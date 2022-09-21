Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars': Season 31's Schedule and Why It's No Longer on ABC
It wasn't immediately clear to fans why Dancing With the Stars moved to Disney Plus and no longer airs on ABC. But, because it's now on a streaming platform, viewers are curious about the Dancing With the Stars episode release schedule for Season 31. Unlike other platforms, like Netflix and...
‘The Amazing Race’: Phil Keoghan on Why the Competition Series Has Lasted 34 Seasons (Exclusive)
'The Amazing Race's' 34th season, with Phil Keough as the host for the 34th consecutive season. He says he enjoys the show because it's always something new for him to look forward to.
Popculture
'SNL' Sets 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star as Season 48 Premiere Host
Saturday Night Live is embracing the Top Gun: Maverick hype with its season premiere. Although the movie has been in theaters since May, star Miles Teller has been tasked with hosting the Season 28 debut. NBC and SNL announced the first hosts and musical performers for the first three episodes of the season on Tuesday.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch
Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
EW.com
New Amazing Race Scramble twist revealed in season premiere sneak peek
When in Rome, do as the Romans do. And when in Germany… take a log flume ride to the start line of your reality TV competition series! That is the unique delivery on display as the contestants on season 34 of The Amazing Race arrive in style in Munich for the first ever Amazing Race to begin outside of the United States.
Popculture
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
Saturday Night Live: Meet the 4 New Comedians Joining the Season 48 Cast
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" NBC announced Sept. 15 that Saturday Night Live's 48th season will see the addition of four new cast members, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. And while the quartet is new to Studio 8H,...
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CBS is slammed as tone-deaf over its decision to cut airing the Queen's funeral to air 'The Price is Right'
CBS insiders and fans slammed the network Monday for abruptly cutting away from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to air the season premieres of Let's Make a Deal and The Price is Right. Rival networks, including NBC, ABC, CNN, BBC and others dedicated their entire Monday broadcasts to the historic death...
Jeopardy! fans think they spotted new ‘mega-champ’ after player has ‘huge payday’ in Ken Jennings-hosted season premiere
JEOPARDY!'s new season already has a potential "mega-champ," floored fans said after one player's "huge payday" during Monday's season premiere. Season 39 will be hosted by Ken Jennings - who seemed equally stunned - until January. Season 39 of Jeopardy! debuted tonight on Monday, September 12th after a summer of...
EW.com
Jeff Probst says player outsmarted producers on Survivor 43 premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season premiere of Survivor 43. Survivor is back, and in a big way. Big in pretty much every respect. Not only was the Survivor 43 premiere a two-hour supersized episode, but it was filled with big personalities, big challenges, and some big production flourishes. We spoke to Jeff Probst to talk about how the first installment of the season, and the host/executive producer took us behind the curtain to explain how he and his team approached the episode, including some clever tweaks to the format. He also revealed how one player outsmarted not only the other contestants, but producers as well. (Also make sure to check out our exit interview with Morriah Young as well as our Survivor 43 premiere recap, and watch an exclusive deleted scene above.)
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
'SNL' announces first three guest hosts of the season
Live from New York... you know the drill.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere
The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
Everything Announced at Netflix’s Tudum Event
Netflix’s Tudum global fan event launched its second edition on Saturday, showing off dozens of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform. After garnering more than 25 million viewers last year, the 2022 event is promising even more Netflix news. Saturday’s Tudum event will show off these TV series: 1899 • 3 Body Problem • Alice In Borderland • Belascoarán • Berlin • Bridgerton • Class • Dead To Me • El Amor Después Del Amor • El Reino • Elite • Emily In Paris • First Love • Glitch • Guns & Gulaabs • Heartstopper • Jojo’s Bizzare...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Law & Order Crossover Leads Thursday
NBC's decision to bring its Law & Order universe back with a three-show crossover had a lot of interest. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 1 got the crossover going with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo. Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode...
RANKS AS #4 MOST-WATCHED TV PROGRAM
Across Digital, Video Views Increased by Double-Digits vs. Last Quarter. Nightly News is the #4 most-watched program in all of TV in total viewers for the quarter, averaging 6.146 million total viewers, excluding specials, sports & syndication. Nightly News improves across the board gaps vs. ABC in vs. the prior...
IGN
Classic Head-Exploding Horror Scanners Is Becoming an HBO Series
David Cronenberg’s Scanners, the cult classic horror that you may know for its graphically exploding head, is being turned into a TV show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 1981 horror movie is being adapted for television in a new series that’s headed to HBO. William Bridges, who...
Kenan Thompson Resumes Nationwide Talent Search, Adding Virtual Reality and a Hologram to the Hunt (TV News Roundup)
Fresh off his gig hosting this year’s Primetime Emmys, comedian and “SNL” veteran Kenan Thompson is back on stage Thursday night in Atlanta, as he kicks off the 13th edition of his “Kenan Presents The Ultimate Comedy Showcase” — and this time with a few new technological wrinkles. The stand-up comedy search, which leads off at the Atlanta Comedy Theatre on Sept. 22, follows Thompson as he scouts for adult comedians and talented kids in more than 50 cities. Among the new elements, all around the country (50+ major cities). Thompson has teamed up with Rendered Talent to include a virtual...
