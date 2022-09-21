Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Rifle Scopes Under $500 of 2022
In these days of conspicuous spending in the firearms category, dropping $1,500 on a best-in-class rifle scope is as easy as spending $3,000 on a rifle. Or $100 on a box of ammo. That’s fine if you’re mating a bespoke rifle to a very specific scope and load, but most of us end up swapping scopes between rifles, and we’re more interested in optics that can perform on a range of platforms, guiding an assortment of projectiles in a wide variety of shooting situations. I’ve rounded up nine do-everything scopes with basic reticles, usually in the second focal plane, simple controls, and good class. They generally lack illumination, parallax, or large magnification ranges. If you don’t have unlimited resources, and want a hard-wearing, versatile, affordable scope, read on for the best rifle scopes for under $500.
IGN
List of Weapons
You can't have a Saints Row game without weapons of gratuitous destruction and outlandishness thrown in. While this latest reboot has removed some of the more unique weapons from past entries, there are still plenty of options available for these new Saints to take with them into fights with the Idols, Paneteros, and the Marshalls.
IGN
Candace Build Guide - Best Builds and Tips
Looking for a Genshin Impact Collei build guide? In 3.1 Nilou will debut, making her the first character to focus on the new Bloom reaction! This page will serve as a guide for building Nilou, from weapons, artifacts, talent-investment, team compositions, and more! With her "stance change" skill, Nilou can serve most roles on Bloom teams, helping you deal tons of damage with your new Dendro characters.
IGN
Best Pistol Guide
Pistols are a secondary type of weapon in Escape from Tarkov. While it’s not recommended to go in a Raid without a primary gun, a good pistol can be a savior in hard situations or when you’re running out of ammo. They are usually fast, easier to use, and can get the job done with the correct ammo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Best Bear Defense Handguns of 2022
The first thing you need to know about bear defense handguns is that if you find yourself needing to use one, things have gone terribly wrong. You should never be comfortable with the idea that the only thing between you and an attacking bear might be a handgun. Even the behemoth .500 S&W Magnum has about half the energy of a .375 Ruger—which some consider to be on the lighter end of the spectrum for stopping a pissed-off brown bear.
The Biggest Largemouths in History
WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
Ancient Coin Might Hold Clue to Church Coverup of Star Explosion Event
In 1054, the people of Earth were treated to an uncommon sight. A strange light exploded and lit up the sky. For no fewer than 23 days the explosion—caused by a star running out of fuel and blowing up—was visible in the sky. For several hundred nights after the event the supernova remained visible in the sky. Stargazers around the world commented on the extraordinary celestial event, but Europe fell strangely silent. As far as contemporary historians were concerned, it never happened. Some have speculated that it was deliberately erased from history for religious reasons. But perhaps some hint of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MilitaryTimes
Machine gun missing at California Army post
Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
IGN
Tips and Tricks
Whether you're chasing the best settings, looking to communicate better with your team, or want to learn more about all the newest strategies and movement metas, our handy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Tips and Tricks guide will provide everything you'll need to wreak havoc across the battlefield. Essential...
IGN
Steam Revamps Stats Into Charts With Better Overview of Most Popular Games
In an industry notorious for being wildly secretive around how well its own products do, we love some real good, crunchy data. And with an overhaul to Steam Stats today, Valve is giving us exactly that. It's called Steam Charts now, replacing Steam Stats, and like the old version, it...
C-130 Seaplane Should Fly In 2023 Says Air Force Special Ops Commander
AFSOCFaced with a potential fight against China across vast swaths of ocean, the amphibious C-130 could soon finally become a reality.
IGN
US Homeland Security Will Spend $700k to Investigate 'Radicalization' Through Video Games
The United States Department of Homeland Security has awarded a nearly $700,000 grant to terrorism and security researchers to investigate "radicalization" through video games. As reported by Vice, the funds are headed to Middlebury Institute's Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism (CTEC), the non-profit organization Take This, and a company...
IGN
Ayaneo Air Review
It’s an exciting time to be a PC gamer, and not just because the best graphics cards are currently more affordable than they’ve been since launch. Handheld gaming PCs have finally come into their own, making portable PC gaming a much more convenient and appealing possibility. So far, we’ve looked at the Steam Deck and Ayaneo Next, but while both offer impressive gaming performance, they’re bulky and can be harder to travel with than Nintendo’s smaller Switch handheld.
IGN
How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order
Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA
As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
CARS・
ValueWalk
The Great Gun Buying Boom Of America
America’s relationship with “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms” has seen the sale of legal firearms skyrocket over recent years, making the United States one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. This marks perhaps only the start of the great-gun...
The Ruger Red Label: America’s Last Working-Class Over/Under
In the early 1970s, Bill Ruger, co-founder of Sturm, Ruger, and Company, recognized a hole in the over/under shotgun market. At the time, most fine double-barrel shotguns were being imported to the U.S. from Europe (as they had for decades). They were expensive and often unobtainable for working-class hunters. Keen on filling that void, Ruger went to work designing and engineering a functional, less expensive American-made over/under—the Ruger Red Label. By 1977, the first Red Labels hit gun store shelves. The Red Label enjoyed a production run of more than 30 years, but manufacturing costs doomed the double gun. However, the Ruger Red Label continues to be a favorite of serious upland hunters across the country as well as a collector’s item for shotgun aficionados.
The First Lamborghini 63 Speedboat in North America Just Hit the Water in Miami
Tecnomar’s highly coveted Lamborghini 63 has finally made it stateside. The Italian Sea Group just delivered the first ferociously styled, high-speed motoryacht in North America to Prestige Marine in Miami. The 63 references the yacht’s length in feet, the Raging Bull’s 1963 foundation and the fact that just 63 of these $3.5 million speedsters will be made. “We are honored to have been the first to deliver this incredible 4,000 horsepower yacht with an unmistakable Lamborghini design that has already conquered South Florida,” CEO of Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami Brett David said in a statement. The 63-footer, which was named Best Weekend Cruiser...
DD100 Dozers Are in Full Production and on Their Way to North America
The new Doosan DD100 dozers are being produced at the manufacturing facility in South Korea. Customers can expect to see an increasing number of Doosan dozers in North America as more machines arrive at dealerships. Doosan Infracore North America unveiled its first dozer at a media event last December in...
CARS・
Comments / 0