Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Revealed: Moment fighter jet escorts 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea, killing German family - as body parts are discovered by search team
Footage of the moment a fighter jet escorted a 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into the Baltic Sea on Sunday has emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team. The jet flew unmanned across northern Germany and out over the sea, before it...
Russia-Ukraine war: Europe urged to accept Russians fleeing military draft as border crossings surge – live
Border crossings from Russia to Finland have doubled and queue to enter Georgia reported to be 10km long
BBC
Earliest evidence of opium use found in burial site in Israel
Evidence of the earliest use of the narcotic opium has been found in an ancient burial site in Israel. Traces were discovered by archaeologists in pottery vessels at the complex in Yehud, about 11km (7 miles) south-east of Tel Aviv. They say the containers date back about 3,400 years, apparently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russians flee to Istanbul after mobilisation call
A stream of Russians flocking to Istanbul on Saturday expressed personal relief but concern for the safety of loved ones after the Kremlin announced a partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine. Sasha said it was difficult to gauge the true mood of Russians after the mobilisation order because some still supported the war and were willing to fight.
What Are the Most Common Last Names in the World?
While the Chinese have been using surnames since 2852 B.C.E., they're a modern invention elsewhere. Europeans adopted them in roughly the 15th century, while Turkey only started requiring them in 1934. Scholars say cultures that use surnames generally employed them to describe one of five characteristics:. patronymics (names that tell...
In 19th-century Paris, the Morgue Was the Best Show in Town
In 1864, a wildly popular new type of "theater" opened in Paris. It was free and open seven days a week. Street vendors sold fruit and nuts to the long line of curious tourists and passersby that waited outside to see the show. Once inside the darkened and hushed exhibition hall, attendants drew back the curtains to display a remarkable scene: corpses.
World bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth from cafes and consulates
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - In Hong Kong, hundreds kept up with Queen Elizabeth's funeral on their phones as they queued for hours to pay their tributes. In Sydney, Australia, customers packed into pubs to watch the ceremony on screens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Ancient documents give unique glimpse into Malta's magic history
From love charms to getting rid of demons and curing illness, ancient documents give a unique glimpse into how rich and poor in Malta used magic to improve their lives. Papers recording the trial of a Muslim slave hauled before inquisitors show fascinating detail about Maltese society in the seventeenth century.
‘This land belonged to us’: Nestlé supply chain linked to disputed Indigenous territory
On one side of the fence, in dense forest, the Mỹky people grow their crops: cassava, pequi and cabriteiro fruit. On the other side, ranchers raise cattle on devastated land. That land is the Mỹky’s, they say. Xinuxi Mỹky, the village elder, says this region used to...
Mali prime minister lashes out at France, UN, regional bloc
Mali’s prime minister lashed out Saturday at former colonizer France, the U.N. secretary-general and many people in between, saying that the tumultuous country had been “stabbed in the back” by the French military withdrawal. In the same remarks, Abdoulaye Maiga praised the “exemplary and fruitful cooperation between Mali and Russia.” Maiga was directly criticizing U.N. Secretary-General Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by the fourth sentence of his speech to the General Assembly. And he slammed what he called France’s “unilateral decision” to relocate its remaining troops to neighboring Niger amid deteriorating relations with Mali’s two-time coup leader, Col. Assimi Goita. While it was Goita and his allies who overthrew a democratically elected president by military force two years ago, Mali’s prime minister repeatedly referred to a “French junta” throughout his speech Saturday. “Move on from the colonial past and hear the anger, the frustration, the rejection that is coming up from the African cities and countryside, and understand that this movement is inexorable,” Maiga said. “Your intimidations and subversive actions have only swelled the ranks of Africans concerned with preserving their dignity.”
Opium traces discovered in Israel vessels used in burial rituals
Opium traces have been discovered in Israel in vessels used in burial rituals by the ancient Canaanites, providing one of the world's earliest evidences of use of the drug. Discovered in a 2012 excavation in Tel Yehud in central Israel, the Late Bronze Age vessels, shaped like upside-down poppy flowers, were found at Canaanite graves, where they were likely used in burial ceremonies and for offerings for the dead in the afterlife, researchers said on Tuesday (September 20).
How to cycle to Iceland, part one: pedalling through Denmark
A week before departure everything is ready: the polished bicycle laden with four carefully packed panniers, the ferry and train journeys all booked, the accommodation and campsites reserved. Cycling to Iceland is a complex business: ferry to Amsterdam from Newcastle, trains to Aarhus, cycle up through Jutland to the port of Hirtshals, close to the northern tip of Denmark, ferries onward to the Faroe Islands, which I will explore by bicycle before embarking for more cycling around the east of Iceland. Three weeks in total and no flights involved. One small sacrifice for the climate emergency, but also a chance to alert everyone to the wonderful adventures that can be had without flying.
HowStuffWorks
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.https://www.howstuffworks.com
Comments / 0