Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CBTX CBTX. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. On Wednesday, CBTX will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 13 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO