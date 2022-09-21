ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Bladen Journal

String of vehicle break-ins reported across Bladen County

A string of vehicle break-ins across Bladen County has sparked an investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, according to information provided to the Bladen Journal on Friday. The sheriff’s office is investigating several vehicle breaking and entering reports that occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. Bladen...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

CCSO reports ‘rash of car break-ins’ in North Whiteville

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to lock their car doors and secure their weapons after a string of vehicle break-ins. “We are currently investigating a rash of car breaks in the North Whiteville area,” CCSO announced in a statement Friday.
WHITEVILLE, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
SANFORD, NC
WBTW News13

One dead in Dillon County stabbing

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a stabbing in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Hamilton said. Staphon Rogers was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Hamilton. It’s […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
LAURINBURG, NC
foxwilmington.com

Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was arrested and accused of child abuse on Tuesday, September 20 after law enforcement discovered bruising on a child’s legs and back. Per the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a 6 year old being abused at Wright and Lloyd Road in White Oak on September 10. They say the child had “extensive bruising,” and the child was moved to Bladen County Hospital. They were seen at a Child Advocacy Center after they were released form the hospital. A forensic interview was done, and the child said there had been more physical abuse.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus

Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
WECT

Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tabor City man arrested on drug, weapon charges

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges as part of the Take Back Columbus campaign. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Division, SWAT Team, and members of the command staff executed a search warrant at a house along Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City.
TABOR CITY, NC
WECT

WPD searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller. Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs. According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Police first responded at 9:15 a.m., and they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots. “They located one...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
LORIS, SC

