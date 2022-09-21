ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Trina McGee revisits ‘Boy Meets World’ co-star Will Friedle’s ‘racist’ Aunt Jemima joke

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5sm1_0i4gJZpc00

Twenty-two years ago, on the “Boy Meets World” set, Will Friedle likened his black co-star Trina McGee to Aunt Jemima.

The actor, who played Eric Matthews, apologized to McGee in a lengthy email a few years back, but the actress has finally addressed the “racist” incident with him publicly.

McGee, 53, joined “Boy Meets World” alums Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Friedle in an episode of their “Pod Meets World” podcast where the cast further discussed the remark.

The actress, who played Angela Moore, quickly confronted Friedle, 46, about the comment when it happened — a move the actor helped him understand the implications of racial stereotypes.

“In my head, I attached no cultural significance to that whatsoever,” Friedle recalled during the Sept. 12 episode of the podcast. “I saw a person who I thought was my friend but didn’t know all that well wearing a big, red hat.”

“You and I still hadn’t worked together a ton, but in my head you were a part of the cast, so that means I’m gonna make fun of you,” he said to McGee. “So I thought ‘Gonna make fun of her red hat.’ That’s as far as my dumb f–king privileged mind saw it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCcQf_0i4gJZpc00
Trina McGee played Angela Moore on the show.
Getty Images

“Right before I walked on for my part, I walked by and went ‘love your syrup’ and walked onto the set, thinking ‘Boom, zing, just got her for her hat,'” Friedle said. “I heard Ryder laughing. We finished the scene and you came up to me–”

“Oh, I was pissed,” McGee interjected.

“You were like, ‘That was not OK.’ And I was like, ‘What?'” Friedle said. “I had no idea what you were talking about. You went, ‘Referring to me as Aunt Jemima.’ I was like, ‘I assumed that was like you calling me the Jolly Green Giant.’ And you’re like, ‘No. No that’s not the same thing at all.’ You explained to me — you never use the time as an excuse, but in the mid-’90s, I had no idea the cultural significance of the Aunt Jemima character.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470Cg1_0i4gJZpc00
Will Friedle played Eric Matthews on “Boy Meets World.”
The Walt Disney Company via Gett
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuBXi_0i4gJZpc00
The cast of “Boy Meets World” on July 31, 1998.
Disney General Entertainment Con
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJRFz_0i4gJZpc00
Maitland Ward: I had to try on lingerie for Disney’s ‘Boy Meets World’ producers

Friedle continued: “I was mortified, because the last thing you want to think is you’re part of the problem — like, your ignorance is part of the problem. In my head, I was going, ‘I made fun of her because of her hat, that’s all I was trying to do. What just happened?’ And I remember you very patiently explaining to me why I was an idiot, and we hugged and walked away. But I was shaken … You walked away and I remember literally shaking.”

From that point on, Friedle said their exchange changed his life.

He said: “That moment was the moment I was like, ‘You can’t just say stuff. You can’t just throw things out there because you think it’s funny and walk away. You could be hurting people. You could legitimately be hurting people because you think it’s funny.'”

McGee said she also spoke about the incident with people afterward, adding, “I just kept telling friends and family the story and they were like, ‘No, he doesn’t sound racist, he just sounds really dumb.’ That was the feedback I kept getting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEMz6_0i4gJZpc00
(Left to right) Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, Trina McGee and Ben Savage in an episode of “Boy Meets World.”
ABC

She continued: “This is the thing, Will. You become part of the issue nowadays when you have to move in spaces with people of color and you don’t really have to by right, but it would behoove you to learn as much about them as you can. You didn’t have to back then, nor were you told to, nor would it affect your check, nothing.”

Friedle and McGee had reconciled before the podcast, as have McGee and Fishel — who McGee previously said was “rude, cold and distant” when she guest-starred on “Girl Meets World” in 2015.

“Pod Meets World” is available to listen to wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Denies They Asked for Trina McGee to be Excluded from Series Finale

Trina McGee, the fan-favorite Angela Moore in ABC’s Boy Meets World, has opened up about her time on set and why she wasn’t in the series finale. Premiering in September 1993, the sitcom ran for seven seasons and followed its protagonist, Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), from middle school to college, and all the cringey moments in between. In addition to Savage and McGee, the series starred Danielle Fishel as Topanga Lawrence, Rider Strong as Shawn Hunter, and Will Friedle as Eric Matthews.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal

The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina Mcgee
Person
Will Friedle
Person
Danielle Fishel
Person
Ben Savage
Person
Maitland Ward
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Carrie Ann Inaba's Dancing With the Stars Premiere Night Look Deserves a 10: All the Glam Details

Watch: Sean Spicer Surprised Carrie Ann Inaba on "DWTS" Carrie Ann Inaba's ensemble for the premiere night of Dancing With the Stars? Tens across the board. In case you haven't waltzed your way over to Disney+ yet, season 31 of the competition show debuted with a bang on Sept. 19. And for the season's first episode, the legendary judge decided to incorporate the symbolism of a "new beginning" when it came to her stunning glam. (Her look included an all-white full-length gown, complete with a plunging neckline).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Boy Meets World#Racism
Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet

Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show

This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Billy Eichner jokes he’s ‘f–king’ his ‘Bros’ co-star Luke Macfarlane

Billy Eichner joked to Page Six that he’s “f–king” his “Bros” co-star Luke Macfarlane and that the sex is “amazing.” “We spent a lot of time together and we still like each other … we’re not dating,” the comedian, 44, told the crowd at the New York City premiere of the Nicholas Stoller-directed film. The onstage comment prompted Macfarlane – who spotted a Page Six reporter in the audience – to quip, “Sorry, Page Six.” “Oh, you’re from Page Six?” Eichner asked. “Oh, we’re dating. We’re dating, we’re f–king, it’s amazing,” he bellowed in his usual “Billy on the Street” cadence. “It’s very ‘Don’t Worry...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere

The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch

Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer Reunites Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

Enola Holmes is stepping out of her famous brother’s shadow in the trailer for Enola Holmes 2. The film once again stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola, sister to famed detective Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill. The sequel features a case so big that it will take both Enola and her brother to solve it. The trailer reveal is part of TUDUM, the online fan convention for all things Netflix that is produced by the streaming service.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Releases Previously Unseen 'Squid Game' Clip, Plus Teasers for New Seasons of 'Hellbound,' 'Money Heist: Korea'Dwyane Wade Recalls Thrill of...
MOVIES
rolling out

Legend Loretta Devine shows off singing voice in Disney’s ‘Eureka’

Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine unfurls her beautiful singing voice while starring in the new Disney animated show, “Eureka,” which also stars legendary drummer Sheila E., bestselling author Misty Copeland and Wendell Pierce. The show centers on a precocious girl who uses her brilliant inventions to advance her civilization.
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy