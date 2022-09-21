ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Benzinga

5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
CNBC

Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears

Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
Benzinga

CBTX: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CBTX CBTX. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. On Wednesday, CBTX will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 13 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Dividend Strategists

The Most Popular Stocks at Dividend Stocks Rock

What if you could follow the most popular stocks held by savvy investors? In this article, we will look at the most popular stocks held by members at Dividend Stocks Rock. We used our DSR PRO database to identify which company is held by the most members (roughly 1,900 DSR PRO members).
Motley Fool

My Top Blue-Chip Industrial Stock to Buy in September

Long-term value is about to be released with the healthcare spin-off in January. A sum-of-the-parts look suggests the company is significantly undervalued. Compared to its peers, this stock appears to be a great opportunity.
