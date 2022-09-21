ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nctripping.com

How to Survive Woods of Terror in Greensboro (7 Crucial Tips!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Woods of Terror in Greensboro is one of North Carolina’s most terrifying haunted attractions. We’re warning you now because this collection of haunted houses, creepy tunnels,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
GREENSBORO, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week

With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lidl to open a location in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Why fall is nostalgic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you know we saw a nearly 40-degree drop in temperatures from yesterday's high to this morning's low? Crazy. But for some reason, I suddenly got very nostalgic and sentimental! Then I looked online at some psychological research and just plain old blog sites and I found my answer. It seems that cooler weather happens right before our big holidays. Whether it's the spooky and fun October or the family gatherings at Thanksgiving or the magic and excitement of Christmas, we associate the holidays with the change in weather!
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: The ACC forsakes the Triad

Like Krispy Kreme, several thousand random New Yorkers and Fantasia Barrino, the Atlantic Coast Conference has officially moved from the Triad to Charlotte. The announcement came on Tuesday morning after a long deliberation in which Greensboro, the ACC’s current home, never really figured. And it’s a damn shame.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Things to do in the Triad this season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrival of cooler temperatures, changing colors and all things pumpkin. Fall is officially here!. Here's a list of things to do with family and friends during the season. Greensboro & Burlington Area. McLaurin Farms. 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455. https://mclaurinfarms.com/pumpkin-patch/. Piedmont Triad Farmers'...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

VOTE NOW | Friday Football Fever Game of the week Sept. 30

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more - Friday Football Fever is back!. Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for September 30. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch all the Triad high school football highlights in our Friday Football Fever playlist.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Briscoe
WFMY NEWS2

Man stabbed in Greensboro taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was found stabbed in Greensboro Friday night, according police. The Greensboro Police Department got a call around 7:30 p.m. to Overland Heights about a disturbance. Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was later taken to a local hospital to be...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Diversity increases at NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Economy#Acc#Volvo#Triad
WFMY NEWS2

Is this text real? Some of it is.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know viewer Cathy sent a text and if it was real. First, let me just say, the scammers are so good, they put just enough real information in their text to throw you off. The text starts with: Hi, I’m Jake Harris, spokesman...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Tractor-trailer in flames, according to fire department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team was on the scene after a tractor-trailer catches fire. Crews responded to Highway 52 after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Friday afternoon. This occurred on the southbound shoulder near the Main Street exit. Winston-Salem officials confirmed that the fire is under control. One...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy