Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
eastendbeacon.com
After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions
Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
27east.com
Campbell May Do Time for Amagansett Hit-and-Run, Attorney Says
Daniel Campbell, who struck and killed 18-year-old Devesh Samtani on Old Stone Highway in Amagansett last year then fled the scene, may be looking at jail time after all. According... more. A third defendant in the five-person swarm, snatch and run theft at Balenciaga in East ... 20 Sep 2022...
27east.com
Vote on Mashashimuet Park Improvement Plan Officially Canceled as District Takes Time to Reevaluate
At its most recent meeting on Monday night, the Sag Harbor Board of Education officially canceled a bond vote that had been set for September 29 on the approval of... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
eastendbeacon.com
Community Housing in the Spotlight
Pictured Above: The 37-unit Speonk Commons project, recently completed by Georgica Greens Ventures and the Southampton Housing Authority, is a mixture of shops and apartments adjacent to the Speonk Long Island Rail Road station. Local leaders on the South Fork began quantifying the need for affordable housing decades ago, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27east.com
The Magic of Raising Monarchs
Mary Vienneau, a professional gardener based in East Quogue, took the mantra, “Think globally, act locally,” to heart when she first adopted a monarch caterpillar six summers ago. “My husband... more. I write about Amaryllis every few years because I think it’s such a great plant ......
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of September 22
MONTAUK — A black Lenovo Thinkpad, valued at $2,000, was taken from a hotel room on Star Island Road, according to a police report filed on July 28. The theft... more. AMAGANSETT — A 53-year-old Brooklyn man contacted Town Police on July 31 to report someone had stolen a painting from his deceased mother’s house. The painting is valued at $10,000. According to the police report, the man said his mother’s home on Montauk Highway in Amagansett was sold in May and in July he realized the painting was missing. Family members have been in touch with the person who has it, who the man said was uncooperative. He doesn’t want to press charges but would like the painting back. MONTAUK — On August 18, an Astoria man reported his white ... 15 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
Riverhead has no more time to waste
Nobody likes a land use moratorium. The need for a moratorium is a sure sign that proper community planning has broken down. Existing codes are no longer working and haven’t been properly updated and steps have not been taken to prevent development from running amok. That’s where Riverhead Town...
27east.com
Southampton Village Will Launch Pilot Program in Attempt To Alleviate Traffic Issues
In an attempt to alleviate the traffic congestion that has been a continued source of frustration and ire for village residents, Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren announced at a work... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022
Epic fluke action, with many doormats. Bottom fishing is on fire. Big scup, sea bass and weakfish. Awesome tuna bite in close range. Stripers and fluke in the surf after dark. Incredible wildlife shows on the South Fork by big predators. Captree’s Laura Lee reports:. Tuesday morning’s trip sounds...
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
27east.com
Gold Stars and Dunce Caps
For 50 years, Roe v. Wade was the law of the land and it assured women in the United States the right to choose whether or not to carry a pregnancy to term. But that precedent was overturned in June... A Model for Success. Once environmental damage is done, it...
27east.com
East Hampton School District to Work on Bond Proposal
The East Hampton School District will introduce a new bond proposal to replace old debt expiring in the next five years. During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Adam Fine... more. The summer concert series at the Surf Lodge in Montauk has again drawn the ire ... by Michael...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
Bald eagle with broken wing rescued on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County
A bald eagle is on the mend after apparently being hit by a truck in Suffolk County.
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend
Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 – Sunday, September 25th, 2022. The Sag Harbor American Music Festival (SHAMF) is back September 22-25 for its eleventh season. In addition to its lineup of FREE outdoor concerts, SHAMF adds a parade, a live radio broadcast and the most varied, joyful musical experiences yet!
Herald Community Newspapers
A hike and history lesson on Jones Beach
Summer may be over, but Jones Beach State Park exists year round. And as long as the park is open, the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center always has something in store for you. The Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center is relatively new, having opened in September of 2020...
therealdeal.com
Alec Baldwin bailing on Amagansett estate
Alec Baldwin’s time as a New Yorker appears to be coming to a close as he shops his remaining homes in the state. The actor listed his Hamptons home in Amagansett for $29 million, the New York Post reported. Baldwin purchased the home at 335 Town Lane in 1996 for $1.7 million.
PJ village board nears acquisition of 49 Sheep Pasture, addresses Six Acre Park, ticks, rental property code
The Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees covered a range of issues during a business meeting Monday, Sept. 19. With trustees Stan Loucks and Lauren Sheprow absent, the board approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract to purchase the historic derelict home at 49 Sheep Pasture Road.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Air cargo logistics hub in Calverton planned by Triple Five affiliate to enhance package delivery services on Long Island
The Triple Five affiliate in a $40 million land deal with the Town of Riverhead presented updated plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency yesterday that would transform the Calverton Enterprise Park into a regional air cargo logistics hub for package delivery services to consumers on Long Island. Calverton Aviation...
Comments / 0