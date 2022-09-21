ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

eastendbeacon.com

After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions

Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Campbell May Do Time for Amagansett Hit-and-Run, Attorney Says

Daniel Campbell, who struck and killed 18-year-old Devesh Samtani on Old Stone Highway in Amagansett last year then fled the scene, may be looking at jail time after all. According... more. A third defendant in the five-person swarm, snatch and run theft at Balenciaga in East ... 20 Sep 2022...
AMAGANSETT, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Community Housing in the Spotlight

Pictured Above: The 37-unit Speonk Commons project, recently completed by Georgica Greens Ventures and the Southampton Housing Authority, is a mixture of shops and apartments adjacent to the Speonk Long Island Rail Road station. Local leaders on the South Fork began quantifying the need for affordable housing decades ago, but...
27east.com

The Magic of Raising Monarchs

Mary Vienneau, a professional gardener based in East Quogue, took the mantra, “Think globally, act locally,” to heart when she first adopted a monarch caterpillar six summers ago. “My husband... more. I write about Amaryllis every few years because I think it’s such a great plant ......
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of September 22

MONTAUK — A black Lenovo Thinkpad, valued at $2,000, was taken from a hotel room on Star Island Road, according to a police report filed on July 28. The theft... more. AMAGANSETT — A 53-year-old Brooklyn man contacted Town Police on July 31 to report someone had stolen a painting from his deceased mother’s house. The painting is valued at $10,000. According to the police report, the man said his mother’s home on Montauk Highway in Amagansett was sold in May and in July he realized the painting was missing. Family members have been in touch with the person who has it, who the man said was uncooperative. He doesn’t want to press charges but would like the painting back. MONTAUK — On August 18, an Astoria man reported his white ... 15 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead has no more time to waste

Nobody likes a land use moratorium. The need for a moratorium is a sure sign that proper community planning has broken down. Existing codes are no longer working and haven’t been properly updated and steps have not been taken to prevent development from running amok. That’s where Riverhead Town...
RIVERHEAD, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022

Epic fluke action, with many doormats. Bottom fishing is on fire. Big scup, sea bass and weakfish. Awesome tuna bite in close range. Stripers and fluke in the surf after dark. Incredible wildlife shows on the South Fork by big predators. Captree’s Laura Lee reports:. Tuesday morning’s trip sounds...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Gold Stars and Dunce Caps

For 50 years, Roe v. Wade was the law of the land and it assured women in the United States the right to choose whether or not to carry a pregnancy to term. But that precedent was overturned in June... A Model for Success. Once environmental damage is done, it...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

East Hampton School District to Work on Bond Proposal

The East Hampton School District will introduce a new bond proposal to replace old debt expiring in the next five years. During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Adam Fine... more. The summer concert series at the Surf Lodge in Montauk has again drawn the ire ... by Michael...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Politics
longisland.com

Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Hamptons.com

Top Hamptons Events This Weekend

Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 – Sunday, September 25th, 2022. The Sag Harbor American Music Festival (SHAMF) is back September 22-25 for its eleventh season. In addition to its lineup of FREE outdoor concerts, SHAMF adds a parade, a live radio broadcast and the most varied, joyful musical experiences yet!
SAG HARBOR, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A hike and history lesson on Jones Beach

Summer may be over, but Jones Beach State Park exists year round. And as long as the park is open, the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center always has something in store for you. The Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center is relatively new, having opened in September of 2020...
WANTAGH, NY
therealdeal.com

Alec Baldwin bailing on Amagansett estate

Alec Baldwin’s time as a New Yorker appears to be coming to a close as he shops his remaining homes in the state. The actor listed his Hamptons home in Amagansett for $29 million, the New York Post reported. Baldwin purchased the home at 335 Town Lane in 1996 for $1.7 million.
AMAGANSETT, NY

