Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season premiere of Survivor 43. Survivor is back, and in a big way. Big in pretty much every respect. Not only was the Survivor 43 premiere a two-hour supersized episode, but it was filled with big personalities, big challenges, and some big production flourishes. We spoke to Jeff Probst to talk about how the first installment of the season, and the host/executive producer took us behind the curtain to explain how he and his team approached the episode, including some clever tweaks to the format. He also revealed how one player outsmarted not only the other contestants, but producers as well. (Also make sure to check out our exit interview with Morriah Young as well as our Survivor 43 premiere recap, and watch an exclusive deleted scene above.)

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO