Upper Arlington figure skater Cecilia Donohue competes on international stage

A trip to the self-proclaimed “end of the world” might have launched the next phase of Cecilia Donohue’s figure skating career.

At the very least, the Upper Arlington High School sophomore has earned the chance to perform on an international stage for the second time in just more than a month.

Having skated competitively since age 5, Donohue won the Argentina National Figure Skating Championships in Ushuaia, Argentina, in late August to earn a berth into the 2022 JGP Solidarity Cup , which is the fifth of seven events of the Junior Grand Prix series in Gdansk, Poland. Donohue travels to Poland on Sept. 24 and begins the four-day event Sept. 28.

“It’s going to be a very cool experience to travel and compete like this at such a young age,” said Donohue, who turned 15 on Aug. 3. “Some people never leave Ohio, and I get to go to Poland. It’s crazy.”

Competing in cold, windy and sometimes snowy conditions in Argentina, which because of its location in the Southern Hemisphere still was in winter during her visit, Donohue won first place by 0.7 of a point. She scored 74.43 points in the free skate competition and 39.95 in the short program for a total of 114.38.

“I’d say 0.5 percent of all figure skaters get the chance to do what she’s doing,” said Kelly Harper, Donohue’s coach with the Columbus Figure Skating Club for the past seven years. “This is very special.”

A rigorous training schedule requires daily work in sessions rotating between Chiller Dublin, Chiller North and Ohio State Ice Rink. With her high school classes finished by early afternoon, Donohue is able to hit the ice before 2 p.m. most weekdays.

“She is completely in charge of her schedule,” said her father, Mike. “She organizes everything, from her music to her program content. She has taken the whole thing over. The discipline, I certainly wasn’t that disciplined or organized (at her age).”

Born in Buenos Aires to an American father and Argentinian mother, Dr. Laura Londra, Donohue first hit the ice when she was 2 ½ years old. Figure skating was the sport that stuck after she dabbled in such varied activities as basketball, fencing and tennis, although Donohue also was a serious soccer player until the past few years.

“(Figure skating) is the one that stuck,” she said. “There’s a whole community for me. It’s different from school. It’s a totally different group of people here. I like the community, and I was doing this so often that it felt like a second home. It’s cliché, but it’s what it is.”

From the start, Donohue was tenacious in her training, often insisting on perfecting a skill before moving to the next.

“She did not want to get off the ice until she’d done everything she set out to accomplish in that selection,” Harper said. “Sometimes I’d just tell her we needed to move on, but it was nice to have someone who was so determined and so passionate to make sure she got things right and succeeded, whereas some people are happy to be done for the day and go on to their next activity. She wasn’t going to be happy until she landed a certain jump or completed a clean program.

“She had a lot of spunk from a very young age.”

Donohue laughingly agreed.

“I’d be like, ‘No, I have to do this again. I have to get it right,’ ” she said. “I would not take no for an answer.”

Donohue won a sectional championship in November 2019 in Allen, Texas, and had to stay off the ice from March through May 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She exercised and did whatever work she could outdoors before actual practices resumed in June.

Donohue won the Novice Girls class of a U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series event last November in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and after a camp in Toronto this summer saw a chance by competing in Argentina to help grow the sport there.

Already having held an Argentinian passport, Donohue still needed a release from U.S. Figure Skating to compete for another country.

Because Ushuaia sits near the southern tip of South America, just 750 miles north of Antarctica, Donohue competed in temperatures hovering slightly above freezing. Ushuaia is the southernmost city in the world and a local sign proclaims it as “the end of the world.”

By contrast, late-summer highs in central Ohio at the time ranged from the mid-80s to low-90s.

“It was snowing and snowing and snowing sometimes. The wind was crazy,” Donohue said. “Everyone back here was at the pool and there I was shivering at the bottom of the world.”

A successful performance in Poland could mean the chance to compete in the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in February and March in Calgary, Alberta.

“I am grateful to everyone who’s helped me get here,” Donohue said. “I didn’t do this alone.”

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Upper Arlington figure skater Cecilia Donohue competes on international stage