Basketball

Hogs have a new all-time leading scorer, beat Auburn

Nice night for a record. Anna Podojil notched an assist in Arkansas’ 1-0 win on Thursday over Auburn to help the Razorbacks to their first SEC win of the year. In doing so, she became the Hogs’ all-time leading scorer. “She’s still got a year and a half left,” coach Colby Hale said. “It may be a record no one ever breaks.” Podojil passed her former teammate at the top. Parker Goins had the record with 108 points. She set it last year. But in the 55th minute, Podojil’s cross found Jessica De Filippo who potted home the game’s only goal. Arkansas rolled, anyway. The Razorbacks outshot Auburn, 21-6. The win marked Arkansas’ ninth straight in the series and kept the team unbeaten at Razorback Field this year. The Hogs return to SEC play Sunday when they travel South Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Thoughts On SEC Football Weekend

Thoughts on the day before Alabama opens Southeastern Conference football play hosting Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network)…. One of the interesting things going on at Bryant-Denny Stadium this week is Alabama football playing host not to just Vanderbilt, but also to the 1972 Crimson Tide football team. That Bama team won the Southeastern Conference championship even though it lost to Auburn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Nick Saban Has a Message For Fans Ahead of SEC Play

Nick Saban appeared on the Thursday night edition of the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, with a very special message for fans. “I’m going to ask the fans the same thing that I asked the players… why are we here? Why are we here? I mean we’re here to dominate in the SEC, play SEC games, have positive performances when we play SEC games and we’ve had three games now that lead up to prepare ourselves to do that,” said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

