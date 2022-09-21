Read full article on original website
Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida
No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains ...
Preview: Trio of five-stars highlight Alabama vs. Vanderbilt visitors list
This upcoming weekend marks the start of conference play for Alabama’s football program. The Crimson Tide will kick off their 2022 SEC slate with a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Central. **Alabama/Vanderbilt Game Week Central***. Bama’s home matchup with the Commodores precedes a...
Five Most Important SEC Games for Auburn in 2023
Which SEC games are you looking forward to in 2023?
SEC Fan Nation Week 4 Staff Predictions
The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites provide their game predictions for Week 4 of the college football season.
Hogs have a new all-time leading scorer, beat Auburn
Nice night for a record. Anna Podojil notched an assist in Arkansas’ 1-0 win on Thursday over Auburn to help the Razorbacks to their first SEC win of the year. In doing so, she became the Hogs’ all-time leading scorer. “She’s still got a year and a half left,” coach Colby Hale said. “It may be a record no one ever breaks.” Podojil passed her former teammate at the top. Parker Goins had the record with 108 points. She set it last year. But in the 55th minute, Podojil’s cross found Jessica De Filippo who potted home the game’s only goal. Arkansas rolled, anyway. The Razorbacks outshot Auburn, 21-6. The win marked Arkansas’ ninth straight in the series and kept the team unbeaten at Razorback Field this year. The Hogs return to SEC play Sunday when they travel South Carolina.
Thoughts On SEC Football Weekend
Thoughts on the day before Alabama opens Southeastern Conference football play hosting Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network)…. One of the interesting things going on at Bryant-Denny Stadium this week is Alabama football playing host not to just Vanderbilt, but also to the 1972 Crimson Tide football team. That Bama team won the Southeastern Conference championship even though it lost to Auburn.
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs New Mexico
Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against the Lobos this Saturday
Nick Saban Has a Message For Fans Ahead of SEC Play
Nick Saban appeared on the Thursday night edition of the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, with a very special message for fans. “I’m going to ask the fans the same thing that I asked the players… why are we here? Why are we here? I mean we’re here to dominate in the SEC, play SEC games, have positive performances when we play SEC games and we’ve had three games now that lead up to prepare ourselves to do that,” said Saban.
Mississippi State Basketball Releases 2022-2023 SEC Tipoff Times and TV Schedule
Here is a complete list of start times and television networks for each of the Bulldogs' 18 conference matchups.
