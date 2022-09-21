ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was arrested and accused of child abuse on Tuesday, September 20 after law enforcement discovered bruising on a child’s legs and back. Per the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a 6 year old being abused at Wright and Lloyd Road in White Oak on September 10. They say the child had “extensive bruising,” and the child was moved to Bladen County Hospital. They were seen at a Child Advocacy Center after they were released form the hospital. A forensic interview was done, and the child said there had been more physical abuse.

