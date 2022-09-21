Morgan County man accused in kidnapping, child death violates bond

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Morgan County man -- accused of kidnapping his children from Nebraska before getting into a crash that killed one of them -- has violated the conditions of his release on bond.

Larry Lunnin, 40, violated his bond by failing to charge his GPS tracker Monday, according to court documents. Deputies again arrested Lunnin on Tuesday. A new bond hearing was set for Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors charged Lunnin earlier this month with second-degree murder, second-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of child abduction and driving on the wrong side of the road.

He was also ticketed twice for failing to have his children in a proper car seat.

Lunnin was driving a Jeep when he crashed on Route W south of Marvin Cutoff in Morgan County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Lunnin and a 7-year-old boy in the Jeep suffered minor injuries. A 3-year-old boy was killed in the crash.

The boys are Lunnin's sons, according to a probable cause statement. Lunnin reportedly told an investigator that he took the boys from Nebraska between January and March and they were traveling until he purchased his Rocky Mount property in June.

