Elon Musk cautioned that a major rate hike by the Federal Reserve could spark deflation. Musk bemoaned cost pressures at Tesla and SpaceX in March, but recently argued inflation has peaked. Cathie Wood, Michael Burry, and other commentators have also flagged deflation as a possibility. If the Federal Reserve raises...
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
Business Insider
Inflation fears are cooling, paving the way for a huge rally in stocks, Credit Suisse's chief US strategist says
The Fed might conclude its rate hikes in the spring, sparking a huge rally in stocks, he said.Golub made a bullish call on stocks, citing attractive valuations and reasonable borrowing costs. Inflation fears are receding, paving the way for the Federal Reserve to cease hiking interest rates in the spring...
Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says
A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
This week’s decision could pit governor Andrew Bailey against an expansionary PM and chancellor
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates
These bank stocks will get an earnings boost from rising interest rates.
How Fed Interest Rate Hikes Affect You
The Fed's rate hike would mean it would be more expensive to borrow, reducing the amount of money in circulation to combat inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances
Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
The stock market will fall another 26% if the Fed sparks a recession in its fight against inflation, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market could fall another 26% if the Fed gets too aggressive with its interest rate hikes, according to Goldman Sachs. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates next week in its continued bid to tame rising inflation. Goldman estimates that an unemployment rate at 6% would send...
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
Stocks tumble on Wall Street as Fed escalates inflation fight
Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by sharply raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.7%, on Wednesday to end at 3,789 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.8%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
US News and World Report
Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
Wall Street Swoons After Another 75-Basis-Point Fed Rate Hike on Bearish Economic Projections
(Wednesday Market Close) After a less-than-surprising decision by the Federal Open Market Committee to raise the overnight rate another 75 basis points, stocks swooned and closed sharply lower after a wild bout of back-and-forth trading. The rate hike itself had less to do with the selling on Wall Street. It...
FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
US News and World Report
Goldman, Barclays, SG Raise Fed Rate Projections
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs, Barclays and a bunch of investment banks raised their estimates for U.S. policy rates on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate rise and hawkish message the previous day. Goldman said in its note "the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is willing to...
Hawkish Fed Lifts Rates By 0.75%, Sees More Hikes Ahead To Tame Inflation
The Federal The Federal Reserve delivered its third major rate hike in succession Wednesday, extending what is now the most aggressive tightening on record, while adding it sees "ongoing increases" in the months ahead despite a weakening forecast for the world's biggest economy. The Fed lifted its Fed Funds rate...
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% as of 3:37p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground as traders wait to see how far the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.
Comments / 0