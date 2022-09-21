Read full article on original website
Director of Student Success
Application Deadline: Sunday, October 16, 2022 by 11:59 PM CST. Reports To: Vice President of Student Affairs & Institutional Diversity. Hawkeye Community College’s Division of Student Affairs is looking for a full time Director of Student Success to join their team. The Division of Student Affairs offers a broad range of support services to help students achieve success as a college student and beyond. We work collaboratively with faculty, staff, students and the community to support student engagement, learning and success at Hawkeye Community College. Their team promotes the continuous improvement of the college experience by helping students to connect, collaborate and commit to engage in activities, programs, and opportunities as they achieve their goals. If you want to make a difference on behalf of students, then this will be ideal for you!
Moped Safety
Gain the understanding and skills to become a safe and responsible moped driver in just six hours of classroom instruction. Classroom instruction includes operator and moped preparation, basic control skills, safe riding practices, how to handle complex situations, and moped care. This course does not include hands-on moped instruction. This course meets Iowa Department of Transportation requirements to obtain a moped license at 14. All students must be at least 13 1/2 years of age to take this class. Registered person must be the class participant.
Motorcycle: Basic Rider Course
The Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) Basic Rider Course is a learn-to-ride education and training safety program that consists of the online MSF Basic eCourse to address basic motorcycle knowledge, five hours of classroom instruction with a RiderCoach to address rider perception and risk management, and 10 hours of on-cycle, hands-on instruction. Motorcycles are provided for use during the course. Prior to the first day of class you will need to read the Rider Handbook and complete the eCourse online. Price of the eCourse is included and student will receive an email two weeks before the class start date with a redemption code. Riders must be able to balance a bicycle to participate in the riding portion of the course and successfully complete a riding skills test. This course does have a written and a riding skills test. Successful completion of BOTH tests is required to receive a DOT certificate of completion. A course completion card may provide an insurance discount. This course is required by Iowa law to obtain a motorcycle operator's license for all residents under the age of 18. If you are a minor, you must have a valid driver's permit and you must have written consent from your parent or guardian at time of registration. If under age of 18, registrations are done in person at Hawkeye's Cedar Falls Center.
