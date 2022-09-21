ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man sentenced to life plus 40 years in Missouri cop's death

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A Missouri man was sentenced Wednesday to life plus another 40 years in prison in the 2019 shooting death of a suburban St. Louis police officer.

Bonette Meeks, 29, was convicted in June of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in the killing of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.

Prosecutors said Meeks was trying to cash a stolen check at a market in the St. Louis County community of Wellston on June 23, 2019, when Langsdorf arrived to investigate and that he shot the officer as they struggled.

Defense attorneys sought a minimum sentence of 10 years, while prosecutors asked for two life sentences plus 17 years.

Langsdorf was a 17-year law enforcement veteran and father of two teenagers.

His parents, fiancé and daughter all testified at the sentencing hearing.

A psychologist testified for the defense about how being incarcerated as a youth had affected Meeks. The five-time prior felon was incarcerated in North Carolina from the age of 16 until he was 24.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Man allegedly shoots and kills roommate in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man allegedly shot and killed his roommate in south St. Louis Tuesday. A court document said Scipio Montel Clark, 47, got into an argument with Richard Brock and then shot him. Officers were called to the scene at a residence in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. Brock was found on the bedroom floor of the residence. He was shot behind his left ear and pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
valleynewslive.com

Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Red Lake man

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019. Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NBC4 Columbus

Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
5 On Your Side

Teen drops off shooting victim at hospital in stolen vehicle, tries to run

ST. LOUIS — A man is hospitalized in critical condition and a teen is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning in St. Louis. Officers responded to a local hospital after a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off by a private vehicle. The man was in critical condition with unstable vital signs and was unable to provide a statement about what happened.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Life Sentences#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime
KMOV

Police say man attempted to kill Metro East cop, 5 felony charges issued

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after court documents allege he fired multiple gunshots at a Metro East police officer. Court documents show Howard Dotson Jr. is facing five felonies for illegally possessing a gun, possessing a stolen gun, illegally possessing a gun while being a convicted felon, attempted murder and firing a gun at someone.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
OMAHA, NE
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Dakota Access pipeline

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017.The judge also ordered Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, to pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution together with Jessica Reznicek, a woman who helped her.Montoya pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility. She admitted to helping Reznicek and others damage the pipeline in several locations in Iowa."The sentence imposed today demonstrates that any crime of domestic...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its verdict in the murder-for-hire case against James “Tim” Norman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Norman and his nephew, Andre Montgomery, both starred in the long-running OWN reality show about a popular soul-food business founded in the St. Louis area by Robbie Montgomery — Norman’s mother and Andre’s grandmother. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty but Norman could be sentenced to up to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 15.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997. The two-person panel hearing Michael Carneal’s testimony deferred a decision until Monday, when the state’s entire parole board will meet and could decide to grant his parole request, defer his next parole decision to a later date, or determine that he must spend the rest of...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
53K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy