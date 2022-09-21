Read full article on original website
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of breaking and entering cases
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that an investigation is underway following a series of breaking and entering incidents. Per the announcement, the incidents occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. As of this time, the sheriff’s office stated that they have received 13...
String of vehicle break-ins reported across Bladen County
A string of vehicle break-ins across Bladen County has sparked an investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, according to information provided to the Bladen Journal on Friday. The sheriff’s office is investigating several vehicle breaking and entering reports that occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. Bladen...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
nrcolumbus.com
CCSO reports ‘rash of car break-ins’ in North Whiteville
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to lock their car doors and secure their weapons after a string of vehicle break-ins. “We are currently investigating a rash of car breaks in the North Whiteville area,” CCSO announced in a statement Friday.
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
Three Clinton residents charged in shooting, chase
Three Clinton residents have been charged — and are under sizable bonds — following a shooting and subsequent chase from law enfor
wpde.com
Laurinburg police searching for woman in credit card fraud investigation
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Laurinburg Police Dept. is asking for help identifying a woman who is being investigated for credit card fraud and obtaining property by false pretense at a Walmart on Sept. 1. If you know her identity or location, you are asked to call Officer D. Johnson...
cbs17
Trio nabbed after drive-by shooting in Clinton; 3 guns tossed from car during high-speed chase, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shots fired call led to an eight-mile high-speed chase earlier this week in which three men were later arrested, according to the Clinton Police Department. On Tuesday at 11 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sampson Homes in...
One dead in Dillon County stabbing
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a stabbing in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Hamilton said. Staphon Rogers was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Hamilton. It’s […]
wpde.com
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
foxwilmington.com
Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was arrested and accused of child abuse on Tuesday, September 20 after law enforcement discovered bruising on a child’s legs and back. Per the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a 6 year old being abused at Wright and Lloyd Road in White Oak on September 10. They say the child had “extensive bruising,” and the child was moved to Bladen County Hospital. They were seen at a Child Advocacy Center after they were released form the hospital. A forensic interview was done, and the child said there had been more physical abuse.
columbuscountynews.com
Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus
Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
WECT
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tabor City man arrested on drug, weapon charges
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges as part of the Take Back Columbus campaign. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division, SWAT Team, and members of the command staff executed a search warrant at a house along Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City.
WECT
WPD searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5...
cbs17
‘Vital info’: Man caught on camera could lead to key robbery arrest, Cumberland County sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Erick McKnight, who officials say has key information in finding a suspect wanted for holding a person at gunpoint inside a Circle K gas station earlier this month. McKnight, seen in a red Chicago Bulls...
Man working in yard killed after being hit by truck that ran off Horry County road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 68-year-old man working in a yard was killed Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck that ran off a road in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday along Pee Dee Highway near Gunters Island Road, troopers said. A 2013 […]
WECT
Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Police first responded at 9:15 a.m., and they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots. “They located one...
WMBF
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
