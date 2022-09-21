ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Popculture

'SNL' Sets 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star as Season 48 Premiere Host

Saturday Night Live is embracing the Top Gun: Maverick hype with its season premiere. Although the movie has been in theaters since May, star Miles Teller has been tasked with hosting the Season 28 debut. NBC and SNL announced the first hosts and musical performers for the first three episodes of the season on Tuesday.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch

Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
EW.com

New Amazing Race Scramble twist revealed in season premiere sneak peek

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. And when in Germany… take a log flume ride to the start line of your reality TV competition series! That is the unique delivery on display as the contestants on season 34 of The Amazing Race arrive in style in Munich for the first ever Amazing Race to begin outside of the United States.
Popculture

Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
Rolling Stone

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal

The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
EW.com

Jeff Probst says player outsmarted producers on Survivor 43 premiere

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season premiere of Survivor 43. Survivor is back, and in a big way. Big in pretty much every respect. Not only was the Survivor 43 premiere a two-hour supersized episode, but it was filled with big personalities, big challenges, and some big production flourishes. We spoke to Jeff Probst to talk about how the first installment of the season, and the host/executive producer took us behind the curtain to explain how he and his team approached the episode, including some clever tweaks to the format. He also revealed how one player outsmarted not only the other contestants, but producers as well. (Also make sure to check out our exit interview with Morriah Young as well as our Survivor 43 premiere recap, and watch an exclusive deleted scene above.)
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere

The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
Variety

Everything Announced at Netflix’s Tudum Event

Netflix’s Tudum global fan event launched its second edition on Saturday, showing off dozens of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform. After garnering more than 25 million viewers last year, the 2022 event is promising even more Netflix news. Saturday’s Tudum event will show off these TV series: 1899 • 3 Body Problem • Alice In Borderland • Belascoarán • Berlin • Bridgerton • Class • Dead To Me • El Amor Después Del Amor • El Reino • Elite • Emily In Paris • First Love • Glitch • Guns & Gulaabs • Heartstopper • Jojo’s Bizzare...
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Law & Order Crossover Leads Thursday

NBC's decision to bring its Law & Order universe back with a three-show crossover had a lot of interest. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1 got the crossover going with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo. Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode...
NBC News

RANKS AS #4 MOST-WATCHED TV PROGRAM

Across Digital, Video Views Increased by Double-Digits vs. Last Quarter. Nightly News is the #4 most-watched program in all of TV in total viewers for the quarter, averaging 6.146 million total viewers, excluding specials, sports & syndication. Nightly News improves across the board gaps vs. ABC in vs. the prior...
IGN

Classic Head-Exploding Horror Scanners Is Becoming an HBO Series

David Cronenberg’s Scanners, the cult classic horror that you may know for its graphically exploding head, is being turned into a TV show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 1981 horror movie is being adapted for television in a new series that’s headed to HBO. William Bridges, who...
Variety

Kenan Thompson Resumes Nationwide Talent Search, Adding Virtual Reality and a Hologram to the Hunt (TV News Roundup)

Fresh off his gig hosting this year’s Primetime Emmys, comedian and “SNL” veteran Kenan Thompson is back on stage Thursday night in Atlanta, as he kicks off the 13th edition of his “Kenan Presents The Ultimate Comedy Showcase” — and this time with a few new technological wrinkles. The stand-up comedy search, which leads off at the Atlanta Comedy Theatre on Sept. 22, follows Thompson as he scouts for adult comedians and talented kids in more than 50 cities. Among the new elements, all around the country (50+ major cities).  Thompson has teamed up with Rendered Talent to include a virtual...
